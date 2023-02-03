ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Capt. Rex
4d ago

Don’t expect any help from the ATF. They only prosecute people the can make felons by rewriting laws that making guns a law abiding citizen currently owns suddenly illegal. Then they proudly say “gotcha! you’re under arrest!”

WLOS.com

Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
FOX Carolina

NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
wnctimes.com

Death of North Carolina Man in Police Custody Ruled Homicide

Fletcher -- A man from North Carolina died while in police custody, and the autopsy report ruled that homicide. The Fletcher Police Department reports that on June 15, 2022, at at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle. According to police, a woman contacted 911 and...
FLETCHER, NC
WLOS.com

Report of weapon on bus unfounded, Jackson County officials say

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Officers secured and searched a bus Monday afternoon, Feb. 6, after reports of a student in possession of a weapon. But no weapon was found, officials said. Jackson County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Smoky Mountain High School and Fairview School administrators...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: For restaurant and bar owners enduring break-ins, downtown has become ‘like the Wild West’

A spate of downtown break-ins has restaurateur William Dissen and bar owner Chris Faber wondering about the future of Asheville. Dissen, owner of the Marketplace Restaurant on Wall Street the past 14 years, said the thief who broke in early on the morning of Jan. 25 wasn’t able to steal much, but he caused a lot of damage — tens of thousands of dollars in damage that caused the restaurant to close for the better part of a week. The man kicked in a glass kitchen door and “wreaked havoc,” Dissen said.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wnctimes.com

Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup

Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Henderson Co. man charged after fentanyl, other drugs found in house

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at a house on Harris Street. Deputies said the Henderson County Drug Task Force responded with the Henderson County SWAT Team on Wednesday,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

