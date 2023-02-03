Notre Dame will look to beat host Georgia Tech for the eighth time in the past nine meetings when they compete in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday in Atlanta. The Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) have dropped five of their past six games since knocking off the visiting Yellow Jackets 73-72 in overtime on Jan. 10. Notre Dame is coming off an 81-64 loss to visiting Wake Forest on Saturday.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO