Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim
Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Gisele Bündchen with All Three Kids After Retirement News
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is reflecting on a sweet family moment as he announces his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Along with the news, he shared a series of photos from throughout his career on his Instagram Story, including a few special family memories. Brady shared a cute photo of ex-wife Gisele Bündchen walking with their two kids, daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and son Benjamin Rein, 13, as well as...
Bill Belichick Tells Tom Brady Exactly How He Feels About Him
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick didn't quite ride off into the sunset together but the end of their time in New England together has done nothing to diminish how Belichick feels about his six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. Appearing on Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast along with Brady's mother, Rob ...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him Before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got some grade-A tutoring ahead of the AFC Championship. Mahomes talked with Tom Brady, who holds the record for most consecutive seasons on a winning team (21). Brady also beat Mahomes in overtime of the 2019 AFC Championship between the Chiefs ...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Urban Meyer Announcement
Love him or hate him, Urban Meyer is one of the greatest head coaches in college football history. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach won three national titles during his time in college. Meyer flamed out in the NFL, but surely, he could still have success at the college ...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement
Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Tom Brady Already Getting Weird in Retirement
Tom Brady is already getting weird with it in retirement.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
chatsports.com
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Tom Brady Was Married to Gisele Bündchen For Over a Decade – Relive His Full Dating History
Tom Brady is one of the best quarterbacks in the history of football. (He racked up his seventh Super Bowl win in 2021.) He rose to definitive heartthrob status over the course of his career, even inspiring a group of elderly women to travel to the Super Bowl in hopes of seeing him — a story chronicled in the movie "80 For Brady."
Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's retirement: 'He is a New England Patriot'
Robert Kraft says he'd "love to" sign Tom Brady to a 1-day contract so can retire as a Patriot, even though "he could still play if he chose to."
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
sfstandard.com
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Face Off in SF-Built AI Rap Battle
I’m a sucker for celebrity drama, and the recent news of legendary quarterback Tom Brady’s divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen has me captivated. Was it amicable? (I hope so!) Should Tom have retired sooner? (Probably.) Will he reverse course and un-retire a second time? (The NFL would be so lucky.) Would Gisele beat Tom in a rap battle? (I’d bet on her.)
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
723K+
Followers
93K+
Post
445M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 1