Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Mark Andrews Makes His Thoughts On Lamar Jackson Clear

Lamar Jackson headlines this offseason's free-agent class, but Mark Andrews can't picture his longtime Baltimore Ravens teammate playing anywhere else. In an interview with Jim Rome, the star tight end said he'd "give [Jackson] what he wants" if he had a role in contract negotiations. Andrew can't ...
BALTIMORE, MD
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Offer 4-star In-State Quarterback

ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have just offered one of the top 2024 quarterback prospects across the South. That would be in-state signal-caller, Jake Merklinger‍. A Savannah, Georgia native out of Calvary Day School, Merklinger is a strong-armed quarterback at 6-foot-2 195-pounds and the first 2024...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Mark Andrews Has Blunt Assessment Of Ravens Offense

The Baltimore Ravens are seeking a new offensive coordinator to replace Greg Roman. Routinely a run-heavy offense under Roman, the Ravens ranked 28th in passing during the 2022 season. Demarcus Robinson led all wide receivers with a modest 48 catches and 458 receiving yards. Baltimore's passing ...
BALTIMORE, MD
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins

ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia pass rusher to miss spring practice due to injury, per report

Georgia pass rusher Marvin Jones Jr. will not participate in spring practice due to a shoulder injury, per a report. According to DawgHQ’s Jake Rowe, Jones recently underwent shoulder surgery and will miss spring ball for the Bulldogs. However, the report says he is expected to be ready for fall camp.
ATHENS, GA
atlantafi.com

These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open

Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia

Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
GAINESVILLE, GA
tourcounsel.com

Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia

Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
DULUTH, GA
henrycountytimes.com

UGA Extension Office holding plant sale

The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
HENRY COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

Cuban bakery in Decatur makes ‘100 Best Places to Dine in America’ list

Are you tired of the same old wings and pizza in Georgia? It’s time to spice things up with some Cuban flair! The highly anticipated 2023 Yelp “100 Best Places To Dine In America” list has finally been released, and drumroll, please... Georgia has a winner! Decatur’s Buena Gente Cuban Bakery is the delicious restaurant that made the cut.
DECATUR, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
