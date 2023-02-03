Read full article on original website
gilaherald.com
Tickets are now on sale for Los Lonely Boys live at EAC
THATCHER — Los Lonely Boys will perform live at Eastern Arizona College’s Fine Arts Auditorium on May 4, at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.eac.edu with proceeds going to scholarships for EAC students. The story of how the Garza brothers – guitarist Henry, bassist Jojo,...
Nordgrän-Tellez elected as the new Graham County Chamber of Commerce Board President
SAFFORD – The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the election of new officers and president to the Chamber Board of Directors. The Graham County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Board training and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. They elected the following officers, Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez, La Paloma, President, Corina Pino-Reyes, Valley TeleCom Group, Vice President, and Torey Cranford, Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center, Treasurer.
Pima welcomes Blue Ridge on Monday, and Morenci on Tuesday
PIMA – The Roy Corona-coached Pima Roughriders welcome a pair of opponents, the Lakeside Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets on Monday, Feb. 6, and the Morenci Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Roughriders have more productive personnel and already have victories over both teams, by 33 points (51-18) over Blue...
Fort Thomas runs past Hayden for 1A Copper/East Super Regional Championship
FORT THOMAS – The No. 7 Fort Thomas Apaches boys basketball team defeated the No. 6 Hayden Lobos 70-55 on Saturday to capture the 1A East/Copper Boys Basketball Super Regional Tournament Championship. The Apaches (8-2 1A Copper, 19-9 overall) ran all over the Lobos (8-2 1A Copper, 18-6 overall),...
Apaches capture 1A Copper/East Super Regional Championship
FORT THOMAS – The No. 4 Fort Thomas Apaches girls basketball team held off the No. 2 Joseph City Wildcats 37-33 on Saturday to capture the 1A East/Copper Girls Basketball Super Regional Tournament. “It was a good, quality game win or lose,” said Fort Thomas head basketball coach Lee...
Jail Booking Report for January 31 – February 6
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2023. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Roughriders take the sting out of Yellowjackets
PIMA – The Pima Roughriders showed off their range Monday night, hitting jump shots and 3-pointers en route to a 69-34 defeat of the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets (2-6 3A East, 11-8 overall). “That Blue Ridge team went to Holbrook and beat Holbrook earlier this year, and Holbrook is a...
