MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe’s President Dr. Ronald Berry emailed university employees about a W-2 form mistake on Feb. 3, 2023. We were notified this morning that our vendor that prints and mails our W-2 tax forms may have used an incorrect envelope, potentially exposing personal information including social security numbers. We have begun to thoroughly investigate this matter and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. Please know we are taking this seriously and will act quickly to address the issue. This is not an issue for those employees who opted in to receive their W-2s electronically.

MONROE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO