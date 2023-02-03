Marshfield girls bounce back with win over Bulldogs

Marshfield’s girls basketball team bounced back from its first league loss, topping host North Bend 49-13 on Tuesday.

It was a game matching very different teams — a veteran, athletic Marshfield team against a young North Bend club. But that didn’t make the outcome any less important for the Pirates, who lost by two points to Marist Catholic on a last-second shot on Friday.

“I needed a game — the kids did, too,” Marshfield coach Doug Miles said. “We had a flat practice yesterday.”

The Pirates were in control all the way against North Bend, finishing the first round of Sky-Em League play 3-1. They jumped out to a 15-4 lead through one quarter and limited the Bulldogs to six or fewer points each quarter.

“We shot the ball well,” Miles said. “(North Bend) played good defense, and we shot the ball well.”

The Pirates didn’t do that against Marist Catholic, he said, but did a good job setting up opportunities Tuesday.

“I thought we moved the ball really well tonight,” he said.

Kate Miles had 13 points and Trinity Barker 11 for Marshfield, in what was a typical scoring night for the team. Nine different players scored in the contest.

“We have a lot of weapons,” Doug Miles said. “Our leading scorer is rarely over 12 points.”

Marshfield also stifled the Bulldogs with its tough defense.

Now the Pirates turn the focus to the second round of league play, starting with a game at Junction City, a challenging environment, on Friday.

It was important for the team not to stay down after the loss last week.

“We’re still in good shape,” Doug Miles said. “We’re fourth in (the) state (rankings).

“Now we go into a tough game against Junction City and we need to keep getting better.”

He expects that.

“We’ve got a good group of kids,” he said. “They’re fun to be around.”

The Pirates have three seniors — Kate Miles, Barker and Rylinn Clark. The rest are a mix of juniors and sophomores, several who were part of the state champion volleyball team in the fall.

The group has the respect of North Bend coach Mike Forrester.

“Their size just killed us,” he said. “And their guards are really good. Kate (Miles) is as good a player as we’ve played against this year.”

North Bend has a roster that is much different, with just one senior and with two freshmen in the starting lineup and three others who see playing time.

“It’s a good group of girls,” Forrester said. “We’re just young and inexperienced and it shows.”

The Bulldogs do have one league win — they beat Cottage Grove last week. In that game, Carley Lucero and Mirra Riddle provided a ton of pressure against the Lions’ guards and North Bend got off to a strong start offensively when Lennon Riddle scored 10 points in the first quarter.

That win was good for the young squad, which has kept battling despite losing most of its games.

“We’ll just keep trying to get better,” Forrester said. “The girls are working hard.”

The two starting freshmen scored the most points for the team Tuesday, with Lucero scoring five and Erica McClintock four.

North Bend is home against Marist Catholic to start the second half of the league season Friday.