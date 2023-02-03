Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
What to expect at "Goldens in Golden" on SaturdayColorado JillGolden, CO
Related
Breaking: Longmont police investigating car fire as arson
Longmont police said a car fire that occurred last month is being investigated as arson. The fire took place around 4:13 a.m. Jan. 11 near 16th street and Gay Street in Longmont. A 2020 Gray Nissan Rogue with Iowa license plate LRS767 was engulfed in flames in the parking lot...
DA ruled that a Boulder officer was justified in firing his weapon
The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office ruled that Officer Bryan Pedigo was legally justified when he used physical force in response to a man allegedly keeping the occupants a Boulder home hostage. The occupants of the home, located on North Broadway and Iris Avenue called 911 on Nov. 28...
This week in Longmont: Winter Bike to Work Day
Winter Bike to Work Day is Friday, Feb. 10! Join others in Boulder County (and beyond) who brave the winter weather on bike to reach their destination. From 7:30-9 a.m., warm up with hot beverages and snacks at the Development Services Center, 385 Kimbark St. For safe cycling tips or route recommendations, contact Traffic Safety Coordinator Lauren Greenfield at 303-774-4547.
Teen sentenced to work release in deadly Boulder crash
A teenager was sentenced Friday to nine months of work release after a Boulder crash that left two people dead and another seriously injured. The driver, who was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and other charges in the crash, which killed Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49, and Ori Tsioni, 33, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
Rotary event aims to build peace in Longmont
Three local Rotary clubs are asking the community to come together to discuss how Longmont can build peace. The event, put on by the Twin Peaks, Longmont and Niwot Rotary clubs, will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Longmont Museum. It is free and open to the public, Longmont Rotary President-Elect Rose Crispin said.
Longmont road closures
Dry Creek Drive between Nelson Road and Lykins Gulch Road up to the Target driveway will once again be closed for the installation of public utilities. Construction will begin on Feb. 13 and is expected to end on March 17. A sewer service repair will close Mounatin View Avenue between...
Breaking: Boulder County housing voucher lottery opens Wednesday
Boulder County renters can soon apply for one day only to be entered into a lottery for housing assistance vouchers. The Boulder County Housing and Human Services department will accept applications for up to 100 additional housing assistance vouchers at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The applications will be accepted online for one day only, after which a lottery will be conducted to select a list of applicants to determine eligibility and award vouchers.
Good morning, Longmont!
Increasing cloudiness with a shower in spots in the afternoon. Cloudy in the morning, then times of clouds and sun in the afternoon; breezy and colder.
Public meeting regarding possible changes to the Boulder County land use code
Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting is hosting a community meeting regarding a potential Land Use Code update which would amend provisions for composting that is incidental to farming practices. The meeting will be held in person in Longmont on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. This potential...
Man arrested in New Jersey due to pictures on CO digital device
Boulder County detectives discovered photos of a 3-year-old girl on a messaging app resulting in the man’s arrest. Detectives later traced the photos to a man living in New Jersey, Jabari Amador. Amador was arrested for “producing sexual abuse material of a 3-year-old girl and sharing it on the...
Boulder County to consider expanding local farm composting
Boulder County is considering a change to the land use code to make it easier for local farms to compost. Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting is hosting a community meeting Feb. 16 regarding a potential Land Use Code update to amend provisions for composting that is incidental to farming practices. The potential change would not impact provisions related to industrial composting.
Johnstown approves incentives for new Kroger center
The Johnstown Town Council decided Monday to provide economic incentives to bring an ecommerce fresh food distribution center to the town. Kroger, parent company to King Soopers, is building a 55,000 square foot spoke facility at the Trade @ 2534 Industrial Park in Johnstown, northeast of Longmont, that could create over 100 jobs and begin operating by June 30.
Boulder County to provide update on the Behavioral Health Roadmap
Boulder County Community Services Department’s Behavioral Health Planning Team invites community members to join a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom platform. This community meeting will discuss the development of a long-term plan to ensure all community members can access the right...
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition kicks off its workshop series
The 2023 dates are officially out for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) legal services workshop series. Our organization offers DACA, citizenship and, in some cases, general legal consultations to community members who are currently undocumented or looking to go through the naturalization process. These are free, public events. You can contact our communication manager, Katherine Garcia, or our legal services manager, JD Garza, at jd@coloradoimmigrant.org for more information. In collaboration with the City of Denver, CIRC’s first workshop will take place at Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St. Denver, CO 80219) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Harold Ray Dunn
Harold Ray Dunn, age 90, passed away January 28, 2023. Harold was born April 26,1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert F. Dunn and Rose Asnicar Dunn. He had one brother Robert (Bob) Dunn. Harold’s childhood years were spent in the north Denver area. The family later moved to Vallejo, CA,...
Caribou Ranch Artist-in-Residence program accepting applications
The Parks & Open Space department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program at Caribou Ranch. Online applications will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 28. The program provides an opportunity for artists to pursue their work in the inspiring landscape and history of Caribou Ranch. By sharing their...
Artist organizes exhibitions in celebration of Black History Month
A Lafayette-based artist has organized and curated six exhibitions that feature the works of Black artists in Boulder County. Adderly Grant-Lord worked with the artists to showcase their talent in “Black Futures in Art: We’re Not Just History” — a series of six exhibitions that opened in Boulder and Lafayette.
Council to discuss budget constraints for major pending projects
With costs for capital construction continuing to spike, Longmont City Council will be discussing the resulting budget shortfalls for planned projects at Tuesday’s study session. Construction projects scoped 18-24 months ago are receiving low bids that are as much as 50% more expensive than expected, a shift that exceeds...
LTE: Why we must read and talk to our babies
The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 1