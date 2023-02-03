ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

The Longmont Leader

Rotary event aims to build peace in Longmont

Three local Rotary clubs are asking the community to come together to discuss how Longmont can build peace. The event, put on by the Twin Peaks, Longmont and Niwot Rotary clubs, will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Longmont Museum. It is free and open to the public, Longmont Rotary President-Elect Rose Crispin said.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

This week in Longmont: Winter Bike to Work Day

Winter Bike to Work Day is Friday, Feb. 10! Join others in Boulder County (and beyond) who brave the winter weather on bike to reach their destination. From 7:30-9 a.m., warm up with hot beverages and snacks at the Development Services Center, 385 Kimbark St. For safe cycling tips or route recommendations, contact Traffic Safety Coordinator Lauren Greenfield at 303-774-4547.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Boulder County housing voucher lottery opens Wednesday

Boulder County renters can soon apply for one day only to be entered into a lottery for housing assistance vouchers. The Boulder County Housing and Human Services department will accept applications for up to 100 additional housing assistance vouchers at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The applications will be accepted online for one day only, after which a lottery will be conducted to select a list of applicants to determine eligibility and award vouchers.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Boulder County to consider expanding local farm composting

Boulder County is considering a change to the land use code to make it easier for local farms to compost. Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting is hosting a community meeting Feb. 16 regarding a potential Land Use Code update to amend provisions for composting that is incidental to farming practices. The potential change would not impact provisions related to industrial composting.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Resource to help prevent business identity theft launched

A new tool allowing Coloradans to report fraudulent business filings is now available at www.ColoradoSOS.gov. The resource, which launched on February 1, protects Colorado businesses and individuals by allowing them to report when a bad actor has:. formed a new business fraudulently using someone else’s address or personal information.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis directs state agencies to provide utility bill relief

Gov. Jared Polis directed state agencies on Monday to do all they can to reduce the impact of high energy bills on Colorado homes and businesses. The governor’s directive calls on the Public Utilities Commission to improve access to bill pay assistance programs, incentivize utilities to reduce customer costs, work with utilities to secure federal funding for homes and businesses, analyze ways to limit bill spikes, improve the capacity of bill pay assistance programs, identify ways to support customers who are behind on their bills in “dire circumstances” and improve education on energy conservation. The directive also called on the commission to identify actions that can be taken to improve gas storage, gas contracting and financial hedging.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Insurance companies must provide reproductive health services access

The Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), is reminding health insurance companies of their obligation to ensure that individuals seeking contraceptive services, including tubal ligation surgery, are able to access these services timely and without costs for the insured member. That means that no copayments, deductibles or coinsurance amounts are to be charged to the individual.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Feb. 6, 2023

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

USDA Forest Service and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control form joint wildland fire fuels module

USDA FOREST SERVICE, COLORADO DIVISION OF FIRE PREVENTION AND CONTROL. Two wildland fire management agencies have announced a new agreement to proactively confront the wildfire crisis along Colorado’s northern Front Range. As part of the USDA Forest Service’s 10-year strategy to address the wildfire risk to infrastructure and communities, the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National is making a multi-million dollar investment in shared resources with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Harold Ray Dunn

Harold Ray Dunn, age 90, passed away January 28, 2023. Harold was born April 26,1932, in Sterling, CO, to Robert F. Dunn and Rose Asnicar Dunn. He had one brother Robert (Bob) Dunn. Harold’s childhood years were spent in the north Denver area. The family later moved to Vallejo, CA,...
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Johnstown approves incentives for new Kroger center

The Johnstown Town Council decided Monday to provide economic incentives to bring an ecommerce fresh food distribution center to the town. Kroger, parent company to King Soopers, is building a 55,000 square foot spoke facility at the Trade @ 2534 Industrial Park in Johnstown, northeast of Longmont, that could create over 100 jobs and begin operating by June 30.
JOHNSTOWN, CO
The Longmont Leader

Colorado State Patrol completes rollout of body-worn cameras

The Colorado State Patrol has completed implementation, certification and training on new body-worn cameras for all 725 active troopers state-wide. The Colorado State Patrol, embarked on the implementation of Axon Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) in addition to our pre-existing in-car camera systems in August 2022. Due to the size of the agency, this rollout was conducted in a phased approach across the state, by district, with a targeted completion of February 2023. In 2020 Senate Bill 20-217 was passed requiring all Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully implement BWCs by July 1, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Holly Marie Barrios

December 27, 1974 ~ January 23, 2023 (age 48) Holly Marie Barrios was born the youngest of four daughters on December 27,1974, in Fort Collins, Colorado, to Ed and Julie Barrios. Holly graduated Valedictorian from Rocky Mountain High School in 1993 and played on the varsity Volleyball team. Holly attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and received a BS degree in Information Systems in 1997. She went on to work for American Management Systems, Hewlett-Packard Consulting and Qwest/CenturyLink.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
