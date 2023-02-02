In Pixel Piece, you are given a specific race for your character by chance when you begin the game. These races give additional passive buffs and sometimes abilities you can utilize in battle. Each race is unique and has different chance percentages to obtain. The harder it is to roll them, the better chance they are more powerful. However, we put together a tier list to help you determine which race you might want to try for and how it can help you.

2 DAYS AGO