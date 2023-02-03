Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football to get visit from four-star WR in springThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule and staff working overtime mending in-state fences
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule is just over 2 months into his tenure as Nebraska’s head football coach. The former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach hit the ground running and hasn’t wasted any time working to reconnect with the many in-state high school coaches and recruits. Rhule hired...
Huskers Avoid Late Disaster in Win at Northwestern
Trouble with the press again led to turnovers and a late rally from the Big Red opponent
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles gets ratings boost after signing with Huskers
A Nebraska football commit got ratings boost as his stock continues to soar. Wide receiver Jeremiah Charles was bumped up to three stars, in an article published by 247Sports' Gabe Brooks on Sunday.
Corn Nation
1890: The Beginning of Nebraska Football
1890 was the first year Nebraska played football. The 1890 Nebraska football team played two games, although one was actually played in 1891. They won both games and did not allow either opponent to score. The game of football was different from the game we know today. The forward pass...
College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska's 2023 Win Total
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have not posted a winning season or even qualified for a bowl game since 2016. But after undergoing a ton of changes over the past year, could they change that in 2023? In a recent piece by 247's Brad Crawford projecting how the Big Ten shakes out, here's what he had to say ...
Nebraska Football: Huskers likely only getting one more year of Brian Ferentz
Nebraska football fans who have enjoyed watching Iowa’s offense play abysmal ball might only be treated to those sights for one more season. Brian Ferentz is living a charmed life. The man doesn’t appear to be a very competent offensive coordinator or quarterback coach. But he has the same last name as Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. That is of course because he’s the Hawkeyes’ coach’s son.
HuskerExtra.com
Roster Reset: Jeff Sims joins Casey Thompson in Nebraska's crowded quarterback room
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule can check the names on the backs of their workout shirts, or he can just shake their hand again for a reintroduction. When a Nebraska football coach has spent too much scouring America to add nearly 40 new players to the roster, the names of the current players may escape him for a second.
Matt Rhule on KLIN Radio: ‘I Don’t Believe That We Have to Lose’
The new Husker football coach calls the Nebraska situation ‘definitely a rebuild’
kmaland.com
Nebraska up to No. 5 in USTFCCA rankings
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska men's track program is up to No. 5 in the latest rankings released by the USTFCCCA. The Huskers moved up one spot from No. 6. The women's program comes in at No. 18. Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina State and Washington are the top five on...
kmaland.com
Omaha men's hoops add commitment from 2023 prospect Mills
(Omaha) -- Omaha men’s basketball added a commitment from 2023 prospect Tucker Mills on Monday. The 6-foot-6 combo guard from Mead High School in Longmont, Colorado announced his commitment to the Mavericks on social media. Mills joins Ja’Sean Glover in the Omaha recruiting class for 2023.
MLB
National College Baseball Hall of Fame inducts 2022 Class
OMAHA, Nebraska — After spending the last two years holding its Night of Champions celebration virtually, the College Baseball Foundation presented in person its 2022 event, including the induction of the 2022 class of the National College Baseball Hall of Fame while also honoring the best of the best from the 2022 season.
KETV.com
'The girls have been working really hard': Millard North Dance Team returns home with two national championships
OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard North Dance Team returned home with two national championships in tow Monday night. KETV NewsWatch 7 was at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as families welcomed the students back from Orlando, where they competed in the National Dance Team Competition. They competed against talent from around the country as well as 20 other teams from Nebraska.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WOWT
Vandals damage, steal from Omaha baseball field
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frustration from an Omaha high school baseball coach after a field was vandalized. According to Central Baseball, vandals damaged Boyd Field and facilities over the weekend. In a Twitter post, the head coach showed railings from the bleachers missing and gates removed. The coach says he...
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 4
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here are the scores and highlights from Saturday’s high school basketball action.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
rcreader.com
Local Students Named to University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Fall 2022 Dean's List
LINCOLN, NEBRASKA (February 6, 2023) — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans' List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Following is a list of area honorees, listed by hometown. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in...
FanSided
