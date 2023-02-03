Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Celebrating Black Fashion in the District with Joy Kingsley-Ibeh
CEO and Founder of Kinsley Managment Joy Kingsley-Ibeh helps us celebrate Black History Month with a look at the impact people of color have had on the fashion industry. Check out her designer spotlight on Good Morning Washington. For More Info.:. About Joy Kingsley-Ibeh, Founder/CEO. From her birthplace in Nigeria...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Comments / 0