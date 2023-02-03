FBI, ATF Agents Search For Suspect After Explosives Devices Found At Home In Arkansas

The FBI and the ATF are asking for help in the search for a man wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device.

FBI Little Rock and the ATF New Orleans say they are searching for 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta, after agents executed a federal search warrant at his residence in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and discovered multiple explosive devices inside. Authorities say the explosives were rendered safe by federal agents.

According to the FBI, Mehta stands 5’11”, weighs 160 Lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say they believe Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, GA; Albuquerque, NM; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Jackson Hole, WY; and New York, NY, as well as Pakistan and India.

Authorities say Mehta should be considered armed and dangerous and ask anyone who sees him to call local law enforcement or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.