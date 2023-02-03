San Diego’s largest healthcare provider, Sharp, began notifying more than 60,000 patients this week that cyber criminals may have their personal information. Then, how community outcry sank a plan for a cement factory on a Port of San Diego terminal. Plus, long-time Ocean beach resident Jay Kahn, who died in 2022, left the San Diego Foundation a surprise $100 million gift in his estate. How the money is being used to help some small San Diego music nonprofits. Next, choreographerJeremy McQueen is bring his ballet company, The Black Iris Project, to his hometown for the first time. We hear about the two original ballets the company will perform Wednesday at the Balboa Theater. And finally, San Diego State University graduate Lesley Paterson heard her name read as an Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay for, “All Quiet on the Western Front.” She discusses the long journey to have her work adapted and ultimately recognized by the academy.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO