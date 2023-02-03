D2 steel has been prized for generations for its wear resistance, edge stability and respectable toughness. For years, D2 was deemed the go-to material for a knife blade that could handle the rigors of daily wear and tear without breaking down or losing its edge. Recent materials developments like CPM Magnacut and M390 steel have shifted D2's place at the top of the pyramid, and today, its star attribute isn't its ability to resist damage or maintain its integrity, but rather, its price: D2 become an affordable, dependable counterpart to powder metallurgy stainless steels that can outperform it in regards to wear resistance, toughness, and corrosion resistance.

