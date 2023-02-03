Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
From airport to new homes, these Jewish New Yorkers are helping Ukrainian refugees settle here
(New York Jewish Week) — A year ago, Diana and Vitalii Nakonechnyi never expected that they and their two young kids would be living in Riverdale, a leafy neighborhood in the Bronx. Then again, they also never expected a war would force them to evacuate their hometown of Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Jewish communities embrace security staff in face of rising antisemitism
(JTA) — During one of the recent rainstorms in Los Angeles, a security guard at Amanda Kronstadt’s Jewish high school reminded her to wear her rain jacket on her way home. It was a small thing but the freshman appreciates him going the extra mile. He’s “always looking...
Exclusive: Birthright Israel Foundation leader says he’s stepping down at year’s end
Over the course of his illustrious career, Israel “Izzy” Tapoohi has helmed some of the most recognizable Israeli franchises, including Africa-Israel Investments, Bezeq, Israel Bonds and the Israel Electric Corporation. But, as he announces his retirement at year’s end, Tapoohi, 76, says nothing has been more fulfilling than...
Boycotts not protected speech in US, new research argues
If it looks and quacks like speech, don’t let that fool you. It may be a boycott. The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether to hear Arkansas Times v. Waldrip, which hinges on a question that is slipperier than it sounds: Is there a constitutional right to boycott?. More...
Economists’ warnings about judicial reform are overblown, analysts tell JNS
The Netanyahu government’s judicial reform plan has come under heavy fire since it was first announced on Jan. 4. Critics say it spells the end of Israel’s system of checks and balances and even the end of democracy. In the last week, a new argument has taken center stage, an economic one, according to which the reform threatens Israel’s financial well-being.
Jewish Federations of North America raises money for Turkey, Syria
The Jewish Federations of North America launched a relief fund to provide humanitarian aid to people in Turkey and Syria after the devastating earthquakes today. Thousands have been killed in what officials are calling the worst quake to hit the region in decades. The initial one registered at a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale, causing massive damage to buildings, homes and medical facilities in Turkey and Syria. An aftershock, which registered more than 7.5, exacerbated the destruction.
Azrieli Foundation donates $3.75 million to boost engineering education in Jerusalem
The Azrieli Foundation announced on Sunday a $3.75 million donation to create the Azrieli Center for Excellence in Engineering Education in Israel. The donation furthers the foundation’s support of the Azrieli College of Engineering Jerusalem, to which it has contributed more than $11.5 million, bringing the total support to $15.5 million.
Journalist Matti Friedman discusses Israeli political crisis
Canadian-Israeli journalist and author Matti Friedman spoke to a virtual audience Feb. 5 in an effort to explain the current political crisis in Israel as its government coalition moves to try and pass judicial reform by the end of March. The Zoom event was hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.
$50 million in new U.S. funding for UNRWA an obstacle to peace: legal analysts
On his recent trip to Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke often about the importance of security and stability in the region. Following a terrorist attack in which seven Israelis were murdered, he told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israelis should know that America’s commitment to their security is “ironclad.”
Finalization of normalization pact text means peace with Sudan within reach, experts say
Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, on Thursday during what Israel’s foreign ministry hailed as a “historic diplomatic visit” to Khartoum. The parties finalized the text of a normalization agreement Sudan would sign...
Wiz to transfer funds out of Israel due to judicial overhaul
Israeli cybersecurity giant Wiz will be transferring its funds out of Israel due to concerns over the new government’s proposed judicial reform, the company announced this week. The funds will be transferred to bank accounts around the world, Wiz said in a statement. The company was among the leading...
MDA signs deal with US group to provide medevac hospital services in Israel
The Magen David Adom (MDA) medical emergency response group has signed a partnership agreement with U.S.-based Hatzolah Air to jointly provide medevac hospital services in Israel. Hatzolah Air, headquartered in New York, operates a fleet of medivac aircraft and receives dozens of requests each month for aviation rescues in the...
