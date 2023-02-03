Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Person killed in Valley Station crash identified as 21-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after his car crashed into a parked vehicle has been released. Shawn Denham, 21, of Louisville, died at the scene from blunt force injuries he sustained in the collision. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. February 2 in...
WLKY.com
Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
Wave 3
Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 40-year-old man who was hit and killed on Dixie Highway on Thursday has been identified. Jeremy Hurst died due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. On Thursday, Louisville Metro police were called to the intersection of Dixie Highway...
wvih.com
Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified
Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
Wave 3
Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Is it a case of thieves taking one too many chances?. University of Louisville police and Louisville Metro police officers arrested two suspects, one hour after a student was robbed at gunpoint. “A student reported that at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the south parking lot of...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Man arrested after person found dead in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest after a person was found dead Sunday morning in the city's Russell neighborhood. According to officer Matt Sanders, a spokesperson for LMPD, police were called to a home in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street at 9 a.m. That's between South 26th and South 28th streets.
WLKY.com
Name released of man who died after crashing into RV at Dixie Highway dealership
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed Thursday after crashing into a parked RV at a Louisville dealership has been identified by the coroner. Shawn Denham, 21, of Louisville, died as a result of blunt force injuries sustained when he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and sped into a dealership parking lot.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman accused of hitting 10-year-old boy with miniature Louisville Slugger bat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Saturday evening after police said she hit a 10-year-old several times with a miniature Louisville Slugger bat. According to court documents, 53-year-old Loveann Harraway was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were called Saturday to Norton...
Wave 3
Man charged with threatening restaurant patrons with laser-sighted handgun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested in Hardin County on a warrant charging him with pointing a gun a patrons in a restaurant in Jefferson County one year ago. Chaz Michael Thomas Lancaster, 33, of Louisville, was arrested February 6 by Kentucky State Police. He is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on two counts of wanton endangerment.
wdrb.com
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
wdrb.com
62-year-old man dies weeks after crash in Oldham County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died weeks after a crash in Oldham County. It happened Jan. 17 on La Grange Road in Pewee Valley. Rodger Jones, 62, was injured in the crash and died at University of Louisville Hospital on Saturday,...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
Wave 3
Man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is charged with kidnapping a woman he once dated and threatened to kill her. In addition to kidnapping, Morgan Slema-Martinez, 38, is also facing misdemeanor charges of assault-domestic violence and terroristic threatening. An arrest warrant says that on December 8, Slema-Martinez assaulted the victim...
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
WLKY.com
Louisville man indicted on murder, other charges for deadly crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville grand jury has indicted a man after a fiery crash killed another driver. Porfirio Cruz is charged with murder and driving under the influence. Police say he was driving the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway in December when he slammed head-on into another car near Fegenbush Lane.
WLKY.com
ISP: 2 officers shot, suspect dead after traffic stop turns into shoot-out in southern Indiana
MITCHELL, Ind. — An early morning traffic stop in southern Indiana led to two cops being shot and a dead suspect. Indiana State Police said it happened on Sunday around 3:15 a.m. when a Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy and his K9 partner pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation in the 4800 block of SR 37.
953wiki.com
Suspicious activity lands Madison Woman in Jail
February 4, 2023, Madison Police responded to suspicious activity in the 500 block of Ivy Tech Drive. Caller reported a female rolling around on the ground. Officers Kyle Potter and Curtis Shelpman responded. Upon arrival, Officers located Justice R. U. Heiderman 27, Madison, Indiana, sitting on a curb, near her...
