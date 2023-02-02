Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Smokey the Bear to make appearance at Cumming’s Arbor DayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Ethel Elliott Smith
Ethel Elliott Smith, 87, of Dawsonville, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her residence following a period of declining health. Born January 12, 1936 in Dawson County to the late Erving G., Sr. and Ruby Elliott, she lived a number of years in Hall and Clark Counties before returning to Dawson County over 30 years ago. Ethel was a devoted wife and for decades she was dedicated to her husband’s work in the ministry. She loved serving as pianist in several churches he pastored. Ethel was formerly employed by the University of Georgia after which she and her husband owned and operated the Dawsonville Barber Shop for 25 years. A member of Bethel United Methodist Church, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Rev. Tommie Gene Smith; a sister, Louise Smith; and brothers, George Elliott and Ralph Elliott.
Barbara Anne Cagle Wildes
Barbara Anne Cagle Wildes, age 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born in College Park, Georgia, on March 24th, 1935. Miss Bo, as many called her, lived a life full of adventures. Before her grandkids came along, she participated in bowling leagues and managed bowling centers. You could find her reading, cooking everyone's favorite meals, watching the sun rise & set over the mountains or bird watching. Her love for the church and God radiated onto everyone, and she was always loving and sharing Him with those around her. She attended Bible studies, taught at VBS, and was known as “Mama Bo” to many at Victory Home.
James C. "Chuck" Smith
James C. “Chuck” Smith, 56, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Smith; father-in-law, Wendell Knight; and brother-in-law, Jeff Knight. Chuck is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Tina Knight Smith of Buford; son and daughter-in-law, James Ryan and Brittnie Smith of Palmetto, FL; and son, Brandon Charles Smith of Buford; mother, Janette Allen Smith of Buford; grandchild, John Easton Smith of Palmetto, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Heather Smith of Buford; nephew, Jeremy Smith; niece, Megan Smith; nephew, Cooper Smith; and niece, Kaylee Smith; mother-in-law, Ruby Knight Mahaffey of Auburn, GA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Debra Knight of Winder, and Roger and Darlene Knight of Dahlonega; sister-in-law, Regina Knight of Gillsville, GA. Numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and uncles and aunts of the Knight family also survive. Chuck was born October 28, 1966 in Atlanta, GA, was a 1984 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, and a 1989 graduate of Southern Tech College with a Bachelor’s Degree. He was employed with Specialty Building Products as an Application Development Manager for the past four years, and was also a contractor. Chuck was a faithful member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA where he was a Sunday School teacher, a Media Team Specialist, and was also involved in Bus Ministry and Vacation Bible School. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lawrenceville with Pastor Kenny Kuykendall and Rev. Adam Southerland officiating. He will lie in state at the church from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Interment will follow in Broadlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Gary Brooks McCoy
Mr. Gary Brooks McCoy, 74, of Alto, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville Campus. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Level Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Brian James officiating. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
Robert R. Burgess
Robert R. Burgess, age 80 of Danielsville, GA passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Born on Feb. 12, 1942 in Colquitt County, GA, Mr. Burgess was the son of the late Arthur R. and Audrey Mae Greer Burgess. He was the widower of Brenda Diane Pope Burgess, a self-employed carpenter, attended Rogers Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Barnes; and brothers, Jack Lockerman, Walter Burgess, and Fred Burgess.
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Oconee Co. officials mark four years since the disappearance of Faith Roach
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of an Upstate woman. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith Roach was last seen in the area of Corey Road and Coffee Road in Walhalla. Though many tips, suspects, and arrest have come across...
Becky "Granny" Thomas
Mrs. Becky “Granny” Thomas, age 69, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. Mrs. Thomas was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late Roy and Maude Nation Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Miller and sister, Inez Sullens. Mrs. Thomas was a cook with the White County School System and a member of Shoal Creek Baptist Church.
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia
Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
Funeral arrangements announced for wife of former Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, the first wife of late Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr., has died at the age of 82. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was born Burnella Hayes Nov. 16, 1940 in Louisburg, North Carolina. She married Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1965 and had three children with him before their divorce in 1976. Jackson-Ransom later married Raymond Ransom, the bassist for funk band Brick.
Car crashes into mobile home in Gwinnett County
Mom of teen killed while playing football, visits Atlanta to give out protective gear. Kathy Haugen remembers the day she lost her son Taylor like it was yesterday. It was his first time starting that season for the Niceville Eagles. Participants make a splash at 5th annual Polar Plunge in...
Habersham Co teens burned in school lab accident
The school district said one of the students did not follow safety protocols, resulting in their classmates suffering chemical burns.
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announced
(Forsyth County, GA) After 25 years, the City of Cumming Recreation and Parks Department will be getting a new department director. Director Greg Little first started working at the department in 1985 as the athletic director before taking on the role as the department director in 1998.
Man with dementia likely hours away from home after disappearing from north Ga.
James Whittum's car was last spotted two hours from home in Peachtree City.
Georgia Gwinnett College introduces program to serve elementary school students
Georgia Gwinnett College recently introduced an after-school program that aims to focus on historically underserved elementary school students. The Grizzly Academy Dreamers program serves third-, fourth-, and fifth-graders from Jenkins and Lawrenceville Elementary. Funding for the initiative was provided by a $1.75 million federal grant that was spearheaded by its director, Dr. Amber Jarrard Ebert, assistant professor of science education and secondary education department chair at GGC.
Basketball: Many NEGa-area teams still alive for region titles, automatic playoff berths in final week
The regular season of the high school basketball 2022-23 campaign will come to a close this week with several Northeast Georgia-area teams still hoping to lay claim to the top seeds in upcoming region tournaments. The regular season for several regions will conclude on Monday and Tuesday while the rest...
