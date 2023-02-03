Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator position

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver a Dec. 27 game against the Saints in New Orleans. The fired coach sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. The Associated Press

Sean Payton is starting to build his staff in Denver.

The new Broncos coach has started looking into candidates for his offensive and defensive coordinator positions. And on Friday, Payton requested to interview Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores for the defensive coordinator opening.

Flores is regarded highly across the NFL, winning four Super Bowls as the Patriots' defensive assistant coach and scout from 2004-2018. He also led the Dolphins to two winning seasons as their head coach from 2019-2021.

But Flores also has an interesting history with the Broncos, after he sued them for racial discrimination in 2021. He claimed the team only interviewed him in 2019 for their head coach opening to fulfill the Rooney Rule. Though, while he sued the Broncos, all might be forgiven since there is now a new head coach, general manager and owner in place since that 2019 interview.

With Flores interviewing for the position, that might lead some to believe the Broncos are moving on from current defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. But that's not the case. Payton spoke to Evero on Thursday about staying as the defensive coordinator, but Evero is still a finalist for the Colts and Cardinals for their head coach vacancies. And even if Evero doesn't land a head coaching gig, he may want out of Denver considering the team fired his best friend, Nathaniel Hackett. He's believed to be the top candidate for the Vikings defensive coordinator opening.

There should be more clarity on Evero's future soon, while the Broncos and Payton will still likely interview more candidates in case Evero opts to leave.