BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's snowpack is projected to be above average this season, despite a slowdown to start the calendar year. The snow in Idaho came early and heavy. By December 4, 2022, some snow basins were more than double the average size for that time of the year. Willow, Blackfoot, Portneuf was the biggest outlier, sitting at 207% of what it normally was.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO