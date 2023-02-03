Gov. Jared Polis directed state agencies on Monday to do all they can to reduce the impact of high energy bills on Colorado homes and businesses. The governor’s directive calls on the Public Utilities Commission to improve access to bill pay assistance programs, incentivize utilities to reduce customer costs, work with utilities to secure federal funding for homes and businesses, analyze ways to limit bill spikes, improve the capacity of bill pay assistance programs, identify ways to support customers who are behind on their bills in “dire circumstances” and improve education on energy conservation. The directive also called on the commission to identify actions that can be taken to improve gas storage, gas contracting and financial hedging.

