New rules would limit sugar in school meals for first time

(AP) - U.S. agriculture officials on Friday proposed new nutrition standards for school meals, including the first limits on added sugars, with a focus on sweetened foods such as cereals, yogurt, flavored milk and breakfast pastries. The plan announced by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack also seeks to significantly decrease sodium...
YOUR HEALTH: Game changer for Type 2 diabetes

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - It’s been called the largest epidemic in human history. Not COVID, diabetes. More than 37 million Americans are living with it right now, and more than 90 percent of those have Type 2 diabetes. Seven million people rely on a daily insulin shot to manage their condition. Now, a breakthrough in the diabetes world may simplify the future of diabetes treatment.
