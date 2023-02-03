ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

KPS Embraces Mindfulness At Assemblies

OSWEGO – Mindfulness, self-care and general positivity were on display and talked about during assemblies at Kingsford Park Elementary School. Brian Chevalier from Songspun Productions visited on Jan. 31, offering two assemblies which allowed every student in school to take part. Chevalier got the students involved in the show,...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces New Public Playground To Be Built At Rotary Park

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will build a brand-new playground along East First Street in Downtown Oswego at Rotary Park. The $200,000 new playground will be built to give children seven years of age and younger after a review of the city parks system showed the youngest children in the community do not have a playground appropriate for their ages and abilities.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH

OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Sebastian Foti

OSWEGO – Pastor Sebastian “Sibby” Foti passed early on the morning of Friday, February 3rd at the age of 54, following his 9-month battle with cancer. Sebastian was born on March 28, 1968, in Buffalo, NY. He has dedicated the majority of his life to proclaiming the word of God, from which he felt a calling early on.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

E. Helen Parker

OSWEGO – E. Helen Parker, 90, of Oswego, formerly of Fulton passed away on February 5, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego. Born in Fulton to the late Harvey and Mary Goodman, she was a life resident of the area. She enjoyed reading and volunteering. Helen was...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Julie Mary Tetro Holt

FULTON – Julie Mary Tetro Holt, 99, of Fulton died February 4, 2023. Born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Adeline (Raymon) Tetro, she was a life resident. Mrs. Holt was a graduate of Fulton City Schools, where she had participated in many sports. She had retired from Birdseye Foods, where she worked from 1970-1980. She had also worked at Nestle Co. from 1942-1946, Sealright from 1946-1954 and the Chamber of Commerce from 1955-1965, all in Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Fairley Students Learn About Law Enforcement Careers

HANNIBAL – A career exploration initiative at Fairley Elementary School recently introduced students to local law enforcement personnel. In conjunction with National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Fairley students had an opportunity to meet with area police agencies while learning about that career path. Representatives from the Oswego and Onondaga...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Veterans’ Services Offers Satellite Hours In Oswego And Pulaski

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is holding weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans. A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Pippi: Pet of the Week

Oswego – Can’t you just see lil’ Pippi Longstocking skipping down the lane!? This sweet bun has been well-socialized with people and is endlessly curious wherever she goes. If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Free Virtual Disability Awareness Training

UTICA, NY – A free virtual Disability Awareness Training session is being offered on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) NY Systems Change and Inclusive Opportunities Network (SCION) Grant.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy