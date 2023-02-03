Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
NFL World Reacts To Mark Andrews Blunt Comment About Ravens Offense
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had some interesting thoughts on the state of his team's search for a new offensive coordinator as well as the state of the league overall. Speaking to NBC's Chris Simms, Andrews made it pretty clear that with the way the league is moving towards pass-first ...
Mark Andrews Makes His Thoughts On Lamar Jackson Clear
Lamar Jackson headlines this offseason's free-agent class, but Mark Andrews can't picture his longtime Baltimore Ravens teammate playing anywhere else. In an interview with Jim Rome, the star tight end said he'd "give [Jackson] what he wants" if he had a role in contract negotiations. Andrew can't ...
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Offer 4-star In-State Quarterback
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have just offered one of the top 2024 quarterback prospects across the South. That would be in-state signal-caller, Jake Merklinger. A Savannah, Georgia native out of Calvary Day School, Merklinger is a strong-armed quarterback at 6-foot-2 195-pounds and the first 2024...
Mark Andrews Has Blunt Assessment Of Ravens Offense
The Baltimore Ravens are seeking a new offensive coordinator to replace Greg Roman. Routinely a run-heavy offense under Roman, the Ravens ranked 28th in passing during the 2022 season. Demarcus Robinson led all wide receivers with a modest 48 catches and 458 receiving yards. Baltimore's passing ...
dawgnation.com
Is Todd Monken a $3 million man? Money not expected to be an issue for Georgia
ATHENS — Georgia coordinator Todd Monken has never been in greater demand and will be in line for a pay raise wherever he ends up next season. DawgNation has learned that UGA is committed to keeping Monken to the extent that money will not be the overriding factor in Monken’s decision.
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh updates Senior Bowl injury, shares parting thoughts
MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh was in good spirits following the Senior Bowl on Saturday even after being held out the second half with a mild injury. The National team beat the American team featuring McIntosh and his Georgia teammates Chris Smith, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon by a 27-10 count.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldogs Offer Son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins
ATHENS - It’s the absolute worst time of the year for Georgia Bulldog sports fans. The football season just ended, and there’s not another Bulldog football game until September. Spring practice hasn’t started yet. The Georgia baseball team doesn’t play for another month and a half.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia pass rusher to miss spring practice due to injury, per report
Georgia pass rusher Marvin Jones Jr. will not participate in spring practice due to a shoulder injury, per a report. According to DawgHQ’s Jake Rowe, Jones recently underwent shoulder surgery and will miss spring ball for the Bulldogs. However, the report says he is expected to be ready for fall camp.
UGA cuts ribbon on Wormsloe facility
The new $1.8 million Experiential Learning Center will serve as a classroom, laboratory and gathering space at the Center for Research and Education.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
tourcounsel.com
Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia
Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
tourcounsel.com
Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia
Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
henrycountytimes.com
UGA Extension Office holding plant sale
The Henry County UGA Extension Office are currently holding their Plant Sale Fundraiser. The orders are pre-paid only and plants are $10 each for a 1 gallon pot. Fig tree varieties include Brown Turkey, Celeste Fig and LSU Purple Fig. Blueberry varieties available are Ochlockonee, Baldwin, Brightwell, Austin and Climax....
Area briefs include arrest in Athens, indictments in Gainesville
A Flowery Branch woman faces charges after a shooting that began with an argument over a barking dog.
AccessAtlanta
Cuban bakery in Decatur makes ‘100 Best Places to Dine in America’ list
Are you tired of the same old wings and pizza in Georgia? It’s time to spice things up with some Cuban flair! The highly anticipated 2023 Yelp “100 Best Places To Dine In America” list has finally been released, and drumroll, please... Georgia has a winner! Decatur’s Buena Gente Cuban Bakery is the delicious restaurant that made the cut.
OnlyInYourState
This Old-Time General Store Is Home To The One Of The Best Bakeries In Georgia
It’s a sad truth of modern day society that general stores are not as common as they once were. Big corporations seem to be taking over just about everything, and the advance of fast shipping makes internet shopping all-too-convenient and appealing. . But that doesn’t mean we don’t still...
accesswdun.com
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
Anti-Semitic flyers found in driveways of several Dunwoody, Sandy Springs neighborhoods
Residents in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs neighborhoods found disturbing anti-Semitic flyers in their driveways Sunday morning.
