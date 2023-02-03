Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. If you're looking around for a new at-home activity this winter, a pizza oven may be just the thing. Pizza ovens usually require an outdoor space and therefore warmer weather, but not this one from Breville. The Pizzaiolo is an indoor-only smart, countertop pizza oven — and the best one you can buy at that. Regularly priced at $1,000, which is high but not unheard of for a high-quality oven, you can get it for a rare 20 percent off (just $800) from now until February 14.

10 HOURS AGO