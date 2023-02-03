ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Miracle Kids: Callan DiAntonio

Rochester, N.Y. — Just like most toddlers, 2 1/2-year-old Callan DiAntonio is full of energy care carefree. But his start in life was anything but easy, after a visit to the hospital for a high fever turned into a terrifying diagnosis. "At a very young age, 4 months old,...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
ITHACA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Despite ice-cold, 2,000 attend Lakeside Winter Fest at Ontario Beach Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration attracted about 2,000 people Saturday. Even with temperatures at zero, Jim Farr, the Chairman of the Ontario Beach Park Committee said those folks all braved the chills, wind, and ice for the following:. “We had a whole bunch of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Ina Eats In

Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY

With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction

Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
ROCHESTER, NY
grocerydive.com

Wegmans rolls out smart cart pilot

Wegmans is testing smart cart technology from Shopic at two stores, a spokesperson for the grocer said in an email. A Shopic representative confirmed that the company is working with Wegmans on the project. One test is taking place at a store the supermarket chain operates on Alberta Drive in...
AMHERST, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Over 150 people served at the return of Brockport’s “Souper” Bowl

After a three-year hiatus, co-chairs Andrea Perry and Barb Grady were well-prepared to host Souper Bowl IV on January 21, sponsored by the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. (SSAI). Proceeds benefit the SSAI for senior programming, a high school scholarship, and contributions to local charities. During the winter season there is...
BROCKPORT, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Caledonia Fish Hatchery: America’s Oldest

Caledonia Fish Hatchery staff stock 10 counties, covering the western basin of Lake Ontario, the eastern basin of Lake Erie, a few of the Finger Lakes, and many streams throughout Western NY. The hatchery raises brown trout – roughly 70,000 two-year-olds (12-14″) and 240,000 yearlings (9″). That’s...
CALEDONIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Penfield Town Supervisor resigns

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marie Cinti has stepped down from her role as Penfield Town Supervisor, the town announced Tuesday. Currently, Deputy Town Supervisor Debbie Drawe will oversee the day-to-day operations until another supervisor is chosen. “I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not enough hours in the […]
PENFIELD, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
1K+
Followers
961
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy