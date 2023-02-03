ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 6, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the art of Mexican side-saddle horse riding, a professional glass-blowing studio, Valentine’s Day treats - both sweet and sour - and a new game show. The all-female riding group, Escaramuza Rosas de Castilla, dropped by to preview the Western Heritage Parade...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Can you escape? San Antonio’s newest escape room opens at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – If you are looking for a challenge, then head to the Escape Game at The Rim! The newest location features five different themed escape rooms. Made for families or friends, groups can choose between the following rooms: The Depths, Prison Break, Gold Rush, Playground, and Special Ops: Mysterious Market.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Popular ax-throwing, rage room venue to open in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to relieve some stress? Ax-throwing, rage rooms, and glass smashing at Unchartered Adventures could do just that. Unchartered Adventures is opening its first Alamo City location at Live Oak at 13920 I-35 N., according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The venue,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Check out Rosario’s new Southtown location to open on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is almost over. Rosario’s — the popular Southtown restaurant will open its doors at its new location on Friday. Restaurant owner, Lisa Wong, closed the South Alamo location in November after 23 years in the space in anticipation of the move. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Shoppers dig for deals at San Antonio liquidation bin stores

SAN ANTONIO – Shop early. Shop often. That’s the mantra of bargain hunters who are literally digging for deals at liquidation outlets. Shopping in this booming market is part treasure hunt, part sport. At Bargains Depot, located at 6707 NW Loop 410, Gilbert Cortez, who’d just gathered up...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy