2-year-old falls 2 stories down elevator shaft, gets pinned upside-down at Atlanta home
A 2-year-old child who fell two stories down an elevator shaft at a metro Atlanta apartment home was rescued by firefighters.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. at a home on Kenry Court. Firefighters who responded to the scene found the child upside-down in the elevator shaft and pinned between the wall and the elevator car.
Firefighters were able to shut the power off to the elevator and broke down the elevator’s wall to get the child out of the shaft.
The child was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and only suffered minor injuries.
It’s unclear how the child fell into the elevator shaft.
