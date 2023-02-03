ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Exclusive: Birthright Israel Foundation leader says he’s stepping down at year’s end

Over the course of his illustrious career, Israel “Izzy” Tapoohi has helmed some of the most recognizable Israeli franchises, including Africa-Israel Investments, Bezeq, Israel Bonds and the Israel Electric Corporation. But, as he announces his retirement at year’s end, Tapoohi, 76, says nothing has been more fulfilling than...
Boycotts not protected speech in US, new research argues

If it looks and quacks like speech, don’t let that fool you. It may be a boycott. The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether to hear Arkansas Times v. Waldrip, which hinges on a question that is slipperier than it sounds: Is there a constitutional right to boycott?. More...
ARKANSAS STATE
Economists’ warnings about judicial reform are overblown, analysts tell JNS

The Netanyahu government’s judicial reform plan has come under heavy fire since it was first announced on Jan. 4. Critics say it spells the end of Israel’s system of checks and balances and even the end of democracy. In the last week, a new argument has taken center stage, an economic one, according to which the reform threatens Israel’s financial well-being.
Jewish Federations of North America raises money for Turkey, Syria

The Jewish Federations of North America launched a relief fund to provide humanitarian aid to people in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquakes today. Thousands have been killed in what officials are calling the worst quake to hit the region in decades. The initial one registered at a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale, causing massive damage to buildings, homes and medical facilities in Turkey and Syria. An aftershock, which registered more than 7.5, exacerbated the destruction.
Azrieli Foundation donates $3.75 million to boost engineering education in Jerusalem

The Azrieli Foundation announced on Sunday a $3.75 million donation to create the Azrieli Center for Excellence in Engineering Education in Israel. The donation furthers the foundation’s support of the Azrieli College of Engineering Jerusalem, to which it has contributed more than $11.5 million, bringing the total support to $15.5 million.
Journalist Matti Friedman discusses Israeli political crisis

Canadian-Israeli journalist and author Matti Friedman spoke to a virtual audience Feb. 5 in an effort to explain the current political crisis in Israel as its government coalition moves to try and pass judicial reform by the end of March. The Zoom event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
$50 million in new U.S. funding for UNRWA an obstacle to peace: legal analysts

On his recent trip to Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke often about the importance of security and stability in the region. Following a terrorist attack in which seven Israelis were murdered, he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israelis should know that America’s commitment to their security is “ironclad.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Wiz to transfer funds out of Israel due to judicial overhaul

Israeli cybersecurity giant Wiz will be transferring its funds out of Israel due to concerns over the new government’s proposed judicial reform, the company announced this week. The funds will be transferred to bank accounts around the world, Wiz said in a statement. The company was among the leading...
MDA signs deal with US group to provide medevac hospital services in Israel

The Magen David Adom (MDA) medical emergency response group has signed a partnership agreement with U.S.-based Hatzolah Air to jointly provide medevac hospital services in Israel. Hatzolah Air, headquartered in New York, operates a fleet of medivac aircraft and receives dozens of requests each month for aviation rescues in the...

