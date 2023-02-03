Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Harris County robbery suspect shot to death at apartment complex on N Vista Dr: HCSO
A man shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Harris County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N Vista Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says they believe a man...
Detention officer charged in inmate's death for first time at Harris County Jail, DA's office says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A former Harris County Jail detention officer was charged with felony manslaughter in connection with the death of an inmate about two years ago. Jaquaree Simmons, 23, died while he was in custody at the Harris County Jail in February 2021. Shortly after Simmons' death, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that 11 Harris County detention officers were fired and six others were suspended in the wake of the investigation.
Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
Carjacking suspect went for gun in waistband when deputy opened fire, Harris Co. Pct. 4 says
Authorities are warning the public to avoid a part of the Cypress Station area in north Harris County as they search for two other suspects.
Mugshots offer first look at 3 young suspects charged in robbery that sparked high school lockdown
Only one of the suspects made a brief appearance in court on Monday. He appeared before a judge for a different aggravated robbery charge.
texasbreaking.com
Bond for teenager suspected of murdering his mother set at more over $1 million
A judge set bond for a Humble teen accused of murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a vehicle trunk at more than $1 million on Thursday. After a pursuit and accident, Tyler Roenz was detained in Nebraska back in October. After that, he was sent to Harris County on extradition charges related to the beating and strangulation murder of his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49. He crashed the automobile he was driving, and his passengers discovered her dead in the trunk.
Teen was out on bond when he prompted lockdown at Houston high school last week, court docs say
HOUSTON — One of the teens who was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and a lockdown at a Houston high school was in trouble before the incident last week, according to court documents. Mahamoudou Sylla, 18, was out on bond when he was arrested at his school...
Store clerk shot after telling attempted robbers he couldn't open cash drawer, HPD says
Houston police said the two suspects got inside after hours by propping a door open. When the clerk couldn't meet their demands, they shot him once in the leg, officers said.
kwhi.com
WALLER COUNTY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON TERM
A Waller County man was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of Sexual Assault of a Child. 30-year-old Christopher Bonnet received the sentence in the 506th District Court, which was Waller County’s first felony trial of 2023. The incident occurred on October 15, 2021, and...
Dad accidentally drowned in Brays Bayou while in town for baby's transplant, medical examiner says
After an intensive search for 28-year-old Ridge Cole, who disappeared while jogging through MacGregor Park, the medical examiner confirmed he accidentally drowned.
Houston man convicted for killing his wife in 2019 and shooting himself to fake crime scene, DA says
During the weeklong trial, details revealed that the man abused his wife for 10 years and reportedly threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before her death in 2019.
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Arrest Organized Crime Suspects
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a Burglary of a Vehicle in the Town Center Zone in The Woodlands. While investigating the car burglary, Deputies learned eight other vehicle burglaries occurred in the business districts along I-45, in addition to the Westwood Magnolia Parkway Improvement District Area along FM 1488 and near FM 2978.
2 brothers shot multiple times by masked gunman outside convenience store, HPD says
One brother was shot four times and the other was shot once, police said. The brother who was shot once managed to run home and call for help.
KHOU
Robber hits ATM technician in face during incident caught in dash cam, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston Police’s Robbery Division is asking for help in identifying a man wanted in a robbery of an ATM technician caught on dashcam in January. This happened on Jan. 13 at around 11 a.m. in a parking lot on Fountain View near Fairdale Lane just south of Westheimer Road.
KSAT 12
Texas man with over 100 warrants arrested for walking on road, impeding traffic
HARRIS COUNTY – A Texas man was found with over 100 warrants after he was arrested for walking on the roadway and impeding traffic, according to authorities. On Friday, deputies responded to reports of the man in the 500 block of FM 1960 in Houston, according to Mark Herman, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4.
cw39.com
HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
KHOU
2 dead, 2 arrested after shooting at house party in Huntsville, police say
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Two people died after being injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning near the Sam Houston State University campus, police said. According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight at a large house party near the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue O.
22-year-old woman shot multiple times during argument at Westchase area apartment, HPD says
An argument between alleged friends left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition with at least four gunshot wounds. Now, police said they're looking for a juvenile suspect.
2 hospitalized after leading Brazoria Co. deputies on high-speed chase and crashing in Galveston
Deputies said they recovered an undetermined amount of drugs from the car. The suspect behind the wheel and a passenger were taken to the hospital, and a puppy in the car remained unharmed.
Video from Texas DPS shows 5 alleged undocumented immigrants being smuggled in Houston driver's car
A total of five undocumented immigrants were escorted out of the vehicle, including an Iranian National who was found hiding inside the trunk, according to Texas DPS.
