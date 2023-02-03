Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Newton has triple-double, No. 21 UConn tops No. 10 Marquette
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn appears to have its mojo back. Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season as No. 21 Connecticut ran away from No. 10 Marquette 87-72 on Tuesday night.
Post Register
NWS optimistic about Idaho snowpack
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho's snowpack is projected to be above average this season, despite a slowdown to start the calendar year. The snow in Idaho came early and heavy. By December 4, 2022, some snow basins were more than double the average size for that time of the year. Willow, Blackfoot, Portneuf was the biggest outlier, sitting at 207% of what it normally was.
Post Register
Idaho Fish and Game announces new Director
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game announces new Director. "The Idaho Fish and Game Commission has extended an offer to Jim Fredericks to serve as the new director of Idaho Fish and Game. Fredericks has been a deputy director for Fish and Game since 2021 and is a former fisheries bureau chief."
Post Register
Utah man Googled ‘Gunshot in a house' before murder-suicide
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and their five kids before turning the gun on himself had done online searches about how loud different guns sound and whether neighbors could hear gunshots five days before the killings, new court records posted online show.
Post Register
2023 water year starts strong, snow survey shows
The 2023 water year is off to a good start in Idaho, State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team reported in their first snow survey of the year, released Jan. 10. Snowpack through much of Idaho is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions, the report states. But, it cautions, “last year serves as a good reminder that continued snowfall is required to reach normal peak snowpack conditions and ensure adequate springtime runoff.”
Post Register
Bill that would change who oversees Office of Performance Evaluations heads to full House
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The legislature is one step closer to having a partisan group of lawmakers oversee the independent non-partisan Office of Performance Evaluation (OPE). House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma (R-Hammett) pitched the bill as a way to remove red tape. Democrats worry the move could destroy the...
Comments / 0