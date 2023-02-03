Read full article on original website
Related
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Gear Patrol
Herman Miller’s Passport Desk Is Designed for How We Actually Work from Home
It’s safe to say that the way we work has changed over the last three years. Following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, people began working from home en masse. And in 2023, many of us are still working remotely. Now, Herman Miller, always at the forefront of creating products that make our work lives easier, has designed a new desk that’s made for the ways in which people actually work from home.
Gear Patrol
Breville's Pizzaiolo, the Best Indoor Pizza Oven You Can Buy, Is 20% Off
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. If you're looking around for a new at-home activity this winter, a pizza oven may be just the thing. Pizza ovens usually require an outdoor space and therefore warmer weather, but not this one from Breville. The Pizzaiolo is an indoor-only smart, countertop pizza oven — and the best one you can buy at that. Regularly priced at $1,000, which is high but not unheard of for a high-quality oven, you can get it for a rare 20 percent off (just $800) from now until February 14.
Gear Patrol
The Best Fixed Blade and Pocket Knives Made With D2 Steel
D2 steel has been prized for generations for its wear resistance, edge stability and respectable toughness. For years, D2 was deemed the go-to material for a knife blade that could handle the rigors of daily wear and tear without breaking down or losing its edge. Recent materials developments like CPM Magnacut and M390 steel have shifted D2's place at the top of the pyramid, and today, its star attribute isn't its ability to resist damage or maintain its integrity, but rather, its price: D2 become an affordable, dependable counterpart to powder metallurgy stainless steels that can outperform it in regards to wear resistance, toughness, and corrosion resistance.
Gear Patrol
Dr. Squatch's New All-Natural Colognes, Ranked
Dr. Squatch is no neophyte when it comes to perfumery. The grooming brand based on a pipe-smoking Sasquatch is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. But until now, it's focused mostly on products for masking your natural odor with scents abundant in nature: potent bar soaps made with pine extract and deodorants that smell like citrus or sage, for example.
Comments / 0