The Best New Knives & EDC of 2023 (So Far)

Utilizing a sturdy, reliable Crossbar Lock, this ambidextrous EDC knife is made in the USA. Pair that with its lightweight G-10 handle scales and upscale yet hardwearing 154CM steel blade and you've got another potential big hit for CRKT. These out-of-this-world EDC pens come with a novel Cerakote coating developed...
The Best Fixed Blade and Pocket Knives Made With D2 Steel

D2 steel has been prized for generations for its wear resistance, edge stability and respectable toughness. For years, D2 was deemed the go-to material for a knife blade that could handle the rigors of daily wear and tear without breaking down or losing its edge. Recent materials developments like CPM Magnacut and M390 steel have shifted D2's place at the top of the pyramid, and today, its star attribute isn't its ability to resist damage or maintain its integrity, but rather, its price: D2 become an affordable, dependable counterpart to powder metallurgy stainless steels that can outperform it in regards to wear resistance, toughness, and corrosion resistance.
Dr. Squatch's New All-Natural Colognes, Ranked

Dr. Squatch is no neophyte when it comes to perfumery. The grooming brand based on a pipe-smoking Sasquatch is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. But until now, it's focused mostly on products for masking your natural odor with scents abundant in nature: potent bar soaps made with pine extract and deodorants that smell like citrus or sage, for example.
The New Mercedes-Benz eSprinter: Electric Camper Van of the Future?

Mercedes-Benz is going electric by 2030. That means huge changes throughout the Mercedes lineup, including to the Sprinter van, which is a popular base vehicle for camper van upfitters. In that vein, Mercedes just unveiled the new eSprinter electric van. It’s coming to America in one version: a long wheelbase, high-roof model with the largest battery pack.

