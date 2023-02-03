Read full article on original website
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal
Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Major College Football Program Committed Transfer Violation
The Tennessee football program is in some big trouble. According to the Knoxville News-Sentinel, the program committed a transfer violation when a player tried to see if the program was interested in him before he entered the portal. Sparks is reporting that an assistant coach on Josh Heupel's ...
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
Have the Atlanta Braves already made a mistake with Sean Murphy?
Trading for catcher Sean Murphy was the big splash for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, but is the club already making a huge mistake with the newcomer?. Landing Sean Murphy this offseason was not a mistake for the Atlanta Braves. Far from it, actually. While the club did have to part with Williams Contreras, among others, Atlanta brought in one of the best all-around catchers in baseball and then locked him up to a trademark Alex Anthopoulous extension that makes him part of the team’s young core.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wvlt.tv
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
WBIR
Two dead after crash on Clinton Highway
Rural Metro said four cars were involved in the crash. One person was trapped and the impact ejected one of the drivers from the car.
