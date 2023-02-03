ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

WJLA

Monday marks 13th anniversary of DC's blockbuster 'Snowmageddon' storm

WASHINGTON (7News) — Monday marks the 13th anniversary of blockbuster storm "Snowmageddon" that dumped more than 17 inches of snow on Washington, D.C. in 2010. The weather event marked the fourth-biggest snow event on record for the District, later matched by the January 2016 blizzard dubbed "Snowzilla." "Snowmageddon" was...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC opens investigation into bogus cosmetology licenses minutes after 7News I-Team story

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C.'s Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) has informed 7News that an active investigation is now underway inside its own department. The action comes on the heels of a 7News I-Team investigation into the selling of fraudulent cosmetology and barber licenses by a former member of the D.C. Cosmetology Board. DLCP has yet to tell 7News who is conducting the investigation and when it started.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Person found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — One person was found dead in Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway in D.C. early Monday morning, according to authorities. Just before 2 a.m., water rescue crews with D.C. Fire and EMS assisted the U.S. Park Police (USPP) at Rock Creek Parkway and Massachusetts Avenue NW. Crews say they discovered a deceased person in the creek.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Armed men break into Triangle, Va. home, use 'electrical restraint device' on teen: Police

TRIANGLE, Va. (7News) — Two women and a child became victims of a home invasion Sunday night in Prince William County, Va. --- leaving them with minor injuries, police said. Police responded to the house, located in the 3800 block of Graham Park Road in Triangle shortly before 1 a.m. for the report of the break-in, officials said. Upon arrival, police found a 49-year-old woman with lacerations to her face along with a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl.
TRIANGLE, VA
WJLA

Raising Awareness on National Black HIV/AIDS Day

Dr. Maranda Ward joins us to talk about the alarming state of HIV/AIDS in this country and its impact on communities of color. As of 2020, nearly half (43%) of HIV diagnoses and deaths (44%) occur in the Black community. Recent research shows that 1 in 9 women were unaware of their HIV infection To combat misinformation and stigma, it is important—now more than ever—to be informed.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Hundreds of DMV students compete in new robotics competition

POTOMAC, Md. (7News) — On Sunday, Hundreds of students from across the DMV competed in the first Powerplay Challenge, a robotics competition sponsored by Raytheon Technologies. Nearly 40 middle and high school teams went head to head in Potomac Md. at the Bullis School. The goal for the students...
POTOMAC, MD
WJLA

Wakefield High School reopens Monday after fatal overdose, lockdown

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wakefield High School students returned to class Monday after a tough week. Police say a teen was found in a bathroom unconscious from an apparent overdose on Tuesday and later died in the hospital Thursday. On Thursday, there were also reports of an armed trespasser at the school. A suspect was later arrested.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

