Cape Girardeau, MO

thunderboltradio.com

Search Warrant Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrest in Hickman

A Hickman man now faces multiple drug trafficking charges, following the serving of a search warrant at his home on Monday morning. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office reports said 40 year old Lamont Smith was taken into custody, after marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.
FULTON COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Sikeston DPS: Reported assault on Pine St. led to standoff

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers responded to a reported assault that turned into a standoff early on Monday morning, February 6. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, they responded to the 100 block of Pine Street shortly after midnight. While investigating, they found the suspect at a home in...
SIKESTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Farley man accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Farley man faces a theft charge after he is accused of using company credit cards for unauthorized purchases. Cody Anderson, 31, of the Farley area of Paducah faces a charge of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 pursuant to an arrest warrant on February 6 after an investigation that spanned a little more than a month.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Man wanted in several counties for theft arrested

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man who was wanted in several counties for theft was arrested over the weekend. Wayne L. Daugherty, 42, was arrested by the Ballard and Carlisle County Sheriff’s Offices over the weekend in Ballard County. Daughtery was wanted in multiple western Kentucky counties...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Man wanted for several charges including burglary in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are searching for a man charged with breaking into several businesses inside the old Coca Cola plant at 3121 Broadway St. On February 1, Paducah police responded to a call from the general manager at Mellow Mushroom about a break-in that occurred for the previous two nights.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

New details about standoff in Sikeston

Recreational marijuana in Missouri. Valentine's Day events coming up in Sikeston | Sikeston This Week 2/7/23. Valentine's Day events approaching in Sikeston. Stream our digital channel at kfvs12.com/llivestream. MSHP investigates deadly officer involved shooting in Poplar Bluff. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Officials say the three officers involved are on...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Stoddard Co. woman admits to selling 7 machine gun conversion devices

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri woman admitted to selling seven devices that turn AR-15-style semi automatic rifles into machine guns. According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern Dist. of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 28-year-old Sidney Brianne Scowden pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. to one count of conspiracy to transfer a machine gun and three counts of transfer of a machine gun.
KFVS12

Man accused of threatening other students at JALC

Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 24 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
CARTERVILLE, IL
kbsi23.com

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 partner

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a new member to the force. K9 partner Vegas joins the ranks. Corporal Lamb received Vegas in January and recently returned from training. Vegas is a 21-month-old Belgian Malinois with incredible drive, according to the sheriff’s office....
kbsi23.com

Orange Barrel Report: Feb. 6

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – In Missouri, eastbound Bus. 60 in Stoddard County will be reduced to one lane as crews perform drainage work. This section of roadway is located from Route AD to Harris Drive in Dexter, Mo. Work began today and will continue from 8 a.m. to...
DEXTER, MO
WSAZ

Man arrested after armed robbery

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - One man has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday night, according to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman. Davonta Edward Mitchell, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, grand theft auto, and theft. Officers responded to a call at a...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

Missing Carbondale woman found safe

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A missing Carbondale woman has been found safe and in good health. The City of Carbondale Police Department had requested the public’s assistance in locating the woman. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West...
CARBONDALE, IL
kzimksim.com

Sikeston DPS rescues three dogs in fire

Firefighters with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety rescued three dogs from a house fire late Friday morning. Officers responded to Marion Ave. for a structure fire at 11:40 a.m. Friday. Fire crews extinguished a one-room content fire and in the process rescued the three dogs. All three dogs are doing well and were housed at Sikeston PAWS until the owner picked them up around 2 p.m. Friday. The home received moderate fire and smoke damage and the cause was determined to be electrical. Along with Sikeston DPS, Sikeston PAWS and South Scott Ambulance District responded to the scene.
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

Young Missouri woman dies in one car crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Marston woman died Sunday, Feb. 5 in a one-vehicle accident in Pemiscot County. According to Missouri State Police, the crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Railroad Street. Brittany Schubert, 24, of Marston, Mo. Was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle traveled off...
MARSTON, MO

