Did Travel Channel’s Samantha Brown Work at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire?
I feel that almost every New Englander has gone to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, at least once in their lifetime. I mean isn't going there a summertime New England ritual? Well, it doesn't matter if you've gone with your friends, family, or summer camps. What matters is that you may have run into a celebrity at Canobie Lake Park and not even know it!
WATCH: Owl in Kittery Takes a Ride on Spinning Wind Sculpture
Good thing owls don't get dizzy. Bill Sherman caught this beautiful owl on top of his wind sculpture in Kittery and NewsCenter Maine shared it. I wasn't sure what kind of owl is this, but Bird Feeder Hub had a great article about the 8 different owls commonly found in Maine. This appears to be a Barred Owl. I wonder if Bill Sherman who shot the video heard the phrase,
A Boston Building Lands in the Top 10 Ugliest in the World
Let's call it like we see it, shall we? Ugly exists in architecture, and although sometimes it's subjective and relative as art often is, an eyesore is an eyesore when the majority of us are on the same page. According to Buildworld there's some ugly out there via its AI...
How This 12-Year-Old New Hampshire Boy Won $10,000 for Protecting the Planet, Starting With Orangutans
It shouldn't be any surprise that 12-year-old Jack Dalton, dubbed the Kid Conservationist from Manchester, New Hampshire, won a 2022 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. While most pre-teens are living the life of a typical kid, Jack is one of 15 kids around the country and Canada honored as a young leader because of his significant and positive impact in our world on people, their communities, and the environment. Each of the winners, including Jack, received $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.
Reboot of the Classic Sitcom ‘Frasier’ Will Be Set in New England
Frasier has left the building. But…he’s about to reenter New England. 30 years after flying to the West Coast to begin a new life in Seattle, Dr. Frasier Crane is headed back East. And to what city?. Where it all began, of course. As reported in Variety, the...
‘The Last of Us’ Claiming This is 10 Miles From Boston Has New Englanders Freaking Out
Let's be honest, it doesn't take much for something to blow up on Twitter, especially if it is about a new hit TV show. If you are into video games or just post-apocalyptic TV shows, then you may have started to watch "The Last of Us" on HBO Max starring Pedro Pascal from "The Mandalorian."
Boston Bruins’ David Pastrnak Immitates Adam Sandler at NHL All-Star Game
If you asked yourself, "what's that..." stop reading this article and go watch this cinematic gold. It is an Adam Sandler classic. , and New Hampshire native Adam Sandler, got recognized in a hilarious way at the NHL all-star weekend, which actually provoked a response from Adam Sandler himself. Three...
