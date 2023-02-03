ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

A REAL PRO: Homegrown bowler seizes first PWBA regional title

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxD17_0kbV1kXl00

Curiosity has tempted a lot of young children into picking up a bowling ball.

Two things set Bartlesville's Ashley Rucker apart.

First, she was a left-hander.Second, hardly any of those little kids of yesterday went on to produce the kind of magical success Rucker has conjured on a 42-inch wooden lane.

Now 30-years-old and a full-time member of the workforce, the striking dark-haired competitor has added another milestone to her bowling achievements - winning a pro regional championship.

Rucker powered to that accomplishment at the Professional Women's Bowling Association (PWBA) Great Dallas Regional. JB's Allen Bowl hosted the event.

A spare conversion elevated Rucker to the title, 212 to 203. She qualified for the season-ending PWBA Regional Showdown in December.

Rucker has been a standout in the Bartlesville alley-and-lane population for most her life.

After excelling in high school bowling - as a Wesleyan Christian School student - in the Bartlesville area and Oklahoma, she competed on the college level for Arkansas State.

During the 2013-14 season, she averaged 210.351 pins for the team and earned aspot on the National Tenpin Coaches Association All-American First Team.

Following her college days, Rucker returned home to work and also to continue her bowling pursuits.

Rucker has racked up multiple 300 games in women's competition and has recorded at least one 800 series. The vast majority of weekly league results included Rucker as the women's top bowler in both gross game and gross series. She's even tested herself several time in men's league play.

So, why bowling? And from where inside springs the devotion and commitment?

"I think I'm so competitive," Rucker said. "It (bowling) allows me to use my competitive spirit. This is a lifelong sport. I can be competitive in it for a long time."

Sharing the journey with her has been her family.

"It means a lot," Rucker said. "My mom goes to every tournament to watch me."

Dad gets a little nervous in the tourney setting but keeps up through the internet or direct communication on how its going, Rucker said.

It was her dad Loren that got her involved in the sport.

"He would bowl in leagues … so I would go with him until he got off," she recalled. "I got interested in it and asked him how to do it."

She displayed a rare aptitude to pick up the mechanics of the game pretty much instantly.

"He could tell me how to do it and I went out there and did it right the first time," she recalled.

From that propitious beginning, Rucker's level of play continued to blossom - as did her time commitment.

She admits it's a bit harder now to devote the time she could earlier in life.

"It takes a ton of commitment," Rucker said. "Now that I'm working I don't have as much time. … I bowl 40 to 45 weekends a year just to stay competitive."

Rucker also has participated a couple of times a year in PWBA competitions.

Turning pro full-time probably wouldn't be worth it economically, she said.

Her highlights include winning the PWBA regional two weeks ago, All-American honors in college, helping her team challenge for the national crown and taking part a couple of years ago in the PWBA Summer Swing. She participated in three tournaments that week, finishing fifth in one of them, 12th in another and reeling off 70 games that week.

Rucker wouldn't have performed so well so often if not having the ability to deliver in the clutch.

During a key match two weeks ago, she started the 10th frame by leaving the seven pin up. But, she followed by completing the spare, which grabbed the win.

In the title match, Rucker built a 10-pin advantage but wrapped up the win in the final frame when she left the seven pin up and then completed the spare for the 212-203 win and the top prize money.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: A REAL PRO: Homegrown bowler seizes first PWBA regional title

Comments / 0

Related
intermatwrestle.com

Tips for Navigating Tulsa at the NCAA Tournament

I thought I might write this closer to the NCAA Tournament but with some discussion stirring on this topic on Twitter the last few weeks, I thought I'd dig in now and look at some of the positives and negatives that may come from Tulsa being the host. Tulsa's not...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
OKLAHOMA STATE
tulsatoday.com

Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?

Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Residents Report Spotting Bobcats In South Tulsa Neighborhood

A bobcat in a Tulsa neighborhood is causing a lot of chatter among neighbors. Bobcats have always been in the area, but people still need to be cautious. Neighbors in south Tulsa said seeing bobcats so close to their homes was surprising and a good reminder to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Work to begin on first diverging diamond interchange in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Work is starting Monday on the first diverging diamond interchange in northeast Oklahoma. It’s going to be in south Tulsa on S. Memorial Dr. at the US-169 and SH-364/Creek Turnpike interchange. ODOT said they want this $13 million project to help ease traffic in the...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness announces temporary area closure

TULSA, Okla. — On certain days in February and March, portions of Turkey Mountain will be closed to the public. The River Parks Authority and Oklahoma Forestry Services (OFS) are partnering to address hazardous fuels on around 40 acres of the wilderness area. Beginning in February, OFS will be...
TULSA, OK
OnlyInYourState

3 Oklahoma Nature Centers That Make Excellent Family Day Trip Destinations

If you haven’t been to Oklahoma, you may not know that the state has some incredibly beautiful scenery. There are many natural sights that can be explored, from the many bodies of water to the tall grass of the prairie lands. There are also some wonderful outdoor spaces that are designed for families- if you aren’t from the Sooner State, you may be surprised to learn about these special spots. Here are three nature centers for a day trip in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

These 3 Small Towns Were Once Home To Oklahomans That Changed The World

Oklahoma has a long and storied history, especially with regard to the early pioneer days and the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. These three small towns in Oklahoma have brought the world several truly extraordinary people whose lives have had quite an impact. We love sharing wonderful places with you, especially when they are the roots from which some amazing people have sprung.
CLAREMORE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Car drives through front of south Tulsa pharmacy

TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed through the front of a south Tulsa pharmacy on Monday. Tulsa police said a white sedan drove through the front of a Walgreens near East 61st Street and South Yale Avenue. Police said a customer was hit by the car, but they do not have life-threatening injuries.
TULSA, OK
KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KOKI FOX 23

Oversized load closes highway off-ramp in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — An oversized load has a highway off-ramp closed in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said the U.S. Highway 169 southbound off-ramp to East 21st Street is closed due to an unstable and oversized load. ODOT said the ramp closed Sunday at 6:15 p.m....
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Construction Resumes On Jenks Outlet Mall

Construction has resumed on the Jenks outlet mall after work was put on pause for nearly three years. The 333,000 square foot project is expected to house about 100 retailers. The outlet mall will be located just south of the Creek Turnpike across the river from the Oklahoma Aquarium. The...
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sinkhole on Riverside in midtown has been filled in

TULSA, Okla. — Police officers were blocking lanes of a midtown Tulsa road, where a sinkhole was creating dangerous driving conditions. Tulsa police vehicles blocked two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole was about 10...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa burger restaurant closes downtown location

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa burger restaurant is closing their downtown location. The Fat Guy’s Burger Bar near E. Archer St. and S. Greenwood Ave. will be closing, according to a Fat Guy’s social media post. The post said the location closed because the lease expired. The...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Dies in Osage County Crash

A Bartlesville man is dead following a fatality collision on Thursday just west of town. The collision at about 2:30pm on Thursday on State Highway 123 at County Road 2712, approximately 1.25 miles southwest of Bartlesville, OK. in Osage County. A 2022 Kenworth driven by Brent M. Gregory,41,of Olathe, KS,...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy