Ulster County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
Kingston’s Ole Savannah Owner Set to Open New Restaurant

Since the start of 2023, there have been a lot of changes in the Hudson Valley with local businesses. A fan-favorite coffee shop, Java Jo's in Orange County, NY closed its doors, the infamous Tony Boffa's Restaurant was replaced by YiShan Korean Restaurant in the same building located in Middletown, NY, and a 'premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop shared the details of how they are expanding this winter to bring in a new experience for guests in the Spring.
KINGSTON, NY
Moderate Earthquake Hits Parts of New York State

Parts of New York state were awoken to reports of an earthquake at around 6:15 AM, according to the USGS. One New York county executive says the tremor was felt in several counties. And while the state may face such natural disasters as blizzards or flash floods, it is once a reminder that New York can experience earthquakes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Distressed Dog’s Life Saved by Hudson Valley Rescue Team

A dangerous situation that went down this weekend should be a warning to all pet owners. On Saturday, a pet owner was with their dog near the Wallkill River when tragedy struck. Because of the insanely cold temperatures, the river had quickly frozen, making for an attractive place for the dog to explore. The dog ran out onto the river to explore but unfortunately, the newly formed ice was not very thick and could not support the weight of the dog. The pet owner must have felt completely helpless as they watched their four-legged friend plunge into the ice-cold water.
GARDINER, NY
Dutchess County Announces STOP-DWI Super Bowl Crackdown

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to throw down in Arizona this weekend and Hudson Valley law enforcement officers are on high alert. No, it's not because they're worried about those crazy Philly fans. As we all know, Super Bowl weekend is one of the most popular weekends to enjoy adult beverages while watching the game with friends and family.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York

The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck

Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
