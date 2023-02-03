A judge set bond for a Humble teen accused of murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a vehicle trunk at more than $1 million on Thursday. After a pursuit and accident, Tyler Roenz was detained in Nebraska back in October. After that, he was sent to Harris County on extradition charges related to the beating and strangulation murder of his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49. He crashed the automobile he was driving, and his passengers discovered her dead in the trunk.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO