Delta Sigma Theta and March of Dimes donate books to local NICU
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. partnered with the March of Dimes to collect and donate 100 books during a recent book drive. The books collected were donated to the St. Francis Medical Center NICU. The books were donated during a donation...
Feed Your Soul: A shop serving childhood nostalgia
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) -There is a new place in Antique Alley in West Monroe where you can get your fix for chocolate, Bayou Chocolate. Owner Dean Crowe opened the shop on Forsythe Avenue in Monroe 10 years ago. A few months ago, he moved to Antique Alley for more foot traffic.
FYS Childhood Nostalgia
Feed Your Soul: A place where simple flavors combine for great food. Just off Highway 165 on Renwick by Carroll High School is a place you can get a great meal, and simplicity is what makes the place special. Union Parish Storm Damage from Jan 2, 2023. Updated: Jan. 3,...
Morehouse Parish elementary students given chance to exchange letters worldwide
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Elementary school students in Morehouse Parish now have the opportunity to exchange letters with people across the world through a program sponsored by renewable energy company Drax. The Pen Friends program is part of United Way’s ‘READ. LEARN. SUCCEED.’ initiative, which works toward strengthening children’s...
Hip-hop artist ‘E-40′ contributes $100k to GSU’s music department
"It's just for the first time they light up like a kid in a candy store. It doesn't matter if they're five or 95. They light up the first time they see all of this." KNOE Monday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 18 hours ago. KNOE Monday Night...
Boley Elementary recognized as a comeback campus
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley and District 5 BESE Board Member Ashley Ellis stopped by Boley Elementary on February 3 to recognize the school as a comeback campus. The state recognized 41 schools in 21 parishes with the honor. Schools selected increased test...
ULM investigating W-2 form mistake
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe’s President Dr. Ronald Berry emailed university employees about a W-2 form mistake on Feb. 3, 2023. We were notified this morning that our vendor that prints and mails our W-2 tax forms may have used an incorrect envelope, potentially exposing personal information including social security numbers. We have begun to thoroughly investigate this matter and will provide updates as soon as we have more information. Please know we are taking this seriously and will act quickly to address the issue. This is not an issue for those employees who opted in to receive their W-2s electronically.
Rayville hosts History Comes to Life Black History event
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - ABJ Outreach Inc. is partnering with Senator Katrina Jackson to host a Black History event, History Comes to Life, on Feb. 11, 2023. The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center. ABJ Outreach says tickets will go on sale Thurs. Feb. 9...
BBB: Scammers targeting those who receive Social Security benefits
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Social Security Administration has approved an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment increase for those who receive Social Security benefits and Supplementary Security Income, and that’s getting the attention of scammers, according to Jo Ann Deal with the BBB. Deal says scammers will contact recipients by phone,...
City of Monroe announces road closures and route for Krewe of Janus parade
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe has announced the parade route and street closures for the Krewe of Janus parade, happening Sat., Feb. 11, 2023. The parade will start at 6 p.m. with road closures in place no later than 5:45 p.m. The following streets will be closed...
Monroe woman arrested for alleged bank fraud
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Monroe Police Department arrested Jennifer Baird on Feb. 6, 2023, for alleged bank fraud. Officer Whaley of WMPD says he responded to a call from Centric Federal Credit Union on Jan. 3, 2023, in reference to bank fraud. When he arrived, Whaley says a...
ULM baseball and softball expect big things in 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks are making final adjustments ahead of their season openers. Both teams start the season at their newly updated home fields. ULM baseball opens against Bradley February 17, while softball gets underway against Western Michigan February 10.
Ruston woman accused of knowing, refusing to name suspect in deadly Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe officers identified the victim as Derrick Moore, 45. MPD is actively investigating this incident. If anyone has information on the suspect’s whereabouts, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crome Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274). A Ruston woman has been arrested after the Monroe...
Union Parish police searching for escaped work-release inmate
MARION, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a work-release inmate that escaped on Feb. 7, 2023, around 7 a.m. UPSO says Ike Jermeze Strickland was working at the Marion Fire Department when he walked off this morning. Strickland has...
Sterlington police to increase presence on middle school after threat
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - Police will have an increased presence at Sterlington middle school on Tuesday after a threat was made over a computer game to possibly cause harm on campus. Police say the threat was likely from a child playing with strong words, but say they plan on taking...
Monroe police investigate possible shooting at convenience store
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Officers with the Monroe Police Department were on the scene of a possible shooting after what’s been a violent few days. According to Detective Matt Schmitz, officers received information about a possible shooting at Winnsboro Road at South 9th Street just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Investigators arrived on the scene and left shortly before 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.
Police release pictures of person of interest related to homicide investigation
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department released images Tuesday afternoon of a person of interest in relation to a homicide investigation, as well as a picture of a vehicle possibly connected to the crime. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of State Street in Monroe...
Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
Ellis/Zordan ask for public’s help in finding man who shot at three MPD officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police are looking for 18-year-old Isszvain Webb. They say he shot at three Monroe Police Officers on February 5. “Don’t be fooled by the face you see. Don’t think he’s a child that doesn’t know what he’s doing. He knew exactly what he was doing. He did it three times. He shot at three human beings in one day and knew they were police officers,” Police Chief Vic Zordan told KNOE.
