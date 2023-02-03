Read full article on original website
Related
Family ‘willing to forgive’ hit-and-run driver who left their loved one to die on Hwy 240
“I just want them to know it’s not in our heart to punish.”
nbcrightnow.com
Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark
PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:44 p.m. PPD says one male suspect is in custody. According to Pasco Police a male suspect shot a male victim near 6th and Clark. The victim has been transported to the hospital for their injuries. 6th Street from Clark to Bonneville is still closed at this...
No dental insurance? No problem at free Tri-Cities dental day
Uninsured Tri-Cities area residents can receive one free service, including an extraction or a filling.
wa.gov
WSP needs your assistance locating witnesses and driver
Richland, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help locating a driver who fled after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning near Richland. The collision occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at approximately 2:20 a.m. A pedestrian was walking eastbound in...
FOX 11 and 41
Pasco’s Kurtzman Park is a testament to region’s Black population
PASCO, Wash. — Several organizations are recognizing the historical relevance of Pasco’s Kurtzman Park this Black History Month, including the City of Pasco, the Franklin County Historical Society & Museum and the National Park Service. In the 1940s, the Black population in Tri-Cities had grown exponentially due to...
Tri-Cities carpenter killed walking on the highway is identified. But who hit him?
His sister said he was heading home.
Before He Was the Father of Affirmative Action, He Was a Pasco City Councilman
It's Black History Month all over the United States, so today we'd like to honor and remember a civil rights icon who got his big break as a Pasco City councilman. Dr. Arthur Allen Fletcher was politically active in Kansas and California but it was his move to the Tri-Cities that changed his life, and the lives of countless others, forever. Fletcher is considered by many to be "the father of affirmative action," and his beliefs helped influence great American leaders, including several United States presidents. His efforts on the Revised Philadelphia Plan, requiring government contractors to hire minorities, made it the first piece of affirmative action legislature passed in the country.
Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Catch Coffee Thief
Kennewick Police Department is asking for your help to identify a burglar who hit a pair of coffee shops in the city. Sunday February 5th, in the early morning hours, the man pictured in the surveillance photos is believed to have broken into two coffee businesses. Both of the coffee...
FOX 11 and 41
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
You Could Score This Amazing Pasco Washington Property for $150,000
Peek Inside This Pasco Washington Home You Could Own For $150,000. We all know has housing prices in the Tri-Cities have escalated but what if you could get a pretty sweet deal for $150,000? This property got me droolin' because of the great deal that it could be. A home...
Tri-Cities man hit and killed walking on highway. The driver did not stop
WSP is investigating.
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck
Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
14 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
22 perfect scores were awarded, including to a Thai restaurant, a bakery and a winery.
FOX 11 and 41
Are you ready for a possible power outage?
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?
Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 31, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
yaktrinews.com
Crash on I-82 near Benton City causes rush-hour traffic delay Monday
BENTON CITY, Wash. - A crash near Benton City caused a backup in rush hour traffic Monday evening. Law enforcement and first responder agencies were at the scene of the crash that covered two lanes of eastbound traffic on I-82.
yaktrinews.com
Kamiakin State Champion Bowler claims state title two years in a row
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The only thing better than one state championship is two! The high school…
FOX 11 and 41
Man in the hospital after a rollover crash in Grandview early Sunday morning
GRANDVIEW, Wash.— According to Washington State Patrol a 25-year-old driver was heading eastbound on interstate 82 near Grandview. The driver lost control of the car causing it roll before hitting the guard rail and light pole. He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for his...
FOX 11 and 41
Benton City winemaker is blazing trails for Black winemakers in the state
Shae Frichette is the Co-Owner and assistant winemaker at Frichette Winery in Benton City. Frichette is one of two winemakers in Washington at are Black women. Frichette grew up in South Carolina and graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in theatre, leadership and facilitator certifications from Franklin Covey, Ken Blanchard and Achieve Global.
Comments / 0