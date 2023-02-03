Read full article on original website
Historian explores Clarksville’s tobacco legacy in inaugural ‘Tobacco Talks’ program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Local historian Carolyn Stier Ferrell will kick off a “Tobacco Talks” program series with a presentation on the history and importance of tobacco on Clarksville’s development at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, in the Trahern building on the campus of Austin Peay State University.
Montgomery County still plans to ‘bring Stokes Field alive’ despite collapse of Northwest Little League
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Northwest Little League announced in January that after more than 50 years of existence, the league has disbanded. League president Dawn Bryant said the league dissolved because of lack of volunteers and participation. “I’ve been on the Northwest Little League Board for the...
APSU to host lecture on what allowed Holocaust to happen
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Dr. David Snyder, professor of history, and the Tennessee Holocaust Commission will host a Holocaust lecture from noon-2 p.m. on Feb. 25, on campus in the Gentry Auditorium, located inside the Kimbrough building. The event is free and open to the public, with pre-registration required.
Scholar and professor to speak at APSU’s annual Asanbe Diversity Symposium
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s annual Asanbe Diversity Symposium will take place this February, featuring Dr. Walter Mignolo, the William H. Wannamaker Distinguished Professor of Romance Studies and Professor of Literature, at Duke University. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Mignolo will lecture in the...
Cross Creek Clays to hold Night Stalker fundraiser in April
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Cross Creek Clays will host its popular annual Night Stalker fundraising event on April 21-23, 2023. This year’s clay shoot will memorialize one of the original members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) Night Stalkers, LTC Michael C. Grimm. About Grimm. Also known...
Middle College student to compete in Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageant
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Madeline Grace Pufall, 17, of Clarksville, will compete for the title of Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2023 on March 9 at Austin Peay State University with the title of “Miss Clarksville Teen USA.”. Pufall attends Middle College at Austin Peay State University, dually working for...
Gemmie Elisabeth Doty
On February 1, 2023, Gemmie Elisabeth Doty, a beloved wife, mother grandmother, and great-grandmother, peacefully passed away. She was 70. Born to Ruby Mae Buchanan, (née Asbury) and Woodrow Wilson Buchanan, Gemmie attended Crab Orchard Elementary School, Coeburn Middle School, and Coeburn High School. After high school, Gemmie attended Montgomery County Vocational School, earning her ADN, becoming a licensed practical nurse. As a nurse, she devoted 29 years of her life to caring for those in her community before retiring from Gateway Memorial Hospital in 2015.
County looks to hire ‘Director of Continuous Improvement’ to assist with growing needs
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County is looking to hire a “Director of Continuous Improvement” for what the measure says will help meet the growing needs of county government. The proposed legislation says Montgomery County is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state and the...
Agnes Burney Ellis
Agnes Burney Ellis, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma, TN where she had served as Resident Ambassador for several years. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson...
Ralph Lawrence Sholders
Ralph Lawrence Sholders, age 73, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Tennova Medical Center. Ralph was born September 22, 1949, in Christian County, KY to the late Valentine Eugene Sholders and Lucy Delores Sasso Sholders. Ralph is also preceded in death by his brothers, John Joseph Sholders and Patrick Sholders.
Tennova Medical Group adds family medicine location in Pleasant View
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville announces the opening of Tennova Family Medicine-Pleasant View. This marks the third primary care location operated by Tennova Medical Group. Located at 166 Centre St. in Pleasant View, the clinic is served by long-time Tennova physician, Atef Ebrhim, M.D. The health care providers at...
Students hold mock Pokémon theft trial in Montgomery County courtroom
CLARKSVILLE, TN – A courtroom full of fourth- and fifth-grade students from Immaculate Conception School (ICS), complete with a judge, jury, defense and prosecuting councils, witnesses, and an audience, held a mock trial facilitated by Judge Adrienne Fry in her courtroom at the Montgomery County Court Center on February 3.
Carolyn Jean (Blanton) Fisher
Carolyn Jean Blanton Fisher, age 75, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Carolyn was born November 11, 1947, in Clarksville, TN, to the late William Blanton and Dorothy McDaniel Blanton. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Del Fisher.
Gateway Chamber Orchestra breaks boundaries, performances of La Pasión según San Marcos in March
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra announces their second set of performances of Argentinian composer Osvaldo Golijov’s work, La Pasión según San Marcos (St. Mark Passion) on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. The concert will be performed at The George and Sharon Mabry Hall, located on the Austin Peay State University campus.
MISSING JUVENILE ALERT: Police looking for 16-year-old runaway
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they try to locate a 16-year-old runaway juvenile. The juvenile has been identified as Haley Allen, 16, of Oak Grove. CPD said in a news release that she was last seen on...
Connie Perry
Connie Perry, age 60, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. The family will honor Connie’s wishes by not having a public service of remembrance. They will celebrate her life every day with the wonderful memories they shared with her. Connie was a...
Camp Rainbow a dream come true for seriously ill children | Giving Grace
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Camp Rainbow, which grew out of the Dream Factory in Clarksville, has been going on since 1983, providing kids with medical needs a fully supported summer camp experience. It is held each year at Brandon Springs Group Camp at Land Between the Lakes. After...
Homicide suspect from Florida arrested in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A man from Clarksville has been arrested on charges stemming from a Florida homicide investigation. CPD said that the Broward County Sheriff’s Office contacted them on Jan. 30 and explained that they were conducting a missing person and homicide investigation in their jurisdiction. The person of interest was identified as a man from Clarksville.
UPDATE: 74-year-old Clarksville man found safe
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Donald Lockhart. He was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court Drive area, and it’s believed he left on foot. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Pets of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.
