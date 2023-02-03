Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 6, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the art of Mexican side-saddle horse riding, a professional glass-blowing studio, Valentine’s Day treats - both sweet and sour - and a new game show. The all-female riding group, Escaramuza Rosas de Castilla, dropped by to preview the Western Heritage Parade...
KSAT 12
UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures celebrates Black History Month with new exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures is celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit with quilts and a student-produced history project. “The quilt depicts how the African American people have contributed to Texas,” Denise Reed, a member of the African American Quilt Circle of San Antonio said.
KSAT 12
Check out impressive ‘Encanto’-themed birthday party for San Antonio 6-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – Move aside princess parties. A San Antonio mom pulled off a very impressive “Encanto”-themed party for her 6-year-old daughter. The party took place over the summer but the girl’s mother recently posted pictures to a mom’s group on Facebook as a shout-out to the party planners.
KSAT 12
Can you escape? San Antonio’s newest escape room opens at The Rim
SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a challenge, then head to the Escape Game at The Rim! The newest location features five different themed escape rooms. Made for families or friends, groups can choose between the following rooms: The Depths, Prison Break, Gold Rush, Playground, and Special Ops: Mysterious Market.
KSAT 12
Popular ax-throwing, rage room venue to open in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to relieve some stress? Ax-throwing, rage rooms, and glass smashing at Unchartered Adventures could do just that. Unchartered Adventures is opening its first Alamo City location at Live Oak at 13920 I-35 N., according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The venue,...
KSAT 12
Leading SA: San Antonio Zoo CEO, Tim Murrow, discusses upcoming changes
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is a staple of family-friendly fun in and around San Antonio, and there are big changes on the way!. Tim Morrow, San Antonio Zoo CEO, joined Leading SA to talk about what we can expect. “There’s a lot of changes going on...
KSAT 12
Scholarship honors the life of Robb Elementary victim Tess Mata
UVALDE – Tess Mata was supposed to be a bobcat just like her older sister, Faith, but instead was killed in her classroom at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. Now, Tess’ family is vowing to keep her legacy alive. “Valentine’s was hers because February 6 is her...
KSAT 12
Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday
SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
KSAT 12
Recent violence at car club meetups not a representation of car clubs as a whole, members say
SAN ANTONIO - – In the last six months, there have been three shootings either at or after so-called car club meetups. Traditional car club members want the public to know that’s not the norm. “A love of hot rods, love of custom cars, love of street riding,”...
KSAT 12
Texas A&M Parsons Mounted Cavalry prepares for Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive
SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University’s 70-member Parsons Mounted Cavalry saddled up for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio Saturday. “This is the troop element, and they are getting their halters and their bridles on. The seniors are putting their sabers on their horses,” senior cavalry student Maria Hall said.
KSAT 12
Couples can tie the knot for free on Valentine’s Day at the Bexar County Courthouse
SAN ANTONIO – Couples looking to celebrate the season of love by tying the knot can do so for free on Valentine’s Day. The Bexar County Courthouse will continue the tradition of holding free, mass wedding ceremonies on Feb. 14. On Tuesday, County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will conduct...
KSAT 12
San Antonio area likely to get beneficial rain Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
TUESDAY NIGHT (FEB. 7) A cold front will move through San Antonio between 9 p.m. and midnight, bringing widespread rain. Although severe weather is unlikely, a few claps of thunder are possible. This may wake you or startle children and pets. After the front moves through, scattered rain will continue...
KSAT 12
Andre McDonald’s father awaits trial in Jamaica, accused of murdering two of his wives
SAN ANTONIO – A day after Andre McDonald was sentenced to 20 years in prison for causing the death of his wife Andreen McDonald, sources confirmed to KSAT 12 that McDonald’s father is awaiting trial in Jamaica for the murder of his ex-wife and current wife. Everton McDonald,...
KSAT 12
Send a Valentine’s Day card to a patient at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Being in the hospital generally isn’t fun, but it can be especially difficult on holidays. But you can help make Valentine’s Day sweeter for some young patients and their families at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. The staff at CHOFSA is encouraging...
KSAT 12
Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores
SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
KSAT 12
‘Warm Feet for Warriors’ sock drive aims to send 75,000 pairs to veterans, active military
SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels is an organization with a mission to honor and show gratitude to every generation of veteran and to help military men and women’s serving right now. They are now in the midst of a “Warm Feet For Warriors” sock donation...
KSAT 12
Canyon Lake baseball team collects over $400 in needed items at its food drive
Last weekend the Canyon Lake baseball team hosted its sixth annual community food drive. At this year’s drive, the players collected more than $400 and two pallets of non-perishable staples for the CRRC Food Pantry. As the economy has shifted in recent years, many households are unable to acquire...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing teen after car club meet-up on West Side, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager has been arrested for fatally shooting another teenager in the head following a car club meet-up on the West Side, according to records. Victor Aleman, 19, was taken into custody early Tuesday on a murder charge, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is accused of killing Paul Ortiz, 18.
KSAT 12
Cardboard boats will race down Comal River tube chute this April for ‘Thru the Chute’ event
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Launching a cardboard boat down the Comal River tube chute might not sound like a good idea but it’s actually a quirky annual tradition. Thru the Chute will kick off at 10 a.m. on April 29 at the City Tube Chute, located at 100 Liebscher Drive in New Braunfels.
KSAT 12
SA Parks and Recreation Department to host a job fair on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – The city is looking for people to join the Parks and Recreation Department team in various temporary positions this summer. The job fair is Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gilbert Garza Community Center at 1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio, TX, 78228.
