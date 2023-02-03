Dad's Genius Hack for Reheating Cold Pizza Has People Obsessed

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When it comes to hacks, we love them. They are time and money savers. Sometimes they improve on a situation or process like the one in today’s post.

TikTok content creator @biancatonk shared her reaction to a dad’s genius hack for reheating cold pizza posted on @kyletreta's TikTok. TikTokers were quick to give this a try!

As you can see in the video, it’s a multi-step process that involves a skillet, oil, and water. Now we are fans of making food taste amazing during the reheating process. But the hack does take more effort than popping it into an air fryer, toaster oven, or microwave. However, it does seem to turn out well.

Let’s see how the TikTok community responded to it. User @user2431923488631 wrote, “Air fryer for 4 mins at 350. LOL.” @Luke admitted, “I’m going to just stick to the microwave.” @Josh X. Johnson said, “I’ve been doing this for like two years.” @user556270999351 revealed, “Me watching this while I eat cold pizza.” Well, the TikTok viewers of this video weren’t too impressed with the hack. Let’s see how the original video faired.

We appreciate this man taking the time to share his wisdom with us. But the steps needed to pull this hack off are time-consuming. When we’re hungry, we want instant gratification. So, we might have to pass on this one. However, that doesn’t mean you should pass on it. Let’s see how the viewers of this video felt. User @Alex suggested, “Buy that man an air fryer to reheat his pizza. You’ll change his life.” @Atlas & Mason || George LaBoda admitted, “This is the way.” @Terrell joked, “Her: "he’s probably out cheating" Him...”

Well, the reviews were mixed on this reheating hack. Always try something for yourself before making a final judgment. If you enjoyed the video, visit @biancatonk and @kyletreta’s TikTok channels. You never know what you might learn.

