San Diego community college students go to Washington
A delegation of local college students and administrators is in Washington this week to meet with some high-ranking government leaders. The group is being led by Carlos Cortez, Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District. Cortez and the student presidents of the district’s four colleges met with Deputy Secretary of Education and former San Diego Unified Superintendent, Cindy Marten.
Six months later, Veterans Village rehab center still on county admissions freeze
Oversight agencies and lawmakers continue to scrutinize health and safety issues at San Diego’s premier rehab center for veterans. A state health care agency is conducting eight investigations into the organization, and county officials continue their six-month-long admissions freeze. The treatment center was also temporarily barred from accepting new...
Cyber attackers have access to more than Sharp Healthcare patients’ information
San Diego’s largest healthcare provider, Sharp, began notifying more than 60,000 patients this week that cyber criminals may have their personal information. Then, how community outcry sank a plan for a cement factory on a Port of San Diego terminal. Plus, long-time Ocean beach resident Jay Kahn, who died in 2022, left the San Diego Foundation a surprise $100 million gift in his estate. How the money is being used to help some small San Diego music nonprofits. Next, choreographerJeremy McQueen is bring his ballet company, The Black Iris Project, to his hometown for the first time. We hear about the two original ballets the company will perform Wednesday at the Balboa Theater. And finally, San Diego State University graduate Lesley Paterson heard her name read as an Oscar nominee for Best Adapted Screenplay for, “All Quiet on the Western Front.” She discusses the long journey to have her work adapted and ultimately recognized by the academy.
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announces candidacy for state Senate seat
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced Monday his candidacy for the state Senate District 39 seat, vowing to fight for working families. "From leading one of the most effective COVID-19 responses in the nation to leading Marines in combat, I've never shied away from taking on the toughest fights," Fletcher said in a statement. "I'm running for state Senate to deliver higher wages, a lower cost of living, and a fundamentally fair shot at a better life that every San Diego County family deserves."
Former anchor's multimillion-dollar lawsuit against KUSI underway
Nearly four years after signing off from KUSI-TV, longtime San Diego news anchor Sandra Maas is getting her day in court. Maas is suing the station's owner, McKinnon Broadcasting, claiming they violated California’s Equal Pay Act and Discrimination Law. Her suit demands payment for past wages, future wages lost and emotional distress.
New bill would keep California cities from banning cruising
Rafael Perez loves to cruise around San Diego in his 1951 Chevy Styleline Deluxe. “I grew up with lowriders all around me. As soon as I was old enough I fixed up a lowrider bike and as soon as I was of driving age I had several low riders,” the 41-year-old said.
A San Diego TV station reported on abandoned shopping carts. Then police ramped up enforcement
It appears San Diego police responded to a news report about abandoned shopping carts by arresting and citing people who use them for survival while experiencing homelessness, an inewsource analysis has found. In August 2019, CBS News 8 aired a two-minute segment drawing attention to abandoned shopping carts scattered across...
Amtrak weekend service between San Diego, Orange County resumes
Amtrak weekend services resumed Saturday for the first time since operations were suspended in October after a storm surge damaged a stretch of track that runs along coastal San Clemente forcing emergency repair work. While weekday services still remain suspended, the change represents a step forward in normalizing operations for...
One-of-a-kind musical invention on display at Museum of Making Music in Carlsbad
There is a truth behind music that those of us who perform it sometimes find hard to swallow. It is, in fact, based on mathematics. Don Lewis loved music from the time he was a child. But he majored in electronics engineering at the former Tuskegee Institute before going into the Air Force as a nuclear weapons specialist.
Community members want answers from San Diego City Council over high SDG&E bills
San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) has among the highest energy bills in the country. In January, SDG&E experienced a 114% natural gas rate hike, or about $120 a month increase for a typical customer. A coalition made up of several consumer, energy and political groups held a protest Monday...
California Public Utilities Commission explores natural gas price spike, but is short on solutions
California utility regulators got a detailed look on Tuesday at what caused the natural gas price spike that pushed up San Diego utility bills this winter. But the panel did not offer any new relief. California utility regulators got a clear picture Tuesday of the market conditions that pushed up...
More police records released under SB-16, but full transparency is a ways off
Since the beginning of the year, California law enforcement agencies have been required to release records involving police misconduct, specifically discrimination. The state law, SB-16 went into effect last year, but agencies had a one-year grace period. It was designed to make policing in the state more transparent. A story...
An Escondido reptile sanctuary tries to stay afloat against rising utility costs
Cold-blooded animals that require heating lamps are jacking up the heating bill for the EcoVivarium in Escondido. They are a nonprofit living museum that rescues reptiles, amphibians and arthropods. Most, if not all, of these animals, require electricity in one form or another for their enclosures. “Now our (San Diego...
Community demands transparency after another jail death
An inmate died of an unknown medical emergency in Vista county jail today. Combined with the news that a sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday for allegedly bringing illegal drugs onto jail property, has community members calling for more transparency from the sheriff’s department. KPBS’s Alexander Nguyen has the details.
