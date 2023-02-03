Read full article on original website
Milwaukee police officer, suspect identified in deadly shooting
A 37-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer with four years of service was shot and killed Tuesday morning when trying to arrest the suspect of an armed robbery.
wtaq.com
Milwaukee Cop Killed In Shooting
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee police officer is dead after a struggle with a robbery suspect overnight on the city’s southside. Milwaukee police say the 37-year-old officer was called to the 2700 block of S. 14th Street around 1:16 a.m. Tuesday to check for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened a few hours prior.
Wisconsin police, lawmakers issue statements after Milwaukee cop killed on duty
Statements, prayers, condolences, and demands for change have begun flooding in after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning.
CBS 58
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
CBS 58
Driver arrested after allegedly fleeing police, nearly striking Whitefish Bay officer
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police say a man is in custody following a pursuit and crash in Whitefish Bay Monday, Feb. 6. Officials say an officer attempted to stop a vehicle going approximately 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone just before 4:15 p.m. near N. Santa Monica Boulevard and E. Lancaster.
CBS 58
Racine Co. Sheriff's Office: Burlington man arrested, 'open intoxicants' and firearms found in car
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine County sheriff's officials say a 34-year-old Burlington man was arrested Saturday, Feb. 5, after allegedly driving under the influence with open intoxicants in the car and refusing to follow deputies' orders. According to the sheriff's office, a deputy observed a truck deviating from its...
WISN
12 News Investigates: Hidden neighborhood danger -- street lights shocking dogs, killing one
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says he lost his best friend, Ted, a poodle mutt he rescued from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "Just the trauma of dealing with watching your dog die. I'm still working on that. I lost a pet and it seems like the response from the city – I expected more," Gross said.
23-year-old who crashed into home near 60th & Capitol identified
Latrone White, 23, has been identified as the young man who died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house on 60th Street between Melvina and Capitol
CBS 58
Local nonprofit to open first home for human trafficking victims in Southeast Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A local nonprofit is opening a first-of-its-kind home for human trafficking victims in Southeastern Wisconsin. Redeem and Restore Center bought a house in Waukesha last summer with the hopes of turning it into a restorative space for women who escape these dangerous situations. The house...
nbc15.com
67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating shooting of 13-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Police say the boy was dropped off at a local hospital with serious injuries. It's unclear where the shooting occurred. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County highway signs stolen in Hartland
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police are asking for the public's help in the wake of some Waukesha County highway signs being stolen. Officials noted in a Facebook post on Monday, Feb. 6 that a stop ahead sign that had a solar panel and flashing lights was stolen on North Shore Drive approaching Maple Avenue from the west. Officials say this intersection has a lot of accidents and people were concerned about it. The sign was installed with lights hoping to cut down on the number of bad accidents. A temporary sign was put up for now.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; 1 taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday morning, Feb. 6 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. According to police, the pursuit began around 2:11 a.m. after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of 76th and Cleveland. The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
CBS 58
Police: 18-year-old fatally shot near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to a fatal shooting near Rogers and Forest Home Avenue Monday evening, Feb. 6. Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5 p.m. An investigation is ongoing. Police seek unknown suspects. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County drunk driving arrest; open intoxicants, guns in truck
RACINE, Wis. - A 34-year-old man from Burlington was arrested on several offenses, including an OWI and possessing a short-barreled shotgun in Racine County, on Saturday morning, Feb. 5. A sheriff's deputy patrolling in a squad car saw a truck traveling southbound on STH 36 in the village of Waterford...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; Renado Hall sentenced, 30 years prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Renado Hall on Friday, Feb. 3 to 30 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with a July 2021 homicide that prompted an Amber Alert. Hall pleaded guilty in November 2022 to three of 15 charges against...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa crash: Police release video from deadly, fiery wreck
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police have released never-before-seen video from a Dec. 13 crash that left three people dead – including a Milwaukee DPW worker. The video shows the fiery crash and people trying to save that worker, previously identified as 64-year-old Denise Durrah. The DPW truck she was driving slammed into traffic on Mayfair Road near Wisconsin Avenue.
CBS 58
'Tragedy all the way around:' Milwaukee Common Council members address shooting that killed MPD officer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It was a somber tone at Milwaukee City Hall Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, as leaders offered words of support and prayer ahead of the scheduled Common Council meeting following the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee Police Department officer. "I would ask that we join our thought...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted robbery; woman sought, fled on bicycle
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a woman wanted in connection to an attempted robbery near 18th and Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Officials say the woman attempted to steal the victim's vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. on that Tuesday, but was not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car slams into Milwaukee house, driver dead, 2nd arrested
MILWAUKEE - A man, 23, was killed when his vehicle went into a house near 60th and Melvina in Milwaukee Sunday morning, Feb. 5. A woman who said she shares a child with the driver identified him as Latrone White, Jr. She said he leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter and a Godson.
