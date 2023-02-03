One mother is going all the way to Congress to solve the problems that she believes caused her son to die in the care of the U.S. Army. Margie Taylor – who says the Army’s poor medical system and negligent staff led to the 2022 death of her son, 32-year-old Spc. Joey Lenz – is heading to Capitol Hill in February with a bill she hopes will make Lenz the last soldier to die that way.

FORT HOOD, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO