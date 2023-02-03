ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

tapinto.net

Wrestling: Bridgewater-Raritan Reaches Sectional Semifinals

BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Before losing to Westfield in the semifinals, Bridgewater-Raritan's wrestling team advanced in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Section 2, Group 5 tournament on Monday. The Panthers defeated Piscataway, 57-18, in the quarterfinals, then lost to Westfield in the semis, 43-22. BRIDGEWATER-RARITAN VS. PISCATAWAY. 120 Logan Levine...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
tapinto.net

PV Hockey Team Wins Big Against West Milford

LITTLE FALLS - The Clifton-Passaic Valley-Cedar Grove hockey team headed to West Milford on Sunday to take on the Highlanders. The tri-op were able to secure a crucial 4-1 win for the team, putting the teams record now at 9-8-1, and improving to 4-6-2 in the Big North Conference. The...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
tapinto.net

Highlander Wrestling Advances to State Sectional Finals

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - There is a white board in the wrestling room at Governor Livingston High School. The coaches will often write down the techniques the wrestlers will work on. They will write inspirational messages, and they will write the practice plan for the day. For the last two weeks the white board has been blank except for two words. The board says “Sectional Champs.”
LIVINGSTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Newton Lenape Valley Ice Hockey Beats JP Stevens

STOCKHOLM, NJ – Newton Lenape Valley ice hockey added a 6-5 win against J. P. Stevens on Saturday playing on their home ice at Skylands Ice World. Justin Zappe was the only NLV skater to find the back of the net in the first frame on the assist from Martin Murphy.
NEWTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Bernards Boys Take First in Indoor Track Sectional Championships

TOMS RIVER, NJ -- The Bernards boys indoor track team defied all odds this weekend. The boys had not won an indoor sectional championship since moving up to a more competitive North 2 Group 2 section. On Saturday, Bernards' boys team won the North 2, Group 2 sectional title championship....
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Plainfield’s Samir Cherry Offered Full Scholarship, Signs Letter of Intent with Livingstone College

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Plainfield High School’s Samir Cherry, star offensive football player for the Cardinals, signed his National Letter of Intent to become a Blue Bear at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina. Cherry was offered a full scholarship to play football in the fall, according to Plainfield High School Football Coach James Williams.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Former Bengals Mia Lopez and Dan Carter Getting Ready for Another College Season; Bloomfield College Softball Team Heads to South Carolina to Open its Season on Feb. 17

The amazingly warm winter in the Northeast, so far, has a lot of sports fans looking forward to the start of spring sports, when the focus moves outdoors. High school sports will begin practice on March 13, and there's no doubt that baseball, softball and lacrosse players, along with other athletes, are starting to put in the time, whether it be in the weight room, batting cage, or working on conditioning by running.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnasts Have First Meet of the Season

The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA Gymnastics Teams participated in their first meet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and are excited to begin their competitive season. The meet was held at the Madison Area YMCA on January 29, 2023. The A Division Team competes USAG Level 8 and was represented...
FANWOOD, NJ
tapinto.net

Faculty/Staff Spotlight: Meet Union Catholic's Chiara Duane

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- In our latest installment of Faculty/Staff Spotlight we shine the spotlight on Union Catholic's Chiara Duane. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Years of service at Union Catholic:. Six years. Current positions:. I am the Planned...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
tapinto.net

Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday

CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tapinto.net

K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors over the weekend at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare? Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
tapinto.net

Lenape to Host High School District's 2023 Student Job Fair

MEDFORD, NJ — Lenape High School will be playing host for the Lenape Regional High School District's 2023 Student Job Fair, taking place next month. The Job Fair will be held on Thursday, March 16 from 4:30PM to 7PM at Lenape High School's North Gymnasium, located at 235 Hartford Road in Medford.
MEDFORD, NJ
tapinto.net

Keyport: Meet Your Mayor, Rose Araneo

KEYPORT, NJ: Rose Araneo is serving her first term as the Mayor of the Borough of Keyport. With a career in business operations and finance, she has worked for companies such as Paul Sebastian, Au’some, and currently she is Sr. Vice President of Operations for 3rd Party Logistics Group.
KEYPORT, NJ
tapinto.net

Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place

I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
WESTFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire

NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ

