Monroe, LA

Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partnered with the March of Dimes to collect and donate 100 books during a recent book drive. The books collected were donated to the St. Francis Medical Center NICU. The books were donated during a donation...
MONROE, LA
Feed Your Soul: A shop serving childhood nostalgia

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.
WEST MONROE, LA
FYS Childhood Nostalgia

Feed Your Soul: A place where simple flavors combine for great food. Just off Highway 165 on Renwick by Carroll High School is a place you can get a great meal, and simplicity is what makes the place special. Union Parish Storm Damage from Jan 2, 2023. Updated: Jan. 3,...
MONROE, LA
Boley Elementary recognized as a comeback campus

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and District 5 BESE Board Member Ashley Ellis stopped by Boley Elementary on February 3 to recognize the school as a comeback campus. The state recognized 41 schools in 21 parishes with the honor. Schools selected increased test...
LOUISIANA STATE
ULM investigating W-2 form mistake

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe’s President Dr. Ronald Berry emailed university employees about a W-2 form mistake on Feb. 3, 2023. We were notified this morning that our vendor that prints and mails our W-2 tax forms may have used an incorrect envelope, potentially exposing personal information including social security numbers. We have begun to thoroughly investigate this matter and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. Please know we are taking this seriously and will act quickly to address the issue. This is not an issue for those employees who opted in to receive their W-2s electronically.
MONROE, LA
Rayville hosts History Comes to Life Black History event

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - ABJ Outreach Inc. is partnering with Senator Katrina Jackson to host a Black History event, History Comes to Life, on Feb. 11, 2023. The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center. ABJ Outreach says tickets will go on sale Thurs. Feb. 9...
RAYVILLE, LA
BBB: Scammers targeting those who receive Social Security benefits

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Social Security Administration has approved an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment increase for those who receive Social Security benefits and Supplementary Security Income, and that’s getting the attention of scammers, according to Jo Ann Deal with the BBB. Deal says scammers will contact recipients by phone,...
MONROE, LA
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department arrested Jennifer Baird on Feb. 6, 2023, for alleged bank fraud. Officer Whaley of WMPD says he responded to a call from Centric Federal Credit Union on Jan. 3, 2023, in reference to bank fraud. When he arrived, Whaley says a...
WEST MONROE, LA
ULM baseball and softball expect big things in 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks are making final adjustments ahead of their season openers. Both teams start the season at their newly updated home fields. ULM baseball opens against Bradley February 17, while softball gets underway against Western Michigan February 10.
MONROE, LA
Union Parish police searching for escaped work-release inmate

MARION, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a work-release inmate that escaped on Feb. 7, 2023, around 7 a.m. UPSO says Ike Jermeze Strickland was working at the Marion Fire Department when he walked off this morning. Strickland has...
UNION PARISH, LA
Monroe police investigate possible shooting at convenience store

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officers with the Monroe Police Department were on the scene of a possible shooting after what’s been a violent few days. According to Detective Matt Schmitz, officers received information about a possible shooting at Winnsboro Road at South 9th Street just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Investigators arrived on the scene and left shortly before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.
MONROE, LA
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
MONROE, LA
Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are looking for 18-year-old Isszvain Webb. They say he shot at three Monroe Police Officers on February 5. “Don’t be fooled by the face you see. Don’t think he’s a child that doesn’t know what he’s doing. He knew exactly what he was doing. He did it three times. He shot at three human beings in one day and knew they were police officers,” Police Chief Vic Zordan told KNOE.
MONROE, LA

