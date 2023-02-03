SAFFORD – The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the election of new officers and president to the Chamber Board of Directors. The Graham County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Board training and organizational meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. They elected the following officers, Nicholas Nordgrän-Tellez, La Paloma, President, Corina Pino-Reyes, Valley TeleCom Group, Vice President, and Torey Cranford, Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center, Treasurer.

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO