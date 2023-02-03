Read full article on original website
Drunk Man Damages Upstate New York Pizzeria, Nearly Hits Home
A drunk driver nearly hit a house when he crashed his car in the Hudson Valley and caused damage to a pizzeria. On Sunday, February 5, at about 8:30 p.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Patrol received a report from 911 of a vehicle crash in the vicinity of State Route 52 and County Route 164 in Jeffersonville.
‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery
A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
New Business Helps Animal Shelter During Deep Freeze
We all went through an extremely tough winter weekend here in the Hudson Valley. Even if you didn't experience heat loss or a pipe burst you still had to deal with two days of bone-chilling cold. There are so many stories of people who had an emergency arise with the...
New York Weather Experts Discuss ‘Interesting’ Chinese Balloon Path
Weather experts from the Hudson Valley discussed the flight path of the Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States. On Saturday, a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Biden Orders Balloon Shot Down From New York State. Biden spoke from Syracuse, New York....
Kingston’s Ole Savannah Owner Set to Open New Restaurant
Since the start of 2023, there have been a lot of changes in the Hudson Valley with local businesses. A fan-favorite coffee shop, Java Jo's in Orange County, NY closed its doors, the infamous Tony Boffa's Restaurant was replaced by YiShan Korean Restaurant in the same building located in Middletown, NY, and a 'premiere' Hudson Valley treat shop shared the details of how they are expanding this winter to bring in a new experience for guests in the Spring.
Hudson Valley, New York School Served ‘Racist’ Lunch To Students
A Hudson Valley school district was shocked a last-minute menu change ended up serving students a "racist" meal. A school from the Lower Hudson Valley is under fire for its "insensitive" Black History Month menu. Rockland County, New York School Served 'Racist' Lunch. Last week, on Feb. 1, the first...
‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel
It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
1 Killed Building ‘Luxury Waterfront Community’ In Hudson Valley, Guilty Plea
One person was killed while a "luxury waterfront community" was built just off the Hudson River. A New Jersey developer has pleaded guilty in connection to the death of a Dutchess County construction worker. General Contractor And Real Estate Developer Plead Guilty In Connection With Worker Death On Construction Site...
PD: New York State Business Busted Selling Drugs To HV Kids
After a child "overdosed," police allegedly caught a Hudson Valley business selling drugs to children. Over the weekend police in Rockland County, New York investigated reports that a business was selling drugs to children. Rockland County, New York Business Caught Selling Drugs To Children. A few weeks ago, the Suffern...
Moderate Earthquake Hits Parts of New York State
Parts of New York state were awoken to reports of an earthquake at around 6:15 AM, according to the USGS. One New York county executive says the tremor was felt in several counties. And while the state may face such natural disasters as blizzards or flash floods, it is once a reminder that New York can experience earthquakes.
6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State
On Monday, February 6, 2023, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in Buffalo. The quake's epicenter was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service said,. At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It...
Why There’s a Fireplace Inside This Poughkeepsie Tree
Here is the burning question. Why did someone place a fireplace in a random tree? I really hope no one decides to light this thing because it might just end in disaster. The Hudson Valley isn't short on strange sights. Here is one that we need to add to the list.
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Distressed Dog’s Life Saved by Hudson Valley Rescue Team
A dangerous situation that went down this weekend should be a warning to all pet owners. On Saturday, a pet owner was with their dog near the Wallkill River when tragedy struck. Because of the insanely cold temperatures, the river had quickly frozen, making for an attractive place for the dog to explore. The dog ran out onto the river to explore but unfortunately, the newly formed ice was not very thick and could not support the weight of the dog. The pet owner must have felt completely helpless as they watched their four-legged friend plunge into the ice-cold water.
What Business Should Buy the Old New Paltz Stewart’s
Just about every community has a building that is waiting for a new business to take over. During COVID many businesses closed and some just relocated. Relocation is the reason that this building is currently empty in New Paltz. If you are a fan of Stewart's Shops you might already...
Dutchess County Announces STOP-DWI Super Bowl Crackdown
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready to throw down in Arizona this weekend and Hudson Valley law enforcement officers are on high alert. No, it's not because they're worried about those crazy Philly fans. As we all know, Super Bowl weekend is one of the most popular weekends to enjoy adult beverages while watching the game with friends and family.
Families & Businesses Displaced After Tragic Fire in Poughkeepsie, New York
The fire destroyed 3 businesses and displaced numerous residents from their homes. Back on Wednesday, February 1st, we told you about a 4-alarm fire that ripped through businesses and apartments on Main Street in Poughkeepsie leaving behind complete devastation. According to the Arlington Fire Department, at approximately 2:05 a.m., they were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from the 1st floor of an apartment building at 784 Main Street in the Arlington Business District.
Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
Alert: Famous Items from Closing Catskill Pizza Hut for Sale
If you want to get your hands on some of the most famous items from America's favorite nostalgic franchise restaurant, drop what you're doing and head to the Pizza Hut in Catskill, NY. To be honest, I was surprised to find Pizza Huts still in operation when I moved back...
For Sale: How You Can Own an Orange County, NY Fire Truck
Dreams do come true, especially in the Hudson Valley. Those who played with cars or trucks growing up could have dreamt of actually owning one of these when they got older. For me, I had a Mattel Barbie Yellow Volkswagen Beetle car that I put stickers on. It was so fun to play with and I always thought that I would own one when I grew up and could drive. However, this didn't happen but it was still exciting to fantasize about at the time.
