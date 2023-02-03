Read full article on original website
KPS Embraces Mindfulness At Assemblies
OSWEGO – Mindfulness, self-care and general positivity were on display and talked about during assemblies at Kingsford Park Elementary School. Brian Chevalier from Songspun Productions visited on Jan. 31, offering two assemblies which allowed every student in school to take part. Chevalier got the students involved in the show,...
Mayor Barlow Announces New Public Playground To Be Built At Rotary Park
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will build a brand-new playground along East First Street in Downtown Oswego at Rotary Park. The $200,000 new playground will be built to give children seven years of age and younger after a review of the city parks system showed the youngest children in the community do not have a playground appropriate for their ages and abilities.
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work On Oswego Liberty St. Home
OSWEGO – With the help of volunteers, local companies, unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners; Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH) recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St. for the Tunaley family in Oswego, OCHFH Executive Director Samuel Raponi. The extensive renovations included new...
Local Agencies Partner To Offer Senior Driver Information
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board (OCTSB) is partnering with the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) to host a free informational session and activity for older adults in Oswego County! The event begins at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 at the SUNY Oswego Business Resource Center, 121 E. First St., Oswego.
Oswego County Joins Statewide High Visibility Engagement Campaign
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County STOP-DWI Interim Coordinator Robert Lighthall announced today that Oswego County police agencies will participate in a special campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI high visibility engagement campaign begins Friday, Feb. 10 and runs through Monday, Feb. 13.
8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH
OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
APW’s Rolling Rebel Serves Up Tasty Treats And Valuable Lessons
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Thursdays have gotten a little sweeter this year for the staff of APW Junior-Senior High School. Since the fall, the school’s 12:1:1 program has been undergoing an engaging collaboration with the district’s food services staff to implement The Rolling Rebel, a student-run mobile coffee cart.
Renewed Vitality Health And Wellness Opens New Office In Fulton
FULTON – Renewed Vitality, a health and wellness therapeutic treatment center, recently celebrated the opening of its new office at 201 S. 2nd St., Fulton with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The business was formerly located in Oswego. “I created Renewed Vitality because I want to help provide hope to...
Oswego County New York Air National Guard Promotions
LATHAM, NY – Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Air National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kevin Allen from Central Square, N.Y., and assigned to the wing’s...
Mayor Barlow Speaks At NYCOM Conference In Albany On Housing
OSWEGO – Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow traveled to Albany this afternoon to address the New York Conference of Mayor’s (NYCOM) organization on housing accessibility and improvements in the City of Oswego. Attending were village and city mayors, along with many other elected officials, from all over New York...
Sebastian Foti
OSWEGO – Pastor Sebastian “Sibby” Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
E. Helen Parker
OSWEGO – E. Helen Parker, 90, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away on February 5, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego. Born in Fulton to the late Harvey and Mary Goodman, she was a life resident of the area. She enjoyed reading and volunteering. Helen was...
SUNY Oswego students, Marquardt Switches Team Up On Software Projects
Software engineering major Sean Schukraft and information science majors Ahmad Black and Matthew Olmeda – then all seniors working on their capstone projects – appreciated the opportunity, made possible by computer science faculty member Bastian Tenbergen. It’s an example of the university working with generous industry partners.
Julie Mary Tetro Holt
FULTON – Julie Mary Tetro Holt, 99, of Fulton died February 4, 2023. Born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Adeline (Raymon) Tetro, she was a life resident. Mrs. Holt was a graduate of Fulton City Schools, where she had participated in many sports. She had retired from Birdseye Foods, where she worked from 1970-1980. She had also worked at Nestle Co. from 1942-1946, Sealright from 1946-1954 and the Chamber of Commerce from 1955-1965, all in Fulton.
Fairley Students Learn About Law Enforcement Careers
HANNIBAL – A career exploration initiative at Fairley Elementary School recently introduced students to local law enforcement personnel. In conjunction with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Fairley students had an opportunity to meet with area police agencies while learning about that career path. Representatives from the Oswego and Onondaga...
Oswego County Veterans’ Services Offers Satellite Hours In Oswego And Pulaski
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is holding weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans. A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.
Pippi: Pet of the Week
Oswego – Can’t you just see lil’ Pippi Longstocking skipping down the lane!? This sweet bun has been well-socialized with people and is endlessly curious wherever she goes. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your...
Mayor Barlow Announces Art Mural Competition At East Side Community Garden
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street. “Last...
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity To Host Feb. 18 Info Session For Home Ownership
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), is seeking its next family to partner with for home ownership. “We’ve embarked on our next home renovation project and hope to find a qualified family,” OCHFH Executive Director Samuel Raponi said. OCHFH is hosting information sessions...
Free Virtual Disability Awareness Training
UTICA, NY – A free virtual Disability Awareness Training session is being offered on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network (SCION) Grant.
