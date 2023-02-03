20-year-old killed on motorcycle in Breathitt County collision
JACKSON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police received a call regarding a two-vehicle collision on KY Highway 15 in Breathitt County.
At 12:56 a.m. KSP was contacted and dispatched to the scene of the crash, accompanied by medical personnel. At the scene, KSP found 20-year-old Talbert Noble, who was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office.
Initial investigations revealed Noble was driving an off-road motorcycle and pulled out in the path of a Ford F-150, causing the collision.
KSP confirmed Noble was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Toxicology and autopsy reports are still pending.
