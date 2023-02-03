Read full article on original website
WJLA
AG Miyares hears concerns of Asian American community in VA town hall meeting
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares held a town hall meeting in Alexandria on Monday with the Asian American community in an effort to connect and listen to concerns about discrimination. Miyares is currently investigating whether or not the Fairfax County Public School district has been...
WJLA
Monday marks 13th anniversary of DC's blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm
WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday marks the 13th anniversary of blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" that dumped more than 17 inches of snow on Washington, D.C. in 2010. The weather event marked the fourth-biggest snow event on record for the District, later matched by the January 2016 blizzard dubbed "Snowzilla." "Snowmageddon" was...
WJLA
SEE IT | Video captures robbery of upscale DC restaurant's valet stand
WASHINGTON (7News) — An unbelievable video making the rounds on social media shows thieves stealing a valet stand from RPM Italian, an upscale restaurant in downtown D.C. In the video, you can see the suspects dragging the entire stand into the road as they struggle to put it in the trunk of their car.
WJLA
'Age doesn't matter': Fairfax County 18-year-old surges to pickleball pro tour
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — If you’re going back and forth on ideas for a new hobby, America’s new favorite game might just be your match. Pickleball – a cross between tennis and ping pong – is blowing up nationally. It’s a fun activity that doesn’t take as large a toll on your body. Perfect for people in their 50s, 60s, and teens?
WJLA
Prince George's Co. attorney creates business to connect Black community to Black lawyers
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — "Today is Justis Connection's birthday!" Kisha Brown cheerfully told her Instagram followers on Jan. 11. The social media post marked the second anniversary of a service the former civil rights attorney felt compelled to launch. "Justis Connection is the first online Black attorney referral...
WJLA
DC opens investigation into bogus cosmetology licenses minutes after 7News I-Team story
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) has informed 7News that an active investigation is now underway inside its own department. The action comes on the heels of a 7News I-Team investigation into the selling of fraudulent cosmetology and barber licenses by a former member of the D.C. Cosmetology Board. DLCP has yet to tell 7News who is conducting the investigation and when it started.
WJLA
Metro tests out new 'saloon-style' fare gates, riders share their thoughts
WASHINGTON (7News) — Recently, Metro began testing a new “saloon door” style fare gate aimed at deterring fare evasion, which Metro says costs the transit agency tens of millions of dollars a year. The test is going on at Fort Totten, where for several months, Metro has...
WJLA
Commanders' Dan Snyder lists Potomac, Md. home as rumors of a team sale continue: Reports
POTOMAC, Md. (7News) — Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder reportedly plans to sell his Potomac, Md. estate for a would-be record-setting number, the Washington Business Journal first reported. Snyder will list the property for a whopping $49 million, which would make it the most expensive home in the DMV....
WJLA
Federal lawsuit expected after Air and Space Museum asked students to remove pro-life hats
WASHINGTON (7News) — In January, a group of students from South Carolina visited Washington, D.C. to participate in the National March for Life event. Following the event, the students attended museums on the National Mall, including the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. “As they entered, each of them...
WJLA
Maryland Lottery searching for $750,000 jackpot ticket holder; Baltimore woman wins big
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Lottery is looking for a lucky Multi-Match player who won the estimated $750,000 jackpot in the Monday, Feb. 6 drawing. The winning ticket with the numbers 17, 35, 36, 39, 41 and 42 came from the Royal Farms at 8268 Lark Brown Dr. in Elkridge.
WJLA
After fatal student overdose, Arlington school board to hold Tuesday meeting on opioids
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday night, Arlington school board members are holding a special work session they're calling 'Opioids and Substance Use in APS: Education and Prevention.' The meeting comes exactly one week after a student at Wakefield High School was found unresponsive in a school bathroom. Arlington...
WJLA
Person found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in DC: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in D.C. early Monday morning, according to authorities. Just before 2 a.m., water rescue crews with D.C. Fire and EMS assisted the U.S. Park Police (USPP) at Rock Creek Parkway and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Crews say they discovered a deceased person in the creek.
WJLA
'We see more ambulances this year': Md. high school students address classmate overdoses
BELTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Students walking home from High Point High School in Beltsville, Md. spoke with 7News Tuesday about the reality of their lives in school. Since the start of this school year, there have been more than 30 overdoses among their classmates at High Point. "A lot...
WJLA
Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police
TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County, Va. --- leaving them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before 1 a.m. for the report of the break-in, officials said. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old woman with lacerations to her face along with a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
WJLA
Raising Awareness on National Black HIV/AIDS Day
Dr. Maranda Ward joins us to talk about the alarming state of HIV/AIDS in this country and its impact on communities of color. As of 2020, nearly half (43%) of HIV diagnoses and deaths (44%) occur in the Black community. Recent research shows that 1 in 9 women were unaware of their HIV infection To combat misinformation and stigma, it is important—now more than ever—to be informed.
WJLA
NAACP voices concern, questions legality of changes to Arlington 'Missing Middle' proposal
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The debate over 'Missing Middle' housing in Arlington is now prompting some strong words from the NAACP's Arlington Branch. In a letter sent last week to the Arlington County Board Chair, NAACP leaders wrote that they were "stunned and deeply disappointed" by recent changes made to the county's 'Missing Middle' housing proposal.
WJLA
Bus, delivery truck carrying paper products crash in Montgomery Co., debris fills lanes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue (MCFRS) was at the scene of a collision after a delivery truck carrying paper products was involved in a crash with a bus full of passengers and flipped Monday evening. One person was transported to the hospital following the...
WJLA
Hundreds of DMV students compete in new robotics competition
POTOMAC, Md. (7News) — On Sunday, Hundreds of students from across the DMV competed in the first Powerplay Challenge, a robotics competition sponsored by Raytheon Technologies. Nearly 40 middle and high school teams went head to head in Potomac Md. at the Bullis School. The goal for the students...
WJLA
Wakefield High School reopens Monday after fatal overdose, lockdown
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wakefield High School students returned to class Monday after a tough week. Police say a teen was found in a bathroom unconscious from an apparent overdose on Tuesday and later died in the hospital Thursday. On Thursday, there were also reports of an armed trespasser at the school. A suspect was later arrested.
WJLA
Crime spree in DC: Several dead after 5 shootings, 3 stabbings on Saturday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Multiple people were killed and several others were injured after a violent Saturday in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police reported a total of five shootings and three stabbings, all of which appear to be unrelated, police said. Around 5 a.m., police...
