Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Meet Phillip Baker, the new Louisville Metro Council District 6 Representative
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council is getting some new faces to fill the vacant seats left behind by Keisha Dorsey and former Council President David James. Two days and 28 applicants later, the council voted to have Kumar Rashad represent District 3 and Phillip Baker represent District 6.
Wave 3
LMPD celebrates promotion of officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, 10 Louisville Metro Police Department officers were celebrated as they were sworn into their new positions. Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel with Louisville’s police department and Mayor Craig Greenberg congratulated four lieutenants and six sergeants within LMPD. Friends and family were able to attend...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro included in $11.3 million Ky. transportation funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced $11.3 million to improve transportation and air quality in Kentucky, and Louisville Metro Government will be receiving some of that funding. The La Grange Road corridor is getting bicycle/pedestrian improvements. This includes the construction of sidewalks, bike lanes, a shared-use path and...
Wave 3
Greater Louisville Inc. announces move to PNC Tower this summer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than 20 years at its current headquarters, Greater Louisville Inc. announced on Monday it would be moving its offices to the PNC Tower later this summer. GLI said the move reaffirms the group’s commitment to investing and maintaining its presence within Downtown Louisville, according...
Wave 3
‘Pay, support and respect’: Debate continues over Kentucky’s teacher shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The debate over Kentucky’s teacher shortage continued in Frankfort Tuesday. Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky’s education commissioner, talked of low application rates and retention when addressing lawmakers. Glass told lawmakers the three main issues are pay, support and respect. He says while there has been...
Wave 3
Louisville nonprofit matches crowdfunding grants to support Black entrepreneurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville nonprofit organization is partnering with a national crowdfunding organization to support startups founded by Black entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. Metro United Way is working with FundBLACKFounders to provide up to $25,000 matching grants to 15 Louisville-based founders, according to a release. Entrepreneurs can...
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg recognizes Louisville gun violence survivors, advocates seeking change
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg recognized those who survived shootings in honor of “National Gun Violence Survivors Week,” highlighting the role of survivors as changemakers in the community. On Monday, Greenberg stated the first week of February is being recognized as the timing coincides...
Wave 3
UofL Health Urgent Care Plus expanding west Louisville access
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL Health’s Urgent Care Plus is expanding in west Louisville’s Parkland neighborhood. Greater medical access will be provided and patient disparity will be reduced thanks to a $350,000 donation by Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw, according to a release. “When we opened the Parkland...
Wave 3
Current LMPD officers reflect on African American trailblazer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a pink flag once marked the resting place of one of Louisville’s heroes. Bertha Whedbee, the first African American female officer in the city, continues to inspire others 101 years later. “When you think about it, it just, it really hurts to think about...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana technical school expanding heavy equipment program
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Prosser Career Education Center is expanding its Heavy Equipment Operator Program. The education center is partnering with Associated Builders and Contractors and MAC Construction to build a new facility to better facilitate learning for the student. The program is one of 28 different programs...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Ballard High School students after a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon. Principal of Ballard High School Jason Neuss said over the weekend, staff members were notified that a student might have had a weapon with them.
Wave 3
Pothole patching scheduled on I-65 North in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers should be aware of pothole patching scheduled on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. This is set to begin on Monday at 7 p.m. and finish at midnight. Pothole patching will be happening on I-65 North from Exit 105 for Kentucky 61 toward Lebanon Junction to...
Wave 3
Kentucky Kingdom now hiring for 2023 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom announced it is now accepting applications for the upcoming 2023 season. Louisville’s premiere amusement and water park is looking to fill more than 400 seasonal positions for the season starting in May, according to a release. A variety of positions are available with...
Wave 3
Mayor Greenberg to recognize shooting survivors for ‘National Gun Violence Survivors Week’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg will be recognizing those who survived shootings in honor of “National Gun Violence Survivors Week.”. Mayor Greenberg will be joined by Whitney Austin, survivor and founder of the Whitney/Strong Organization for a news conference scheduled at Metro Hall on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Wave 3
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs update on Oaks, Derby preparations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby is only 13 weeks away, and Churchill Downs is providing weekly updates ahead of the first Saturday in May. Construction is ongoing within the Paddock area, part of a $200 million redesign that Churchill Downs said will enhance fan experience at the racetrack.
Wave 3
Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire
Radcliff, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools is asking for help after two Meadow View Elementary School students and their mom lost all their belongings and car in a fire. No one was hurt, but school officials said the family had no insurance on the home or car. According to...
Wave 3
Street racers take over city streets blocking traffic, ambulances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of street racers took over city streets Saturday night. They took police on a chase throughout the Metro area, with it ending in at least one arrest. It’s not the first time Louisville roads have been shut down by street racers. Last summer, a crowd...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana carbon monoxide issues caused by ‘incorrect mixture’ at propane facility
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials with CenterPoint Energy provided a statement on the carbon monoxide issues in Clark County on Christmas Eve causing multiple people to be hospitalized. Investigations into the incident began days after more than 100 calls were made throughout Clark County on carbon monoxide poisoning. “While our...
Wave 3
Slots or not? Lawmakers pressured on “gray machines”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slot machines are illegal in Kentucky. But the debate over slot machine look-a-likes known as “gray machines” is heating up in Frankfort. Supporters want the machines regulated and taxed, while opponents want them banned. The proponents of these machines say they’re legal and provide...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 2/6
13 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs talks preparations ahead of Oaks, Derby. Darren Rogers, Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, talks Paddock construction updates, the new first turn and more. Organization | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE...
Comments / 1