James C. “Chuck” Smith, 56, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Smith; father-in-law, Wendell Knight; and brother-in-law, Jeff Knight. Chuck is survived by his wife of thirty-three years, Tina Knight Smith of Buford; son and daughter-in-law, James Ryan and Brittnie Smith of Palmetto, FL; and son, Brandon Charles Smith of Buford; mother, Janette Allen Smith of Buford; grandchild, John Easton Smith of Palmetto, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Allen and Heather Smith of Buford; nephew, Jeremy Smith; niece, Megan Smith; nephew, Cooper Smith; and niece, Kaylee Smith; mother-in-law, Ruby Knight Mahaffey of Auburn, GA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Debra Knight of Winder, and Roger and Darlene Knight of Dahlonega; sister-in-law, Regina Knight of Gillsville, GA. Numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and uncles and aunts of the Knight family also survive. Chuck was born October 28, 1966 in Atlanta, GA, was a 1984 graduate of North Gwinnett High School, and a 1989 graduate of Southern Tech College with a Bachelor’s Degree. He was employed with Specialty Building Products as an Application Development Manager for the past four years, and was also a contractor. Chuck was a faithful member of Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, GA where he was a Sunday School teacher, a Media Team Specialist, and was also involved in Bus Ministry and Vacation Bible School. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Cross Roads Baptist Church in Lawrenceville with Pastor Kenny Kuykendall and Rev. Adam Southerland officiating. He will lie in state at the church from 1:00 PM until the service hour. Interment will follow in Broadlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Buford, GA. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO