ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

2-year-old falls 2 stories down elevator shaft, gets pinned upside-down at Atlanta home

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rCcJ_0kbUuUEU00

A 2-year-old child who fell two stories down an elevator shaft at a metro Atlanta apartment home was rescued by firefighters.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

The incident happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Kenry Court. Firefighters who responded to the scene found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft and pinned between the wall and the elevator car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters were able to shut the power off to the elevator and broke down the elevator’s wall to get the child out of the shaft.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

The child was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and only suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear how the child fell into the elevator shaft.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lansing Daily

Woman Arrested For Twerking On Elderly Man’s Casket At Funeral Causing It To Fall Over

Atlanta – It was a grim ending to an already emotional day for the family of 87 year old Henry Williams, who was being laid to rest at Atlanta’s Meadow Valley Funeral home over the weekend. The Georgia family was saying goodbye to their dearly departed as the pallbearers carried the casket to the hearse. It was … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is still fighting for her life in the hospital nearly one month after she was shot in the head. Londyn Jenkins has severe brain damage, according to her family. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man robs bank in Atlanta Feb. 3, steals more than $7K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for a man who robbed an Ameris Bank on Roswell Road Feb. 3, making off with more than $7,000. The robbery happened just after 3:30 p.m. The man reportedly walked in wearing a red hat, black face mask, and black jacket and handed an employee a note demanding money. He left with $7,050.
ATLANTA, GA
Lansing Daily

Man on Crystal Meth Kills 12 Neighbors, Thinking They’re Zombies

Atlanta, Georgia | A 32-year old man went on a killing frenzy last night, after spending 36 hours in a row watching Walking Dead while doing drugs. According to the police, Kevin Fogarty was so badly intoxicated with crystal meth, that he became convinced his apartment was surrounded by zombies. He equipped himself with an assault rifle, two pistols, a machete and a … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
229K+
Followers
157K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy