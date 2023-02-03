Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 WHAM
Miracle Kids: Callan DiAntonio
Rochester, N.Y. — Just like most toddlers, 2 1/2-year-old Callan DiAntonio is full of energy care carefree. But his start in life was anything but easy, after a visit to the hospital for a high fever turned into a terrifying diagnosis. "At a very young age, 4 months old,...
Ride One Of The World’s Oldest Rollercoaster Right Here In New York
There is no better time to think ahead to spring and summer than when it is really cold out. So if you are looking to plan a family trip this spring or summer you will need to put this one stop on your bucket list. That one stop is Sea...
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
Lakeside Winterfest provides a weekend of family fun, including Polar Plunge
The 37th Lakeside Winterfest Celebration will take place Saturday and Sunday at Ontario Beach Park and is set to feature multiple family fun activities.
rochesterfirst.com
Despite ice-cold, 2,000 attend Lakeside Winter Fest at Ontario Beach Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 37th annual Lakeside Winter Celebration attracted about 2,000 people Saturday. Even with temperatures at zero, Jim Farr, the Chairman of the Ontario Beach Park Committee said those folks all braved the chills, wind, and ice for the following:. “We had a whole bunch of...
wxxinews.org
Polar Plunge brings hundreds into the chilly waters of Lake Ontario for Special Olympics
Close to 1,500 people, many dressed in a variety of wild costumes, braved the cold waters of Lake Ontario at Ontario Beach Park on Sunday for the annual Polar Plunge sponsored by Special Olympics. It’s a fundraiser for that organization, and even though participants were lucky they weren’t facing the...
MCSO: Dave & Buster’s employee attacked, injured, by group of minors
MCSO said the employee was injured in the attack and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
rochesterfirst.com
Inside look: Daisy Flour Mill under construction
Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Rising Storm Brewing Company at the Mill, is targeted to open by the end of April. Record Archive releases smash-and-grab surveillance …. Police say thieves used a car to drive through the front doors...
A deep dive into this winter’s shallow snowfall level
While a burst of frigid temperatures caused Rochester city schools and some offices to close last Friday, wintry weather has largely been conspicuous by its absence in the 2022-23 season. According to data from the National Weather Service, through January, Rochester has seen only 17.9 inches of cumulative snowfall this...
grocerydive.com
Wegmans rolls out smart cart pilot
Wegmans is testing smart cart technology from Shopic at two stores, a spokesperson for the grocer said in an email. A Shopic representative confirmed that the company is working with Wegmans on the project. One test is taking place at a store the supermarket chain operates on Alberta Drive in...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old Hilton girl located. MCSO said she is safe and in good health.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for 14-year-old Izabella Wrobel, after her mother reported her missing Sunday morning. She is described as a white female, about 5’8″ and 175 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. She reportedly left her home in Hilton on foot.
14850.com
Retired Chief of Police Thomas L. Ferretti has died, says Trumansburg Police Department
Retired Chief of Police Thomas L. Ferretti, whose law enforcement career lasted 51 years, has died, according to a statement Monday afternoon from the Trumansburg Police Department. Chief Ferretti led TPD for 42 years before his retirement in 2018. “With a decades long career, Chief Ferretti can be credited with...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Monroe Co. libraries offer framed art prints, museum passes, sewing machines, and more
The art ranges from famous works by Degas, Van Gogh, and Frida Kahlo to local pieces, to more generic prints.
westsidenewsny.com
Over 150 people served at the return of Brockport’s “Souper” Bowl
After a three-year hiatus, co-chairs Andrea Perry and Barb Grady were well-prepared to host Souper Bowl IV on January 21, sponsored by the Sweden Senior Association, Inc. (SSAI). Proceeds benefit the SSAI for senior programming, a high school scholarship, and contributions to local charities. During the winter season there is...
Brighton police: Two suspects armed with plastic shovel rob Brighton 7-11
Brighton police said that no injuries were reported as a result of the incident and no one was taken into custody.
Man grazed in shooting on Cottage Street, RPD investigates
Officers located a man in his 20s suffering from a graze wound in his lower body, which was non-life-threatening.
newyorkalmanack.com
Caledonia Fish Hatchery: America’s Oldest
Caledonia Fish Hatchery staff stock 10 counties, covering the western basin of Lake Ontario, the eastern basin of Lake Erie, a few of the Finger Lakes, and many streams throughout Western NY. The hatchery raises brown trout – roughly 70,000 two-year-olds (12-14″) and 240,000 yearlings (9″). That’s...
Penfield Town Supervisor resigns
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Marie Cinti has stepped down from her role as Penfield Town Supervisor, the town announced Tuesday. Currently, Deputy Town Supervisor Debbie Drawe will oversee the day-to-day operations until another supervisor is chosen. “I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not enough hours in the […]
