Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute
With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
“Time Traveler” Claims Area 51 Will Create A Centaur This Year
Another day, another “time traveler” with predictions about the near future. This one claims they’re from the year 2858, and has put out a list of things they say are going to happen in 2023, including a half-human half-horse centaur being created at Area 51. They don’t...
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Current Relationship Status
Khloe Kardashian shared a life update with fans on Twitter and set the record straight on her current relationship status. The Kardashians star returned to the social media app on Sunday, February 5th, telling her 30 million followers, "I miss you guys. I'm sorry I've been absent recently. Life has been life-ing and I'm not here for it. But I wanted to say hi to my babies." After chatting back and forth with fans, one eventually asked Khloe about her love life. "Who's your man currently? you know im gonna get the deets! AND HE BETTER BE TREATING MY SISTA RIGHT!!! OR ELSE."
'Jeopardy' Contestant Calls Out Show After Bizarre On-Air Issue Costs Him
There was a time when regardless of if a game show contestant won or lost, they always seemed to enjoy their appearance. These days though, that isn't the case. Last week, a losing Wheel Of Fortune contestant called out the show on air over the category they chose for a puzzle and now, a Jeopardy player is following suit.
3 stories you MUST follow & 1 that will CHANGE EVERYTHING
Life is stressful, and it’s only getting worse. So, to make YOUR life easier, Glenn explains the 3 most important news stories you MUST pay attention to, so you can begin to drown out the rest: ESG, government/private partnerships, and the coming tech revolution with A.I. He explains the importance of each one, and he details which of these three stories may be the most important...because it will soon change EVERYTHING about our lives.
Watch Kane Brown Have The Cutest 'Morning Dance Party' With His 2 Daughters
Kane Brown shared an adorable moment with his two young daughters as the trio teamed up for a father-daughter dance party one morning. Brown — who was recently “very sick” and had to cancel a performance in Stockholm, Sweden — said it’s “safe to say daddy is feeling way better” as he shared a clip of the “morning dance party” on TikTok.
