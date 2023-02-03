ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants in danger of losing Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka

The New York Giants coaching staff is at risk of experiencing a great amount of overturns this offseason. Head coach Brian Daboll did an excellent job last offseason building a staff that would go on to lead the Giants to their first playoff berth since 2016. However, Daboll could be back at square one this offseason with both his offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator at risk of being lost to head coaching positions elsewhere.
