Eagle 2
3d ago

Omar was castigated for saying Jewish support of politicians was "all about the Benjamin's" and she apologized. Another quote: "We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election!” - Kevin McCarthy, 2018. Crickets.

Troy zhoy
2d ago

I see alot of hypocrisy here!!! Alot of blame shifting Omar was booted for her tounge Bottom line ! Yet the Dems want to blame the republicans for this ? And yet it's been three years since the riots that Dems blame trump for yet pelosi was speaker of the house ! Now we still see comments about it!!! Double minded Dems are the problem in minnesota!! To much hypocrisy

subconsciousanswers
4d ago

Being against a countries actions doesn't mean you discriminate against their religions or their people. Isreal and it's supporters have for too long used antisemitism as a slander for anyone who dares disagree with their claims of sacred sovereignty.

