Pasco PD investigating shooting near 6th and Clark

PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:44 p.m. PPD says one male suspect is in custody. According to Pasco Police a male suspect shot a male victim near 6th and Clark. The victim has been transported to the hospital for their injuries. 6th Street from Clark to Bonneville is still closed at this...
WSP needs your assistance locating witnesses and driver

Richland, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking the public’s help locating a driver who fled after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Sunday morning near Richland. The collision occurred on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at approximately 2:20 a.m. A pedestrian was walking eastbound in...
Pasco’s Kurtzman Park is a testament to region’s Black population

PASCO, Wash. — Several organizations are recognizing the historical relevance of Pasco’s Kurtzman Park this Black History Month, including the City of Pasco, the Franklin County Historical Society & Museum and the National Park Service. In the 1940s, the Black population in Tri-Cities had grown exponentially due to...
Before He Was the Father of Affirmative Action, He Was a Pasco City Councilman

It's Black History Month all over the United States, so today we'd like to honor and remember a civil rights icon who got his big break as a Pasco City councilman. Dr. Arthur Allen Fletcher was politically active in Kansas and California but it was his move to the Tri-Cities that changed his life, and the lives of countless others, forever. Fletcher is considered by many to be "the father of affirmative action," and his beliefs helped influence great American leaders, including several United States presidents. His efforts on the Revised Philadelphia Plan, requiring government contractors to hire minorities, made it the first piece of affirmative action legislature passed in the country.
KPD car wrecked by driver suspected of DUI

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Around 9:53 p.m. on February 5 a Sergeant with the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) was driving west on 10th and Rainier when they crashed into another vehicle. According to the KPD a vehicle driving south on Rainier failed to stop and was hit by the Sergeant in a...
Tri-Cities Roasts Man That Drives on WA Train Tracks & Gets Stuck

Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports of a small car stuck on the train tracks near Mesa Washington, posted pictures of the car, and the internet erupted!. Franklin County Sheriff's Office got reports about a smaller Ford sedan stuck on railroad tracks outside of Mesa Washington. When officers arrived, they found the car stuck trying to drive between two tracks but had gotten stuck in the deep gravel and railroad ties. Luckily a passing train managed to slip by the car with what looks like inches to spare. The man got lucky and escaped the situation with the cost of a ticket from the cops, the cost of a tow, and then the internet embarrassment that exploded right after.
Are you ready for a possible power outage?

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.— Benton County Fire District 4 shared on social media Sunday how to be ready for a power outage. One way is to have a generator to help keep big electronics like a refrigerator/freezer running, provide some light and even help charge your cellphones. If you have...
Which Town Should Be the “Capital” of Tri-Cities?

Whenever outsiders talk about the Tri-Cities, rarely do I hear them say Kennewick, Pasco, or Richland. It's always "Tri-Cities," which is how it's supposed to be. The Tri-Cities operates like one super metro of smaller cities and towns. The sum of the parts makes it a community, and it acts like one. But what if there was one governing body for the entire Tri-Cities? I'm not talking about the state or national capitals, those are already in place. But what if Tri-Cities had to pick one of its cities to represent itself as a metro? There's no way this could stir up any controversy.
Benton City winemaker is blazing trails for Black winemakers in the state

Shae Frichette is the Co-Owner and assistant winemaker at Frichette Winery in Benton City. Frichette is one of two winemakers in Washington at are Black women. Frichette grew up in South Carolina and graduated from Winthrop University with a B.A. in theatre, leadership and facilitator certifications from Franklin Covey, Ken Blanchard and Achieve Global.
