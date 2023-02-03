ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Longmont Leader

This week in Longmont: Winter Bike to Work Day

Winter Bike to Work Day is Friday, Feb. 10! Join others in Boulder County (and beyond) who brave the winter weather on bike to reach their destination. From 7:30-9 a.m., warm up with hot beverages and snacks at the Development Services Center, 385 Kimbark St. For safe cycling tips or route recommendations, contact Traffic Safety Coordinator Lauren Greenfield at 303-774-4547.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Teen sentenced to work release in deadly Boulder crash

A teenager was sentenced Friday to nine months of work release after a Boulder crash that left two people dead and another seriously injured. The driver, who was charged as a juvenile, pleaded guilty in December to vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and other charges in the crash, which killed Gregoria Morales Ramirez, 49, and Ori Tsioni, 33, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.
BOULDER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Rotary event aims to build peace in Longmont

Three local Rotary clubs are asking the community to come together to discuss how Longmont can build peace. The event, put on by the Twin Peaks, Longmont and Niwot Rotary clubs, will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Longmont Museum. It is free and open to the public, Longmont Rotary President-Elect Rose Crispin said.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont road closures

Dry Creek Drive between Nelson Road and Lykins Gulch Road up to the Target driveway will once again be closed for the installation of public utilities. Construction will begin on Feb. 13 and is expected to end on March 17. A sewer service repair will close Mounatin View Avenue between...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Boulder County housing voucher lottery opens Wednesday

Boulder County renters can soon apply for one day only to be entered into a lottery for housing assistance vouchers. The Boulder County Housing and Human Services department will accept applications for up to 100 additional housing assistance vouchers at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The applications will be accepted online for one day only, after which a lottery will be conducted to select a list of applicants to determine eligibility and award vouchers.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Boulder County to consider expanding local farm composting

Boulder County is considering a change to the land use code to make it easier for local farms to compost. Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting is hosting a community meeting Feb. 16 regarding a potential Land Use Code update to amend provisions for composting that is incidental to farming practices. The potential change would not impact provisions related to industrial composting.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Johnstown approves incentives for new Kroger center

The Johnstown Town Council decided Monday to provide economic incentives to bring an ecommerce fresh food distribution center to the town. Kroger, parent company to King Soopers, is building a 55,000 square foot spoke facility at the Trade @ 2534 Industrial Park in Johnstown, northeast of Longmont, that could create over 100 jobs and begin operating by June 30.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition kicks off its workshop series

The 2023 dates are officially out for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) legal services workshop series. Our organization offers DACA, citizenship and, in some cases, general legal consultations to community members who are currently undocumented or looking to go through the naturalization process. These are free, public events. You can contact our communication manager, Katherine Garcia, or our legal services manager, JD Garza, at jd@coloradoimmigrant.org for more information. In collaboration with the City of Denver, CIRC’s first workshop will take place at Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St. Denver, CO 80219) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Harold Ray Dunn

Harold Ray Dunn, age 90, passed away January 28, 2023. Harold was born April 26,1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert F. Dunn and Rose Asnicar Dunn. He had one brother Robert (Bob) Dunn. Harold’s childhood years were spent in the north Denver area. The family later moved to Vallejo, CA,...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

LTE: Why we must read and talk to our babies

LTE: Why we must read and talk to our babies
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

