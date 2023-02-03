ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Detention officer charged in inmate's death for first time at Harris County Jail, DA's office says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A former Harris County Jail detention officer was charged with felony manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate about two years ago. Jaquaree Simmons, 23, died while he was in custody at the Harris County Jail in February 2021. Shortly after Simmons' death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that 11 Harris County detention officers were fired and six others were suspended in the wake of the investigation.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
texasbreaking.com

Bond for teenager suspected of murdering his mother set at more over $1 million

A judge set bond for a Humble teen accused of murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a vehicle trunk at more than $1 million on Thursday. After a pursuit and accident, Tyler Roenz was detained in Nebraska back in October. After that, he was sent to Harris County on extradition charges related to the beating and strangulation murder of his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49. He crashed the automobile he was driving, and his passengers discovered her dead in the trunk.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON TERM

A Waller County man was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child. 30-year-old Christopher Bonnet received the sentence in the 506th District Court, which was Waller County’s first felony trial of 2023. The incident occurred on October 15, 2021, and...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy