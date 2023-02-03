ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 40-year-old man who was hit and killed on Dixie Highway on Thursday has been identified. Jeremy Hurst died due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. On Thursday, Louisville Metro police were called to the intersection of Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified

Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Is it a case of thieves taking one too many chances?. University of Louisville police and Louisville Metro police officers arrested two suspects, one hour after a student was robbed at gunpoint. “A student reported that at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the south parking lot of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

62-year-old man dies weeks after crash in Oldham County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died weeks after a crash in Oldham County. It happened Jan. 17 on La Grange Road in Pewee Valley. Rodger Jones, 62, was injured in the crash and died at University of Louisville Hospital on Saturday,...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to kill her. In addition to kidnapping, Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault-domestic violence and terroristic threatening. An arrest warrant says that on December 8, Slema-Martinez assaulted the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY
agdaily.com

JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant

A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Suspicious activity lands Madison Woman in Jail

February 4, 2023, Madison Police responded to suspicious activity in the 500 block of Ivy Tech Drive. Caller reported a female rolling around on the ground. Officers Kyle Potter and Curtis Shelpman responded. Upon arrival, Officers located Justice R. U. Heiderman 27, Madison, Indiana, sitting on a curb, near her...
MADISON, IN

