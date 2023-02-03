Read full article on original website
Dawgs Fall to Ole Miss on Home Floor 78-74
The Georgia Bulldogs were defeated by the Ole Miss Rebels tonight by a score of 78-74. This was the second loss of the season that the Dawgs suffered on their home floor.
Ole Miss holds on in final seconds to take down Georgia
Jaemyn Brakefield scored a career-high 24 points and Myles Burns added a career-best 20 to lead Ole Miss to a 78-74 victory over Georgia in Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday at Athens, Ga. Brakefield shot 11 of 15 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, while hauling...
LETTER: Alcovy Overlay a bad deal for Covington
The Covington City Council meeting held Tuesday, Jan.17 was — to say the least — a big disappointment. Council member Anthony Henderson proposed “initiating a text amendment regarding proposed Alcovy Road Overlay District and allowing the property to remain as M-2 zoning and to permit the mixture of land uses (Industrial, Commercial, Multi-family, and Townhouses).”
Notre Dame seeks to continue mastery over Georgia Tech
Notre Dame will look to beat host Georgia Tech for the eighth time in the past nine meetings when they compete in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Wednesday in Atlanta. The Fighting Irish (10-13, 2-10 ACC) have dropped five of their past six games since knocking off the visiting Yellow Jackets 73-72 in overtime on Jan. 10. Notre Dame is coming off an 81-64 loss to visiting Wake Forest on Saturday.
Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M to tight win over Auburn
Wade Taylor IV tallied a game-high 22 points and Julius Marble scored a career-high 20 as Texas A&M outlasted Auburn 83-78 in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Tuesday in College Station, Texas. A transfer from Michigan State, Marble scored 10 points over the final eight minutes as the Aggies (17-7,...
