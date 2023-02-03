ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish, LA

KNOE TV8

FYS Childhood Nostalgia

Feed Your Soul: A place where simple flavors combine for great food. Just off Highway 165 on Renwick by Carroll High School is a place you can get a great meal, and simplicity is what makes the place special. Union Parish Storm Damage from Jan 2, 2023. Updated: Jan. 3,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: A shop serving childhood nostalgia

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partnered with the March of Dimes to collect and donate 100 books during a recent book drive. The books collected were donated to the St. Francis Medical Center NICU. The books were donated during a donation...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM investigating W-2 form mistake

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe’s President Dr. Ronald Berry emailed university employees about a W-2 form mistake on Feb. 3, 2023. We were notified this morning that our vendor that prints and mails our W-2 tax forms may have used an incorrect envelope, potentially exposing personal information including social security numbers. We have begun to thoroughly investigate this matter and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. Please know we are taking this seriously and will act quickly to address the issue. This is not an issue for those employees who opted in to receive their W-2s electronically.
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Rayville hosts History Comes to Life Black History event

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - ABJ Outreach Inc. is partnering with Senator Katrina Jackson to host a Black History event, History Comes to Life, on Feb. 11, 2023. The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center. ABJ Outreach says tickets will go on sale Thurs. Feb. 9...
RAYVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Boley Elementary recognized as a comeback campus

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and District 5 BESE Board Member Ashley Ellis stopped by Boley Elementary on February 3 to recognize the school as a comeback campus. The state recognized 41 schools in 21 parishes with the honor. Schools selected increased test...
LOUISIANA STATE
lincolnparishjournal.com

Local broadcasting legend Lanny James remembered following death

He was a staple in northeast Louisiana households for decades. Local broadcasting legend Lanny James just had that voice that every broadcaster would love to possess. And he had his share of charisma and flamboyance too. From the way he dressed to the way he talked to the way he...
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

BBB: Scammers targeting those who receive Social Security benefits

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Social Security Administration has approved an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment increase for those who receive Social Security benefits and Supplementary Security Income, and that’s getting the attention of scammers, according to Jo Ann Deal with the BBB. Deal says scammers will contact recipients by phone,...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

City of Monroe partners with LED to create economic development plan

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is partnering with Louisiana Economic Development (LED) to make Monroe a Louisiana Development Ready Community (LDRC). LED helps strengthen the state’s business environment and creates a more vibrant Louisiana economy. The LDRC program supports and encourages selected Louisiana communities to be...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police investigate possible shooting at convenience store

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officers with the Monroe Police Department were on the scene of a possible shooting after what’s been a violent few days. According to Detective Matt Schmitz, officers received information about a possible shooting at Winnsboro Road at South 9th Street just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Investigators arrived on the scene and left shortly before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.
MONROE, LA
fgazette.com

FARMERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT ARRESTS

The Farmerville Police Department and Chief Bim Coulberston report the following arrests: Daniel Guillot, 29 years of age, Alexandria, La. arrested on 1-6-23 for Felony Theft. Zadie Jenkins, 21 years of age, Farmerville, La. arrested on 1-12-23 for Theft. Jamario Lewis, 38 years of age, Lillie, La. arrested on 1-14-23...
FARMERVILLE, LA

