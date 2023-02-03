Read full article on original website
A Popular Bakery Will Open Their Second Cedar Rapids Location Soon
Great Harvest Bread Company is finally ready to open their new bakery cafe! The second Cedar Rapids location for the business is at 3998 Westdale Pkwy SW, right next to the Tru Hilton Hotel. The grand opening for Great Harvest Cafe will be Tuesday, February 7th, with an official ribbon...
A New Pizza Restaurant Will Open This Week in Cedar Rapids
Last spring, signs went up for a new restaurant over at 319 7th St SE in Cedar Rapids. That new restaurant is called Tipsy Tomato, and we're happy to report that it is FINALLY ready to open its doors!. Tipsy Tomato is a new pizza restaurant owned by Epic Catering....
Daily Iowan
Cracken’s Grill ‘n Chill to open in Iowa City in early February
Cracken’s Grill ‘n Chill, a new restaurant in eastern Iowa City, is set to open on Wednesday. Located at 2221 Rochester Ave., customers can expect a counter service and grab-and-go styled restaurant. The menu will consist of ice cream cones, twisters, shakes, burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken tenderloins, corn dogs, and more.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony for ButcherBox happening February 16; Complimentary BBQ to follow
Join the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of ButcherBox. The leading direct-to-consumer meat brand, has opened a dry ice and distribution facility in Muscatine. The public is invited to celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday,...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Iowa City – (With Photos)
Are you tired of the same old breakfast routine? Looking to switch things up and try some new breakfast hot spots? Look no further! Iowa City, Iowa has a plethora of unique and delicious breakfast options to choose from. From the classic diner feel at The Dandy Lion and Bluebird Diner, to the trendy brunch vibes at Pullman Bar & Diner and The Encounter Cafe, there’s something for everyone. If you’re in the mood for a more upscale experience, Blackstone has you covered, and for a quirky and quaint atmosphere, Goosetown can’t be beat. Read on to discover the best breakfast spots in Iowa City and start planning your next brunch adventure!
Oelwein Couple Turns To City Council In Chicken Dispute
To allow chickens to roam, or not to roam. This seems to be a question different cities in Iowa like to debate. In December, we shared the debate in the city of Ogden over whether or not chickens are defined as livestock- which is banned within city limits. Iowa state code includes poultry in the definition of livestock but federally, domestic fowl, or chickens, are its own category.
Daily Iowan
Cedar Falls developer proposing 31-acre senior living facility in Iowa City
Iowa City residents may have another option for senior and assisted living in western Iowa City. The Western Home Communities is proposing to rezone 31.2 acres of vacant land east of Camp Cardinal Road and north of Gathering Place Lane into a building with 32 beds and 20 townhome-style units. A shared alley and parking would also be included.
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Residents at Wilton trailer park outraged over rent increases
WILTON, Iowa — Dozens of residents at South Towne Mobile Home Park in Wilton, Iowa have had enough after their rent has gone up 54% the past eight months. They are outraged at the new management company, Kodiak Property Management, based out of Detroit. They took over about a year ago, and since then residents have not felt at home.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man reportedly dragged woman across parking lot during assault
A Cedar Rapids man who allegedly escalated an argument with the mother of his children reportedly dragged her across a Coralville parking lot. Police say 50-year-old Charles Adams and the woman were on the 900 block of Boston Way the afternoon of January 20th, arguing in a vehicle in the presence of their children. The woman reportedly got out of the car, followed by Adams, who allegedly grabbed her clothing and caused her to fall. Adams then reportedly punched her in the face, dragged her across the parking lot and put his boot on the back of her neck, pressing her face into the ground. He then fled the scene.
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Let Northwest Iowa Amusement Park Visitors Use Credit Cards
Des Moines, Iowa — A bill that’s cleared initial hurdles in the Iowa House and Senate would let visitors in Iowa amusement parks and county fairs use credit cards to play the ring toss and other games in the midway. Jake Ketzner is a lobbyist for the Association...
1650thefan.com
Armed Robbery Reported at Walgreen’s
Waterloo police are investigating a report of an armed robbery that took place at a Walgreen’s Sunday night. At around 7:45 p.m., a suspect entered the location at 3910 University Ave., pulled a handgun on the employee, and took off with an unknown amount of cash. According to police, the person’s face and hands were covered, and wore all black clothing. No physical evidence was left at the scene. Police continue to investigate the incident.
KCRG.com
CEO of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company to be guest at State of the Union
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - Sydney Rieckhoff, the CEO and Co-founder of Cedar Rapids-based popcorn company Almost Famous Popcorn, will go to the State of the Union Address as a guest of Senator Joni Ernst. Sen. Ernst made the announcement in a press release, highlighting Iowa’s small businesses as the backbone...
iheart.com
Marengo Plant in Court Months After Explosion and Fire
(Marengo, IA) -- C6-Zero is in court today nearly two months after an explosion and fire that injured 15 people at the Marengo plant. Attorneys representing Iowa will ask the judge to force C6-Zero to let state inspectors inside the plant. The Iowa Department of Natural resources wants to know...
x1071.com
Two Women Fined For Large Fight in Dubuque
Two women from Dubuque have been ordered to pay a $105 fine each in relation to their role in a large fight in Dubuque. 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter and 31 year old Cartrice Carpenter were fined in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count each of disorderly conduct. The Carpenters initially were charged with participation in a riot but pleaded to the lesser-included charge. They were among six people arrested in connection with a May 15 disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main. The fight started inside 1st & Main and spilled out onto the street, and the Carpenters and 20 year old Joshonna Vaughn were cut by a woman wielding a knife. It was never determined who had the knife.
An Old Secret Is Hidden Under This Downtown In Iowa
Many towns and cities in Iowa have a long history that they are proud of. Some of that history is great... some of it is sadly not. Thankfully today we will be looking at a town that can be proud of its story. Independence loves its history, and the local historical society is always ready to answer questions for curious visitors.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Man Accused Of Killing Man During Drug Deal
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man is accused of killing his drug dealer. Investigators say text messages show that Paris Diamond set up a meeting with Mohamed Tawfik before the man’s death. Diamond is pleading not guilty to the charges.
KCRG.com
Marengo police confirm string of burglaries, residents wonder if they are connected
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Four burglaries have happened in Marengo over the past 3 weeks. Local law enforcement has confirmed that two homes and two businesses were broken into. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray has confirmed these burglaries to TV-9. But law enforcement is not sure whether it’s the same suspect behind them all.
Two Hunters in Iowa Bag Rare Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes
Two hunters bagged an unexpected quarry in The Hawkeye State—an adult mountain lion. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told KCRG-TV9 that the lion was taken by two lawfully licensed hunters who were hunting for coyotes at night in Johnson County, near the town of Swisher. The mountain lion was reportedly an adult female that weighed 116 pounds.
