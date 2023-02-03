FULTON – Julie Mary Tetro Holt, 99, of Fulton died February 4, 2023. Born in Fulton to the late Joseph and Adeline (Raymon) Tetro, she was a life resident. Mrs. Holt was a graduate of Fulton City Schools, where she had participated in many sports. She had retired from Birdseye Foods, where she worked from 1970-1980. She had also worked at Nestle Co. from 1942-1946, Sealright from 1946-1954 and the Chamber of Commerce from 1955-1965, all in Fulton.

