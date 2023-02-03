Read full article on original website
Capt. Rex
4d ago
Don’t expect any help from the ATF. They only prosecute people the can make felons by rewriting laws that making guns a law abiding citizen currently owns suddenly illegal. Then they proudly say “gotcha! you’re under arrest!”
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney IconHerbie J PilatoAsheville, NC
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This NC 19th Century House Is the Largest in America and You Can Visit ItDiana RusAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
Related
Video footage shows moments suspect threatened motorists with fake gun in NC parking lot
New videos show the moments a man is accused of threatening and pointing a fake gun a multiple at people at a North Carolina parking lot.
WLOS.com
BOOM! Bomb squad disposes of decades-old dynamite found in Barnardsville barn
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the Barnardsville community late Saturday evening after a call about what looked like decaying dynamite. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office called the bomb squad after someone cleaning out a barn found what was believed to be explosives,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge man with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg family asks for body cam footage and transparency after deadly deputy involved shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A family torn apart by grief spoke out Monday along with area racial justice leaders after a deputy-involved shooting ended Darius Holcomb's life. "We want transparency and accountability," said Elder James Johnson, CEO of the Racial Justice Network Monday. "We don't want to wait on the body cams and the dash cams."
WLOS.com
'Careless & reckless:' Mother urges safety precautions after bullet strikes kids' bedroom
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview Sunday. “I mean, we moved the Barbie house out of course and we weren’t allowed to touch anything until the officers left,” said Hannah Blankenship.
WLOS.com
Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
Man shot at Buncombe Co. home
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside his Buncombe County home.
FOX Carolina
NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
wnctimes.com
Death of North Carolina Man in Police Custody Ruled Homicide
Fletcher -- A man from North Carolina died while in police custody, and the autopsy report ruled that homicide. The Fletcher Police Department reports that on June 15, 2022, at at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle. According to police, a woman contacted 911 and...
FOX Carolina
GA man sentenced to prison for trafficking meth in NC, district attorney says
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking meth in Western North Carolina, according to district attorney Dena J. King. Documents filed with court said 34-year-old Brandon Todd O’Dell of Hiawassee, Ga conspired with other...
Democrat-run tourist town sees 200% surge in break-ins amid violent crime spike: 'Wildly frustrating'
Asheville, North Carolina, has seen a 200% monthly increase in break-ins amid a violent crime spike that comes as its police department has been hemorrhaging officers.
WLOS.com
Report of weapon on bus unfounded, Jackson County officials say
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers secured and searched a bus Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, after reports of a student in possession of a weapon. But no weapon was found, officials said. Jackson County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Smoky Mountain High School and Fairview School administrators...
wpde.com
'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: For restaurant and bar owners enduring break-ins, downtown has become ‘like the Wild West’
A spate of downtown break-ins has restaurateur William Dissen and bar owner Chris Faber wondering about the future of Asheville. Dissen, owner of the Marketplace Restaurant on Wall Street the past 14 years, said the thief who broke in early on the morning of Jan. 25 wasn’t able to steal much, but he caused a lot of damage — tens of thousands of dollars in damage that caused the restaurant to close for the better part of a week. The man kicked in a glass kitchen door and “wreaked havoc,” Dissen said.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
11-year-old charged following incident near SC school
An 11-year-old has been charged following an incident near a Greenville County school in January.
wnctimes.com
Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup
Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
FOX Carolina
Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at a house on Harris Street. Deputies said the Henderson County Drug Task Force responded with the Henderson County SWAT Team on Wednesday,...
Comments / 4