Jacksonville Youth Engagement Program Seeking Grant Applicants
The Jacksonville Youth Engagement Program (JYEP) is seeking to partner with organizations to bring activities to Jacksonville youth with an emphasis on those at risk. The program aims to build access to life and job skills, mental health, spiritual, emotional, social and educational development through after school and summer sports, arts, cultural and leisure activities. Geographic boundaries include students within Jacksonville School District 117.
“Building with Brick – The Art of Lego” Winners Announced at Jacksonville Area Museum
Local Lego artists were honored by the Jacksonville Area Museum over the weekend. The “Building with Brick – The Art of Lego” first-time exhibit at the Jacksonville Area Museum concluded its two-month run on Saturday. Members of the public were able to vote for their favorite displays during the run.
Routt/OSS Each Receive $125k from 2022 Dreams as Campaign Enters 30th Year
The Routt Catholic High School and Our Saviour School Dreams Committee has wrapped up the 2022 campaign and now looks ahead to what will be a milestone in 2023. The Dreams Committee presented both schools with checks for $125,000 each during the boy’s basketball game between Routt and West Central at the Routt Dome last week.
Water Treatment, Billing Issues Linger for Village
Struggles continue for the Village of South Jacksonville when it comes to drinking water. The Board of Trustees were updated on a number of utility issues during their meeting Thursday night despite the absence of Superintendent Brian English who was instead tending to a problem at the village’s water treatment plant near Oxville.
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
Highway Dept Looks Ahead to Road Work Season
As temperatures are feeling a bit more like spring the next few days, the Morgan County Commissioners were looking ahead to summer this morning. The commissioners approved the acceptance of the local public agency material proposal with the Illinois Department of Transportation during their regular meeting today. Morgan County Highway...
Springfield City budget hearings end – Alderpeople have their turn
Springfield’s city budget hearings have wrapped up, and now the alderpeople have their crack at the budget. After the series of hearings over the past two weeks, alderpeople can begin submitting amendments to the spending plan devised by Mayor Jim Langfelder’s administration. Those amendments will be considered at...
Waverly Superintendant to Step Down
An area school district will need to begin searching for a new superintendent. Andrea Guerrero informed the Waverly School Board in January that she will be stepping down from the position at the end of June. According to a report by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Guerrero has already turned in her...
Tuesday Sports
Tonight, we spend time away from Jacksonville. Jacksonville plays basketball in Springfield. The Senators will host the Crimsons, and WLDS will carry the game live, starting with the pregame at 6:45. On WEAI, we go to Greene County, where Triopia is on the road at North Greene. The pregame show...
Jeff Dunham to play the BOS Center in March
A popular comedian has been booked for a return engagement in Springfield. The BOS Center says ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform there on Friday, March 17. Dunham has been one of the most popular touring comedians in recent years, and his 2022 special “Me The People” was the highest-rated comedy special on cable TV last year.
Comedian Jeff Dunham coming to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Comedian Jeff Dunham is coming to perform in Springfield. Dunham holds the Guiness Book of World Records for "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour," has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is known for his ventriloquist comedy. Dunham’s new one-hour Comedy...
Adams Co. Judge’s Trial Date Before IL Courts Commission Likely Being Set in March
The trial date for for Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Adrian before the Illinois Courts Commission is going to be set next month. Muddy Rivers News reports that on Thursday last week, attorneys on both sides of Adrian’s case pushed for a November trial date because of ongoing conflicts of scheduling. The Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board filed a complaint on June 17th last year against Adrian after he vacated the conviction of then-18 year old Drew Clinton in a felony criminal sexual assault case in October 2021. Chief Judge of the 8th Circuit, Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney later removed Adrian from presiding over criminal cases on January 13th last year in the fallout of that decision.
Key Springfield project manager arrested for violating court order of protection
A key player in the city of Springfield’s economic development efforts is on leave after a recent arrest. The Illinois Times reports that the city’s business projects manager, Ravi Doshi, has taken family leave after being arrested in late December on a misdemeanor charge of violating an order of protection taken out by his estranged wife.
Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount
KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday. A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing […]
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident
The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
Fulton police rescue man from drowning
FULTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A man fell through thin ice and nearly drowned in frigid water on Thursday. According to Fulton County Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, Fulton County deputies, the Buckheart Fire Department, and Fulton County Ambulance were paged to a possible drowning outside St. David, Illinois. The Buckheart...
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges
Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
Wright Files Motion Against LifeStar EMTs Saying False Statements Were Made; Possible Influence of SPD Officer Account Alleged
Motions filed in a case against two Springfield EMTS accused of first-degree murder say that false statements have been made to investigators and one of the EMTs are alleged to have tried to influence the statements of a Springfield Police officer. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright’s motions claim that...
