A REAL PRO: Homegrown bowler seizes first PWBA regional title

Curiosity has tempted a lot of young children into picking up a bowling ball.

Two things set Bartlesville's Ashley Rucker apart.

First, she was a left-hander.Second, hardly any of those little kids of yesterday went on to produce the kind of magical success Rucker has conjured on a 42-inch wooden lane.

Now 30-years-old and a full-time member of the workforce, the striking dark-haired competitor has added another milestone to her bowling achievements - winning a pro regional championship.

Rucker powered to that accomplishment at the Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Great Dallas Regional. JB's Allen Bowl hosted the event.

A spare conversion elevated Rucker to the title, 212 to 203. She qualified for the season-ending PWBA Regional Showdown in December.

Rucker has been a standout in the Bartlesville alley-and-lane population for most her life.

After excelling in high school bowling - as a Wesleyan Christian School student - in the Bartlesville area and Oklahoma, she competed on the college level for Arkansas State.

During the 2013-14 season, she averaged 210.351 pins for the team and earned aspot on the National Tenpin Coaches Association All-American First Team.

Following her college days, Rucker returned home to work and also to continue her bowling pursuits.

Rucker has racked up multiple 300 games in women's competition and has recorded at least one 800 series. The vast majority of weekly league results included Rucker as the women's top bowler in both gross game and gross series. She's even tested herself several time in men's league play.

So, why bowling? And from where inside springs the devotion and commitment?

"I think I'm so competitive," Rucker said. "It (bowling) allows me to use my competitive spirit. This is a lifelong sport. I can be competitive in it for a long time."

Sharing the journey with her has been her family.

"It means a lot," Rucker said. "My mom goes to every tournament to watch me."

Dad gets a little nervous in the tourney setting but keeps up through the internet or direct communication on how its going, Rucker said.

It was her dad Loren that got her involved in the sport.

"He would bowl in leagues … so I would go with him until he got off," she recalled. "I got interested in it and asked him how to do it."

She displayed a rare aptitude to pick up the mechanics of the game pretty much instantly.

"He could tell me how to do it and I went out there and did it right the first time," she recalled.

From that propitious beginning, Rucker's level of play continued to blossom - as did her time commitment.

She admits it's a bit harder now to devote the time she could earlier in life.

"It takes a ton of commitment," Rucker said. "Now that I'm working I don't have as much time. … I bowl 40 to 45 weekends a year just to stay competitive."

Rucker also has participated a couple of times a year in PWBA competitions.

Turning pro full-time probably wouldn't be worth it economically, she said.

Her highlights include winning the PWBA regional two weeks ago, All-American honors in college, helping her team challenge for the national crown and taking part a couple of years ago in the PWBA Summer Swing. She participated in three tournaments that week, finishing fifth in one of them, 12th in another and reeling off 70 games that week.

Rucker wouldn't have performed so well so often if not having the ability to deliver in the clutch.

During a key match two weeks ago, she started the 10th frame by leaving the seven pin up. But, she followed by completing the spare, which grabbed the win.

In the title match, Rucker built a 10-pin advantage but wrapped up the win in the final frame when she left the seven pin up and then completed the spare for the 212-203 win and the top prize money.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: A REAL PRO: Homegrown bowler seizes first PWBA regional title