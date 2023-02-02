Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
BIG Games introduces ‘Secret Club’ Discord channel for Pet Simulator X super fans
BIG Games is no stranger to implementing paid exclusivity features into its experiences, most notably with the point-and-click farming experience Pet Simulator X, so fans weren't shocked when the Roblox mogul announced its new Secret Club that requires a monthly fee to join. This "club" is a private channel that exists within the BIG Games Discord server and can only be viewed by those who pay $3.99 each month. Members of this channel are promised exclusive giveaways, announcements, leaks, developer interactions, and more every week.
progameguides.com
How to get the Swift Lovebird mount in World of Warcraft
Love is in the air in World of Warcraft, and Blizzard has brought back the annual Valentine's Day event that gives player the chance to unlock all sorts of goodies. Once such thing players might want to get their hands on is the Swift Lovebird mount, and the process might be a long one, but it's very doable.
progameguides.com
Earthscape Tycoon Codes (February 2023)
In Earthscape Tycoon, you can set up your own high-tech military base, then use the armory you’ve created to take on your rivals in nearby bases! Set up your droppers tycoon-style to get your income coming in, then equip your favorite weapon and armor set, spawn your favorite vehicle, and go out into the world to explore and do battle with your neighbors!
progameguides.com
How to get the Puggy Hat, Cape, and Scarf in Pixel Piece – Roblox
In Roblox Pixel Piece, players visit various islands to fight different enemies and earn unique rewards. The Puggy Hat, Puggy Cape, and Puggy Scarf are three rewards players can earn by defeating one of the bosses. Players need to know where to find this boss and how to get these rewards. Here's how to get Puggy Hat, Cape, and Scarf in Roblox Pixel Piece.
progameguides.com
How to hire NPC characters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1
In Fortnite, NPCs are scattered throughout the map in different locations. These NPCs can be hired as additional support. Since Fortnite involves a lot of gunfights and combat, it might be a little difficult to tackle your enemies, especially in solo game modes. This is where the NPCs play a significant role. Although there are 19 NPCs on the map only eight can be hired as your teammate. Here are all the eight NPCs and their location in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.
progameguides.com
How to damage Guardian Shields in Fortnite
In Fortnite, players get to use brand new elements that elevate the battle royale experience. The Guardian Shield is the new item which can help players protect themselves from brutal attacks by their opponents. Damaging a Guardian Shield is part of the Oathbound quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Here's how you can damage Guardian Shields to get Micro Chips in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
How to get the Clown Nose in Pixel Piece – Roblox
In Roblox Pixel Piece, players get to collect various items from different locations. The Clown Nose is one of the items that can be acquired from enemies, and players need to know where to visit to find these opponents. Here's how to get the Clown Nose in Roblox Pixel Piece.
progameguides.com
Minecraft Legends has a different approach to its Overworld
Minecraft Legends features a different approach to the Overworld than the core Minecraft experience. Instead of mining and changing the world, you are tasked with living in harmony with all aspects of it as you fend off the Piglin invasion from the Nether. The Minecraft Legends Twitter states, "In #MinecraftLegends,...
progameguides.com
How to get the Gohan Beast spray in Fortnite
Dragon Ball Z is a popular anime franchise that has made its way into the Fortnite battle royale. After Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus, players are thrilled to have Goku's son, Gohan, as a skin in Fortnite. Along with the Gohan and Piccolo skin, players can also earn two free sprays, including the Gohan Beast Spray, by completing one of the weekly challenges. Here's how to get the Gohan Beast Spray in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
How to counter Kamehameha and Deku’s Smash in Fortnite
In Fortnite, players get to use various mythic weapons to get an edge over opponents in combat. Deku's Smash and Goku's Kamehameha are now available in the game, and these two anime mythics can be difficult to defend against. However, players can use a few items to defend against and counter these mythics tactically. Here's how to counter Deku's Smash and Kamehameha in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Pixel Piece Private Server Codes
Pixel Piece is a popular Roblox title inspired by the One Piece anime/manga. It allows you to sail as a pirate and form crews with your friends. Normally you have to play on public servers, which can certainly be fun. However, Pixel Piece also has private servers. This may leave you with questions about private servers for Pixel Piece.
progameguides.com
World of Stands Tier List (February 2023)
World of Stands is a Roblox fighting game inspired by the Jojo's Bizzare Adventure anime. To become a great fighter, you'll need to choose one of the stands that give you special abilities. But picking the best one may be challenging, especially if you're new to the game. That's why we've created a World of Stands tier list, so you can more easily decide which stand works best for you.
progameguides.com
How to Activate the giant machine’s energy system in Genshin Impact
The Dune-Entombed Fecundity: Part II is a Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain, which starts by exploring the giant Ruin Golem northeast of the Desert of Hadramaveth. Once you've found a way inside the machine, you need to activate its energy system. To do so,...
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Starlit Sky web event guide
Starlit Sky is a Genshin Impact web event that runs from February 5, 2023, to February 11, 2023, and is open to all players Adventure Rank 10 and above. During the event, you can collect 11 Lantern Rite-themed cards to obtain Primogems and enter a raffle draw for coveted real-life rewards.
progameguides.com
Best races in Pixel Piece – Roblox
In Pixel Piece, you are given a specific race for your character by chance when you begin the game. These races give additional passive buffs and sometimes abilities you can utilize in battle. Each race is unique and has different chance percentages to obtain. The harder it is to roll them, the better chance they are more powerful. However, we put together a tier list to help you determine which race you might want to try for and how it can help you.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush World Quest guide – The Dirge of Bilqis
The Eternal Dream, Ever Lush is the sixth Genshin Impact World Quest in The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain. In the last stretch of your adventure in the depths of the Desert of Hadramaveth, you finally find the Eternal Oasis, where Jeht must lay her parents to rest. You'll unlock...
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost Is Now Found World Quest guide
Rejoice With Me, for What Was Lost Is Now Found is a Genshin Impact World Quest that can be completed after The Dirge of Bilqis quest chain. In this short sequel, you must help Jeht revive Benben by obtaining important sources of energy from the Fatui. How to unlock the...
progameguides.com
Hero Augments getting major overhaul in TFT patch 13.3
Have you ever gotten a Hero Augment that you weren't looking for? All it does is mess up your strategy by giving you an augment that doesn't really fit your comp. TFT developer Mort acknowledged that. Therefore, he shared how the Hero Augments are going through a big makeover in TFT patch 13.3.
progameguides.com
Roblox Pixel Piece Weapon Tier List – Best Damage and Stats
Pixel Piece has plenty of enemies and bosses to battle around the world, which means you will want to arm yourself with powerful weapons and abilities to take them out effectively. Some weapons can only be obtained by defeating certain bosses, which means you may have to work your way up. We put together a tier list to help you figure out which weapons are the best to use and what they can do for you in battle.
Comments / 0