Berlin, NH

Suspicious death under investigation in NH

By Timothy Nazzaro
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
Authorities in New Hampshire announced on Friday they’re investigating a suspicious death in the northern part of the state.

The Attorney General’s Office says they’re responding to the town of Berlin for the death of an adult male.

His identity has not been released at this time nor has the manner of his passing.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Officials say more information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

