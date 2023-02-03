Wizards Back Home To Protect Home Court Vs. Blazers

The Washington Wizards Are Back In The District To Protect Home Court Vs. The Portland Trailblazers

The last 48 hours must have been rough for the Washington Wizards . They are on a nice winning streak of six games in a row. They were expected to play the Detroit Pistons the other night. However, due to the weather, that game was cancelled and rescheduled at a later date to be determined. Now, they must protect home court as they welcome in the Portland Trailblazers . The Washington Wizards are hoping to make this seven wins in a row as they are searching for consistency.

Photo Credit: USA Today

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trailblazers today:

Game Date: February 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Capital One Arena in Washington DC

Here is the Injury Report and Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

The Wizards will be without forward Anthony Gill, who will be out due to COVID-19 protocol. For the Blazers, Justise Winslow, (Ankle) Jusuf Nurkic (Calf), and Ibou Badji (Knee) (Back) are out for tonight’s game vs. the Wizards. Jemari Grant (Concussion) is questionable for tonight's game.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards :

Guards: Bradley Beal , Monte Morris

Forwards: Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Kuzma

Center: Daniel Gafford

Portland Trailblazers:

Guards: Damien Lillard, Anfernee Simons

Forwards: Jemari Grant (GTD), Josh Hart

Center: Drew Eubanks

Photo Credit: USA Today

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Anthony Gill-OUT (COVID-19 Protocols)

Portland Trailblazers:

Justise Winslow-OUT (Ankle)

Jusuf Nurkic-OUT (Calf)

Ibou Badji III-OUT (Knee)

Jemari Grant-Questionable (Concussion)

The Bottom Line

The Blazers started the season off hot. It seems like they may have caught a lot of teams off guard. Damian Lillard is healthy. Afernee Simons is still stretching the floor and playing electrifying basketball. They have a really good backcourt between the two. The Blazers play good defense at times as well with Jusef Nurkic clogging up the paint as well. The Wizards must beat them by playing team basketball. That Blazers backcourt is tiny. If the Wizards can play smart, share the basketball, and look for mismatches, that will work in their favor. It will force double teams and get their star players in foul trouble. This is a game that will be won in the coach’s corner.