Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housing
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in Store
Opinion: 'Blues' killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless people
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmember
Denver Broncos Lose Coach
Rotary event aims to build peace in Longmont
Three local Rotary clubs are asking the community to come together to discuss how Longmont can build peace. The event, put on by the Twin Peaks, Longmont and Niwot Rotary clubs, will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Longmont Museum. It is free and open to the public, Longmont Rotary President-Elect Rose Crispin said.
This week in Longmont: Winter Bike to Work Day
Winter Bike to Work Day is Friday, Feb. 10! Join others in Boulder County (and beyond) who brave the winter weather on bike to reach their destination. From 7:30-9 a.m., warm up with hot beverages and snacks at the Development Services Center, 385 Kimbark St. For safe cycling tips or route recommendations, contact Traffic Safety Coordinator Lauren Greenfield at 303-774-4547.
Artist organizes exhibitions in celebration of Black History Month
A Lafayette-based artist has organized and curated six exhibitions that feature the works of Black artists in Boulder County. Adderly Grant-Lord worked with the artists to showcase their talent in “Black Futures in Art: We’re Not Just History” — a series of six exhibitions that opened in Boulder and Lafayette.
Breaking: Boulder County housing voucher lottery opens Wednesday
Boulder County renters can soon apply for one day only to be entered into a lottery for housing assistance vouchers. The Boulder County Housing and Human Services department will accept applications for up to 100 additional housing assistance vouchers at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The applications will be accepted online for one day only, after which a lottery will be conducted to select a list of applicants to determine eligibility and award vouchers.
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
Boulder County to consider expanding local farm composting
Boulder County is considering a change to the land use code to make it easier for local farms to compost. Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting is hosting a community meeting Feb. 16 regarding a potential Land Use Code update to amend provisions for composting that is incidental to farming practices. The potential change would not impact provisions related to industrial composting.
In new strategic plan, Colorado wants residents to find the value in higher education
Colorado’s higher education system ideally not only would ensure students get jobs, but also would pave the way for them to earn back what they spent on their education and increase their lifetime earnings, according to a new strategic plan released Thursday. The plan prods Colorado to focus on...
Resource to help prevent business identity theft launched
A new tool allowing Coloradans to report fraudulent business filings is now available at www.ColoradoSOS.gov. The resource, which launched on February 1, protects Colorado businesses and individuals by allowing them to report when a bad actor has:. formed a new business fraudulently using someone else’s address or personal information.
Polis directs state agencies to provide utility bill relief
Gov. Jared Polis directed state agencies on Monday to do all they can to reduce the impact of high energy bills on Colorado homes and businesses. The governor’s directive calls on the Public Utilities Commission to improve access to bill pay assistance programs, incentivize utilities to reduce customer costs, work with utilities to secure federal funding for homes and businesses, analyze ways to limit bill spikes, improve the capacity of bill pay assistance programs, identify ways to support customers who are behind on their bills in “dire circumstances” and improve education on energy conservation. The directive also called on the commission to identify actions that can be taken to improve gas storage, gas contracting and financial hedging.
Caribou Ranch Artist-in-Residence program accepting applications
The Parks & Open Space department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Artist-in-Residence Program at Caribou Ranch. Online applications will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 28. The program provides an opportunity for artists to pursue their work in the inspiring landscape and history of Caribou Ranch. By sharing their...
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER (AP) — Police officer Andy Sandoval lives in one the most beautiful places in the world near Vail, Colorado, where world-famous ski resorts are nestled between Rocky Mountain peaks. His living situation for years, though, was far less dreamy. Until last month, the 26-year-old, his wife and their...
Insurance companies must provide reproductive health services access
The Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), is reminding health insurance companies of their obligation to ensure that individuals seeking contraceptive services, including tubal ligation surgery, are able to access these services timely and without costs for the insured member. That means that no copayments, deductibles or coinsurance amounts are to be charged to the individual.
Longmont police report: Feb. 6, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
USDA Forest Service and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control form joint wildland fire fuels module
USDA FOREST SERVICE, COLORADO DIVISION OF FIRE PREVENTION AND CONTROL. Two wildland fire management agencies have announced a new agreement to proactively confront the wildfire crisis along Colorado’s northern Front Range. As part of the USDA Forest Service’s 10-year strategy to address the wildfire risk to infrastructure and communities, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National is making a multi-million dollar investment in shared resources with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
Harold Ray Dunn
Harold Ray Dunn, age 90, passed away January 28, 2023. Harold was born April 26,1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert F. Dunn and Rose Asnicar Dunn. He had one brother Robert (Bob) Dunn. Harold’s childhood years were spent in the north Denver area. The family later moved to Vallejo, CA,...
Boulder County to provide update on the Behavioral Health Roadmap
Boulder County Community Services Department’s Behavioral Health Planning Team invites community members to join a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom platform. This community meeting will discuss the development of a long-term plan to ensure all community members can access the right...
Assistant living is changing, expectations need to change too
Boulder’s Golden West assistant living facility announced it will close its doors on March 4. Its closure will leave only three assisted living facilities in Boulder County that accept Medicaid as a payment option. In the last year, four other assisted living facilities in the county have either closed...
Johnstown approves incentives for new Kroger center
The Johnstown Town Council decided Monday to provide economic incentives to bring an ecommerce fresh food distribution center to the town. Kroger, parent company to King Soopers, is building a 55,000 square foot spoke facility at the Trade @ 2534 Industrial Park in Johnstown, northeast of Longmont, that could create over 100 jobs and begin operating by June 30.
Colorado State Patrol completes rollout of body-worn cameras
The Colorado State Patrol has completed implementation, certification and training on new body-worn cameras for all 725 active troopers state-wide. The Colorado State Patrol, embarked on the implementation of Axon Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) in addition to our pre-existing in-car camera systems in August 2022. Due to the size of the agency, this rollout was conducted in a phased approach across the state, by district, with a targeted completion of February 2023. In 2020 Senate Bill 20-217 was passed requiring all Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully implement BWCs by July 1, 2023.
Holly Marie Barrios
December 27, 1974 ~ January 23, 2023 (age 48) Holly Marie Barrios was born the youngest of four daughters on December 27,1974, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Ed and Julie Barrios. Holly graduated Valedictorian from Rocky Mountain High School in 1993 and played on the varsity Volleyball team. Holly attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and received a BS degree in Information Systems in 1997. She went on to work for American Management Systems, Hewlett-Packard Consulting and Qwest/CenturyLink.
