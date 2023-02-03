ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

San Diego community college students go to Washington

A delegation of local college students and administrators is in Washington this week to meet with some high-ranking government leaders. The group is being led by Carlos Cortez, Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District. Cortez and the student presidents of the district’s four colleges met with Deputy Secretary of Education and former San Diego Unified Superintendent, Cindy Marten.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Six months later, Veterans Village rehab center still on county admissions freeze

Oversight agencies and lawmakers continue to scrutinize health and safety issues at San Diego’s premier rehab center for veterans. A state health care agency is conducting eight investigations into the organization, and county officials continue their six-month-long admissions freeze. The treatment center was also temporarily barred from accepting new...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Cyber attackers have access to more than Sharp Healthcare patients’ information

San Diego’s largest healthcare provider, Sharp, began notifying more than 60,000 patients this week that cyber criminals may have their personal information. Then, how community outcry sank a plan for a cement factory on a Port of San Diego terminal. Plus, long-time Ocean beach resident Jay Kahn, who died in 2022, left the San Diego Foundation a surprise $100 million gift in his estate. How the money is being used to help some small San Diego music nonprofits. Next, choreographerJeremy McQueen is bring his ballet company, The Black Iris Project, to his hometown for the first time. We hear about the two original ballets the company will perform Wednesday at the Balboa Theater. And finally, San Diego State University graduate Lesley Paterson heard her name read as an Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay for, “All Quiet on the Western Front.” She discusses the long journey to have her work adapted and ultimately recognized by the academy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announces candidacy for state Senate seat

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced Monday his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. "From leading one of the most effective COVID-19 responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I've never shied away from taking on the toughest fights," Fletcher said in a statement. "I'm running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves."
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway

Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Amtrak weekend service between San Diego, Orange County resumes

Amtrak weekend services resumed Saturday for the first time since operations were suspended in October after a storm surge damaged a stretch of track that runs along coastal San Clemente forcing emergency repair work. While weekday services still remain suspended, the change represents a step forward in normalizing operations for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Community demands transparency after another jail death

An inmate died of an unknown medical emergency in Vista county jail today. Combined with the news that a sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing illegal drugs onto jail property, has community members calling for more transparency from the sheriff’s department. KPBS’s Alexander Nguyen has the details.
VISTA, CA
KPBS

High energy bills

Cold blooded animals that require heating lamps are jacking up the heating bill for an Escondido nonprofit that helps rescue the reptiles. Then, community advocates are calling for Sheriff Kelly Martinez to start body scanning all jail staff, after a sheriff’s deputy was arrested for allegedly having drugs in his car on jail property. Plus, an update in the push to legalize lowrider cruising.
ESCONDIDO, CA

