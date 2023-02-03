Jessie James Decker Would ‘Definitely’ Be Up for More TV Roles After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.

1 DAY AGO