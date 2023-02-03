Read full article on original website
FYS Childhood Nostalgia
Feed Your Soul: A place where simple flavors combine for great food. Just off Highway 165 on Renwick by Carroll High School is a place you can get a great meal, and simplicity is what makes the place special. Union Parish Storm Damage from Jan 2, 2023. Updated: Jan. 3,...
Feed Your Soul: A shop serving childhood nostalgia
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.
Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partnered with the March of Dimes to collect and donate 100 books during a recent book drive. The books collected were donated to the St. Francis Medical Center NICU. The books were donated during a donation...
Morehouse Parish elementary students given chance to exchange letters worldwide
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Elementary school students in Morehouse Parish now have the opportunity to exchange letters with people across the world through a program sponsored by renewable energy company Drax. The Pen Friends program is part of United Way’s ‘READ. LEARN. SUCCEED.’ initiative, which works toward strengthening children’s...
Hip-hop artist ‘E-40′ contributes $100k to GSU’s music department
"It's just for the first time they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn't matter if they're five or 95. They light up the first time they see all of this." KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Monday Night...
Missing Louisiana woman Theresa Jones found dead in wooded area, deputies confirm
UPDATE (02/06/2023) — On February 6, 2023, Sheriff Dusty Gates of the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office informed NBC 10 that Theresa Jones, who was last seen in the early morning of February 2, 2023, has been found deceased in a wooded area. According to authorities, Jones’ body has been sent to Little Rock, Ark. for […]
ULM investigating W-2 form mistake
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe’s President Dr. Ronald Berry emailed university employees about a W-2 form mistake on Feb. 3, 2023. We were notified this morning that our vendor that prints and mails our W-2 tax forms may have used an incorrect envelope, potentially exposing personal information including social security numbers. We have begun to thoroughly investigate this matter and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. Please know we are taking this seriously and will act quickly to address the issue. This is not an issue for those employees who opted in to receive their W-2s electronically.
Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
Rayville hosts History Comes to Life Black History event
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - ABJ Outreach Inc. is partnering with Senator Katrina Jackson to host a Black History event, History Comes to Life, on Feb. 11, 2023. The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center. ABJ Outreach says tickets will go on sale Thurs. Feb. 9...
Boley Elementary recognized as a comeback campus
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and District 5 BESE Board Member Ashley Ellis stopped by Boley Elementary on February 3 to recognize the school as a comeback campus. The state recognized 41 schools in 21 parishes with the honor. Schools selected increased test...
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m. The following streets will be closed...
Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death
He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
BBB: Scammers targeting those who receive Social Security benefits
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Social Security Administration has approved an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment increase for those who receive Social Security benefits and Supplementary Security Income, and that’s getting the attention of scammers, according to Jo Ann Deal with the BBB. Deal says scammers will contact recipients by phone,...
City of Monroe partners with LED to create economic development plan
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is partnering with Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to make Monroe a Louisiana Development Ready Community (LDRC). LED helps strengthen the state’s business environment and creates a more vibrant Louisiana economy. The LDRC program supports and encourages selected Louisiana communities to be...
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe officers identified the victim as Derrick Moore, 45. MPD is actively investigating this incident. If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crome Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274). A Ruston woman has been arrested after the Monroe...
Monroe police investigate possible shooting at convenience store
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officers with the Monroe Police Department were on the scene of a possible shooting after what’s been a violent few days. According to Detective Matt Schmitz, officers received information about a possible shooting at Winnsboro Road at South 9th Street just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Investigators arrived on the scene and left shortly before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.
FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS
The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Daniel Guillot, 29 years of age, Alexandria, La. arrested on 1-6-23 for Felony Theft. Zadie Jenkins, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 1-12-23 for Theft. Jamario Lewis, 38 years of age, Lillie, La. arrested on 1-14-23...
Police release pictures of person of interest related to homicide investigation
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department released images Tuesday afternoon of a person of interest in relation to a homicide investigation, as well as a picture of a vehicle possibly connected to the crime. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of State Street in Monroe...
It took Americans almost 200 years to find the highest point in Louisiana
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
